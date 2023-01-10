Boys basketball scores, 1/10

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Brownell Talbot at College View
Lincoln Christian at Boys Town
Lincoln Northeast 67, Papillion-La Vista South 47
Norris at Lincoln Lutheran
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
Freeman 56, Johnson Co. Central 41
Tri County vs. Johnson-Brock, 8
Palmyra 43, Falls City SH 38
Parkview Christian 73, Southern 55
B Division
Pawnee City vs. Meridian, 7
Exeter-Milligan vs. Sterling, 8:30
BDS vs. HTRS, 4
Diller-Odell 50, Lewiston 43
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview
Centennial at Shelby-Rising City
Kenesaw 60, Giltner 25
Logan View/SS at Bishop Neumann
Lourdes CC at Auburn
Raymond Central at David City
Seward 76, Schulyer 32
Twin River at Aquinas
Wahoo 52, Blair 38
Waverly 49, Mount Michael 45
York 58, Grand Island CC 45
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 68, Alma 48
Bancroft-Rosalie 48, Oakland-Craig 38
Bellevue West 70, Millard West 42
Cozad 70, Ord 41
Creighton 43, Summerland 42
DC West 51, Yutan 49
Fort Calhoun 55, Louisville 26
Lexington 52, Kearney Catholic 47
McCool Junction 60, Harvard 15
Mead 66, Weeping Water 25
North Platte SP 50, Mullen 35
Omaha North 89, Buena Vista 27
Papillion-La Vista 49, Grand Island 45
Sioux County 59, Creek Valley 48