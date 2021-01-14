Boys basketball scores, 1/14

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View 56, Hampton 31
Lincoln Northeast 78, Kearney 62
Lincoln Southwest 66, Fremont 56
AREA SCHOOLS
Cross County 67, Twin River 61
East Butler 44, Dorchester 24
Fairbury 39, Wilber-Clatonia 36
Fillmore Central at Heartland
Fort Calhoun 62, Weeping Water 47
Milford 68, Raymond Central 43
Osceola 69, Friend 59
Platteview 75, Seward 49
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
Parkview Christian 42, Freeman 39
Tri County 50, Diller-Odell 41
B Division
Exeter-Milligan 59, Lewiston 48
Palmyra vs. Johnson-Brock
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arcadia/Loup City 50, Riverside 42
Bayard 76, Sioux County 30
Blair 53, Plattsmouth 42
Elm Creek 73, Axtell 40
Hi-Line 63, Alma 46
Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48
Kearney Catholic 58, Broken Bow 34
Omaha South 68, Omaha North 45
Schuyler 47, West-Point Beemer 46
Shelton 47, Centura 46
St. Edward 45, Heartland Lutheran 32
Stanton 61, Plainview 38
Sutton 55, Wood River 47