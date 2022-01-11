 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/11
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/11

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 51, Brownell Talbot 42

Lincoln Christian 84, Boys Town 42

Lincoln Lutheran 59, Elmwood-Murdock 22

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

Falls City SH 53, Johnson Co. Central 35

Freeman 52, Southern 29

Palmyra 66, Parkview Christian 64

Tri County 50, BDS 31

B Division

HTRS 56, Sterling 34

Pawnee City 48, Meridian 42

Johnson-Brock 69, Lewiston 24

Diller-Odell 53, Exeter-Milligan 22

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas 53, Twin River 22

Ashland-Greenwood 62, Platteview 46

Auburn 55, Lourdes CC 47

Centennial 24, Shelby-Rising City 10

Conestoga 58, Nebraska City 47

East Butler 65, Nebraska Lutheran 63

Friend 63, Dorchester 17

Logan View/SS 61, Bishop Neumann 49

McCool Junction 61, Harvard 32

Raymond Central 48, David City 45

Sandy Creek 57, Deshler 26

Seward 56, Schuyler 30

Wahoo 56, Blair 40

Waverly 59, Mount Michael 35

York 44, Grand Island CC 33

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Ainsworth 68, Boyd County 34

Amherst 74, Alma 32

Aurora 57, Hastings 21

BRLD 74, Tekamah-Herman 43

Bayard 50, Morrill 46

Bridgeport 77, Burns, Wyo. 61

Burwell 70, Riverside 55

Central City 44, St. Paul 38

Chadron 57, Hemingford 25

Chase County 45, Southern Valley 28

Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Centura 44

DC West 48, Yutan 42

Dundy Co.-Stratton 50, Hitchcock County 42

Elkhorn Valley 54, Stanton 44

Fort Calhoun 53, Louisville 46

Garden County 65, Minatare 36

Gibbon 44, Blue Hill 39

Gordon-Rushville 83, Hay Springs 49

Hartington CC 60, Wynot 49

Hastings SC 49, Northwest 46

Heartland 61, Superior 54

Heartland Christian, Iowa 58, Cedar Bluffs 25

Hershey 41, Sutherland 28

Hi-Line 54, Southwest 37

High Plains 66, Palmer 3

Holdrege 63, Adams Central 52

Homer 51, Pender 36

Humphrey/LHF 67, Wisner-Pilger 39

Kearney Catholic 63, Lexington 33

Kenesaw 59, Giltner 25

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Rock Hills, Kan. 16

Maywood-Hayes Center 43, Maxwell 35

Medicine Valley 60, Sandhills Valley 31

Millard North 61, Papillion-La Vista South 58

Neligh-Oakdale 82, Osmond 58

Norfolk Catholic 58, Columbus Scotus 33

North Bend Central 60, Arlington 54

Osceola 67, Nebraska Christian 42

Overton 70, Brady 30

Pierce 47, Columbus Lakeview 42

Pleasanton 64, Central Valley 47

Potter-Dix 66, Kimball 11

Scottsbluff 76, Ogallala 51

Shelton 46, Arcadia/Loup City 45

Sidney 76, Mitchell 50

Spalding Academy 63, Elba 37

St. Mary's 66, Bloomfield 35

Summerland 48, Creighton 44

Wakefield 57, Ponca 40

Walthill 65, Madison 47

Wayne 51, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 39

West Point-Beemer 40, Battle Creek 37

Winnebago 86, Tri County Northeast 33

