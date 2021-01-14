 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/14
Boys basketball scores, 1/14

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 56, Hampton 31

Lincoln Northeast 78, Kearney 62

Lincoln Southwest 66, Fremont  56

AREA SCHOOLS

Cross County 67, Twin River 61

East Butler 44, Dorchester 24 

Fairbury 39, Wilber-Clatonia 36

Fillmore Central at Heartland

Fort Calhoun 62, Weeping Water 47

Milford 68, Raymond Central 43

Osceola 69, Friend 59

Platteview 75, Seward 49

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

Parkview Christian 42, Freeman 39

Tri County 50, Diller-Odell 41 

B Division

Exeter-Milligan 59, Lewiston 48 

Palmyra vs. Johnson-Brock

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arcadia/Loup City 50, Riverside 42

Bayard 76, Sioux County 30

Blair 53, Plattsmouth 42

Elm Creek 73, Axtell 40

Hi-Line 63, Alma 46

Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48

Kearney Catholic 58, Broken Bow 34

Omaha South 68, Omaha North 45

Schuyler 47, West-Point Beemer 46

Shelton 47, Centura 46

St. Edward 45, Heartland Lutheran 32

Stanton 61, Plainview 38

Sutton 55, Wood River 47

