Boys basketball scores, 1/12

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 82, Lincoln Pius X 65
Brownell Talbot 71, College View 41
Elkhorn South 70, Lincoln High 55
Lincoln East 57, Grand Island 50
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Omaha Benson 69, Lincoln Southeast 62
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 55, Lourdes CC 27
Centennial 51, Shelby-Rising City 26
Friend 68, Dorchester 33
Grand Island CC 61, York 43
Heartland 62, Superior 47
Logan View-SS 63, Bishop Neumann 52
Malcolm 67, Fillmore Central 43
McCool Junction 48, Harvard 23
Nebraska City 60, Conestoga 44
Nebraska Lutheran 67, East Butler 57
Platteview 66, Ashland-Greenwood 62
Raymond Central 71, David City 67
Sandy Creek 32, Deshler 31
Seward 48, Schuyler 40
Twin River 52, Aquinas 41
Wahoo 67, Blair 60
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
Tri County 54, Southern 33
Diller-Odell 62, Falls City SH 48
Parkview Christian 56, Johnson Co. Central 38
Freeman 22, BDS 20
B Division
Palmyra 61, Sterling 42
Johnson-Brock 67, Meridian 12
Lewiston 58, HTRS 53
Exeter-Milligan 25, Pawnee City 24
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 51, Boyd County 40
Aurora 61, Hastings 53
Bridgeport 74, Leyton 25
Burwell 61, Riverside 43
Chase County 63, Southern Valley 49
Creighton 65, Summerland 45
Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Centura 42
Elkhorn Valley 57, Stanton 54
Millard North 77, Papillion-LV South 62
Hartington CC 65, Boone Central 56
Hershey 61, Sutherland 23
Homer 49, Pender 46
Kearney Catholic 56, Lexington 36
Kenesaw 50, Giltner 30
Maxwell 58, Maywood/Hayes Center 27
North Bend Central 54, Arlington 48
Overton 63, Brady 40
Potter-Dix 82, Kimball 26
Sandhills Valley 57, Medicine Valley 44
Spalding Academy 61, Elba 40
St. Paul 53, Central City 44
Wakefield 58, Ponca 48
Wayne 52, Laurel-C-C 42
West Holt 47, Crofton 41
Winnebago 63, Tri County Northeast 48
Yutan 58, DC West 51