 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball scores, 1/15
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/15

{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Christian, ppd. to Sat.

Grand Island at Lincoln Southeast, ppd.

Lincoln Lutheran at Lourdes CC, ppd.

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln High, ppd.

Norfolk at Lincoln North Star, ppd. to Tue.

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice at Plattsmouth, ppd. to Sat.

Bennington at Waverly, ppd. to Tue.

Bishop Neumann at Omaha Concordia,  ppd. to Sat.

Centennial 54, Columbus Lakeview 26

David City at Cross County, ppd.

Deshler 53, McCool Junction 50, OT

Dorchester at High Plains, ppd. Jan. 28

East Butler at Heartland, ppd.

Elmwood-Murdock at Conestoga, ppd. to Mon.

Fairbury at Auburn, ppd.

Grand Island CC at Aquinas, ppd.

Malcolm at Yutan, ppd.

Nebraska City at Blair, ppd. to Sat.

Norris at Ralston, ppd.

Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood, ppd. to Sat.

Sutton 67, Thayer Central 36

Syracuse at Arlington, ppd. to Feb. 8

Wahoo at Platteview,  ppd. to Feb. 2

York at Crete, ppd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 58, Northwest 43

Alliance 66, Chadron 34

Amherst 82, Pleasanton 45

Ansley-Litchfield 59, Shelton 49

Arapahoe 48, Hi-Line 30

Bayard 52, Hemingford 50

Bertrand 52, Southwest 32

Blue Hill 53, Red Cloud 9

Boyd County 60, CWC 20

Bridgeport 87, Kimball 22

Cambridge 47, Sutherland 18

Chase County 59, Gothenburg 52

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 62, Scottsbluff 55

Gibbon 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 39

Gordon/Rushville 57, Gering 53

Hastings 47, McCook 26

Hershey 51, Valentine 34

Kenesaw 50, Lawrence-Nelson 27

Loomis 76, Wilcox-Hildreth 44

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Arthur County 48

Morrill 59, Minatare 37

North Central 48, Twin Loup 27

North Platte 64, Lexington 46

North Platte St. Pat's 61, Overton 23

Northwest 45, Adams Central 37

Ogallala 74, Sidney 48

Paxton 52, Wallace 50, 2OT

Potter-Dix 58, Leyton 53

Sandhills Valley 59, Sandhills/Thedford 10

Shelby-Rising City 56, Hampton 33

Silver Lake 57, Harvard 27

Southern Valley 68, Holdrege 62, OT

St. Paul 57, Ord 32

Wood River 59, Broken Bow 34

High school boys basketball logo 2

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Johnson-Brock reacts to winning the Class D-2 state championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News