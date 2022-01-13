Boys basketball scores, 1/13

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Hampton
AREA SCHOOLS
Conestoga 52, Elmwood-Murdock 36
Cross County 66, Twin River 23
East Butler 49, Dorchester 24
Fairbury 33, Wilber-Clatonia 31
Falls City 56, West Nodaway, Mo. 49
Heartland at Fillmore Central
Osceola 68, Friend 50
Wahoo 67, Platteview 57
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
Palmyra 48, Falls City SH 44
Freeman 46, Tri County 35
B Division
Johnson-Brock 65, Diller-Odell 26
HTRS vs. Pawnee City
OTHER SCHOOLS
Anselmo-Merna 54, Sandhills/Thedford 50
Bayard 69, Sioux County 19
Burwell 70, Ord 62
Central City 70, Ravenna 46
Centura 65, Shelton 50
Cozad 60, Gothenburg 37
Dakota Valley, S.D. 65, Hartington CC 43
Elkhorn South 64, Omaha Northwest 40
Elm Creek 45, Axtell 39
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 37, Crawford 33
Hastings SC 58, Minden 36
Hi-Line 58, Alma 46
Humphrey/LHF 71, Neligh-Oakdale 36
Kearney Catholic 66, Broken Bow 42
Lutheran High Northeast 56, Battle Creek 51
Mount Michael 67, Boys Town 64
Mullen 59, Arthur County 28
Nebraska Christian 77, Spalding Academy 53
North Central 52, West Holt 35
O'Neil 50, Ainsworth 49
Paxton 81, Creek Valley 17
Riverside 61, Arcadia-Loup City 47
St. Mary's 71, Summerland 39