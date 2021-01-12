 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/12
agate

  • Updated
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 82, Lincoln Pius X 65 

Brownell Talbot 71, College View 41 

Elkhorn South 70, Lincoln High 55 

Lincoln East 57, Grand Island 50

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Elmwood-Murdock 29 

Omaha Benson 69, Lincoln Southeast 62

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 55, Lourdes CC 27 

Centennial 51, Shelby-Rising City 26

Friend 68, Dorchester 33

Grand Island CC 61, York 43 

Heartland 62, Superior 47 

Logan View-SS 63, Bishop Neumann 52

Malcolm 67, Fillmore Central 43 

McCool Junction 48, Harvard 23 

Nebraska City 60, Conestoga 44

Nebraska Lutheran 67, East Butler 57

Platteview 66, Ashland-Greenwood 62

Raymond Central 71, David City 67

Sandy Creek 32, Deshler 31 

Seward 48, Schuyler 40 

Twin River 52, Aquinas 41

Wahoo 67, Blair 60

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

Tri County 54, Southern 33

Diller-Odell 62, Falls City SH 48  

Parkview Christian 56, Johnson Co. Central 38 

Freeman 22, BDS 20

B Division

Palmyra 61, Sterling 42 

Johnson-Brock 67, Meridian 12 

Lewiston 58, HTRS 53 

Exeter-Milligan 25, Pawnee City 24

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 51, Boyd County 40

Aurora 61, Hastings 53

Bridgeport 74, Leyton 25

Burwell 61, Riverside 43

Chase County 63, Southern Valley 49 

Creighton 65, Summerland 45

Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Centura 42

Elkhorn Valley 57, Stanton 54

Millard North 77, Papillion-LV South 62

Hartington CC 65, Boone Central 56

Hershey 61, Sutherland 23

Homer 49, Pender 46

Kearney Catholic 56, Lexington 36

Kenesaw 50, Giltner 30

Maxwell 58, Maywood/Hayes Center 27

North Bend Central 54, Arlington 48

Overton 63, Brady 40

Potter-Dix 82, Kimball 26

Sandhills Valley 57, Medicine Valley 44

Spalding Academy 61, Elba 40 

St. Paul 53, Central City 44

Wakefield 58, Ponca 48

Wayne 52, Laurel-C-C 42

West Holt 47, Crofton 41 

Winnebago 63, Tri County Northeast 48

Yutan 58, DC West 51

High school boys basketball logo 2

 

