Boys basketball scores, 1/14

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 60, Lincoln Southeast 53
Lincoln Christian at Columbus Scotus
Lincoln East at Columbus
Lincoln High 56, Lincoln Pius X 54
Lincoln North Star at Norfolk
Lincoln Northeast at Kearney
Lincoln Southwest at Fremont, ppd.
Lourdes CC at Lincoln Lutheran, ppd.
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central, ppd.
Auburn 48, Fairbury 31
Blair at Norris, ppd.
Centennial 51, Columbus Lakeview 24
Crete 47, York 46
Deshler at McCool Junction
Cross County at David City
Grand Island CC 63, Aquinas 40
Heartland at East Butler
High Plains 51, Dorchester 26
Malcolm at Fillmore Central
Omaha Concordia at Bishop Neumann, ppd.
Plattsmouth at Beatrice, ppd.
Thayer Central at Sutton
Waverly at Bennington, ppd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Cambridge 58, Sutherland 20
Elkhorn Valley 73, Niobrara/Verdigre 42
Holdrege 56, Southern Valley 50
Leyton 64, Potter-Dix 61
Maywood/Hayes Center 71, Arthur County 27
North Platte 58, Lexington 34
Osceola 70, Giltner 27
Perkins County 59, Wauneta-Palisade 37
Silver Lake 57, Harvard 28
South Loup 50, Maxwell 39
Stanton 66, Osmond 48