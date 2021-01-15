Boys basketball scores, 1/15

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Christian, ppd. to Sat.
Grand Island at Lincoln Southeast, ppd.
Lincoln Lutheran at Lourdes CC, ppd.
Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln High, ppd.
Norfolk at Lincoln North Star, ppd. to Tue.
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice at Plattsmouth, ppd. to Sat.
Bennington at Waverly, ppd. to Tue.
Bishop Neumann at Omaha Concordia, ppd. to Sat.
Centennial 54, Columbus Lakeview 26
David City at Cross County, ppd.
Deshler 53, McCool Junction 50, OT
Dorchester at High Plains, ppd. Jan. 28
East Butler at Heartland, ppd.
Elmwood-Murdock at Conestoga, ppd. to Mon.
Fairbury at Auburn, ppd.
Grand Island CC at Aquinas, ppd.
Malcolm at Yutan, ppd.
Nebraska City at Blair, ppd. to Sat.
Norris at Ralston, ppd.
Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood, ppd. to Sat.
Sutton 67, Thayer Central 36
Syracuse at Arlington, ppd. to Feb. 8
Wahoo at Platteview, ppd. to Feb. 2
York at Crete, ppd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 58, Northwest 43
Alliance 66, Chadron 34
Amherst 82, Pleasanton 45
Ansley-Litchfield 59, Shelton 49
Arapahoe 48, Hi-Line 30
Bayard 52, Hemingford 50
Bertrand 52, Southwest 32
Blue Hill 53, Red Cloud 9
Boyd County 60, CWC 20
Bridgeport 87, Kimball 22
Cambridge 47, Sutherland 18
Chase County 59, Gothenburg 52
Cheyenne East, Wyo. 62, Scottsbluff 55
Gibbon 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 39
Gordon/Rushville 57, Gering 53
Hastings 47, McCook 26
Hershey 51, Valentine 34
Kenesaw 50, Lawrence-Nelson 27
Loomis 76, Wilcox-Hildreth 44
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Arthur County 48
Morrill 59, Minatare 37
North Central 48, Twin Loup 27
North Platte 64, Lexington 46
North Platte St. Pat's 61, Overton 23
Northwest 45, Adams Central 37
Ogallala 74, Sidney 48
Paxton 52, Wallace 50, 2OT
Potter-Dix 58, Leyton 53
Sandhills Valley 59, Sandhills/Thedford 10
Shelby-Rising City 56, Hampton 33
Silver Lake 57, Harvard 27
Southern Valley 68, Holdrege 62, OT
St. Paul 57, Ord 32
Wood River 59, Broken Bow 34