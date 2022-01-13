 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball scores, 1/13
0 Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/13

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Hampton

AREA SCHOOLS

Conestoga 52, Elmwood-Murdock 36

Cross County 66, Twin River 23

East Butler 49, Dorchester 24

Fairbury 33, Wilber-Clatonia 31

Falls City 56, West Nodaway, Mo. 49

Heartland at Fillmore Central

Osceola 68, Friend 50

Wahoo 67, Platteview 57

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

Palmyra 48, Falls City SH 44

Freeman 46, Tri County 35

B Division

Johnson-Brock 65, Diller-Odell 26

HTRS vs. Pawnee City

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Anselmo-Merna 54, Sandhills/Thedford 50

Bayard 69, Sioux County 19

Burwell 70, Ord 62

Central City 70, Ravenna 46

Centura 65, Shelton 50

Cozad 60, Gothenburg 37

Dakota Valley, S.D. 65, Hartington CC 43

Elkhorn South 64, Omaha Northwest 40

Elm Creek 45, Axtell 39

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 37, Crawford 33

Hastings SC 58, Minden 36

Hi-Line 58, Alma 46

Humphrey/LHF 71, Neligh-Oakdale 36

Kearney Catholic 66, Broken Bow 42

Lutheran High Northeast 56, Battle Creek 51

Mount Michael 67, Boys Town 64

Mullen 59, Arthur County 28

Nebraska Christian 77, Spalding Academy 53

North Central 52, West Holt 35

O'Neil 50, Ainsworth 49

Paxton 81, Creek Valley 17

Riverside 61, Arcadia-Loup City 47

St. Mary's 71, Summerland 39

Stanton 55, Plainview 47

Tekamah-Herman 65, Madison 54

Wallace 66, South Platte 29

Wayne 50, North Bend Central 48

West Point-Beemer 58, Schuyler 29

West Holt 52, North Central 35

Wood River 55, Sutton 30

High school boys basketball logo 2

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News