Boys basketball scores, 1/14
Boys basketball scores, 1/14

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island 60, Lincoln Southeast 53

Lincoln Christian at Columbus Scotus

Lincoln East at Columbus

Lincoln High 56, Lincoln Pius X 54

Lincoln North Star at Norfolk

Lincoln Northeast at Kearney

Lincoln Southwest at Fremont, ppd.

Lourdes CC at Lincoln Lutheran, ppd.

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central, ppd.

Auburn 48, Fairbury 31

Blair at Norris, ppd.

Centennial 51, Columbus Lakeview 24

Crete 47, York 46

Deshler at McCool Junction

Cross County at David City

Grand Island CC 63, Aquinas 40

Heartland at East Butler

High Plains 51, Dorchester 26

Malcolm at Fillmore Central

Omaha Concordia at Bishop Neumann, ppd.

Plattsmouth at Beatrice, ppd.

Thayer Central at Sutton

Waverly at Bennington, ppd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Cambridge 58, Sutherland 20

Elkhorn Valley 73, Niobrara/Verdigre 42

Holdrege 56, Southern Valley 50

Leyton 64, Potter-Dix 61

Maywood/Hayes Center 71, Arthur County 27

North Platte 58, Lexington 34

Osceola 70, Giltner 27

Perkins County 59, Wauneta-Palisade 37

Silver Lake 57, Harvard 28

South Loup 50, Maxwell 39

Stanton 66, Osmond 48

