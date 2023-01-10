 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/10

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Brownell Talbot at College View

Lincoln Christian at Boys Town

Lincoln Northeast 67, Papillion-La Vista South 47

Norris at Lincoln Lutheran

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

Freeman 56, Johnson Co. Central 41

Tri County vs. Johnson-Brock, 8

Palmyra 43, Falls City SH 38

Parkview Christian 73, Southern 55

B Division

Pawnee City vs. Meridian, 7 

Exeter-Milligan vs. Sterling, 8:30 

BDS vs. HTRS, 4 

Diller-Odell 50, Lewiston 43 

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview

Centennial at Shelby-Rising City

Kenesaw 60, Giltner 25

Logan View/SS at Bishop Neumann

Lourdes CC at Auburn

Raymond Central at David City

Seward 76, Schulyer 32

Twin River at Aquinas

Wahoo 52, Blair 38

Waverly 49, Mount Michael 45

York 58, Grand Island CC 45

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 68, Alma 48

Bancroft-Rosalie 48, Oakland-Craig 38

Bellevue West 70, Millard West 42 

Cozad 70, Ord 41

Creighton 43, Summerland 42

DC West 51, Yutan 49

Fort Calhoun 55, Louisville 26

Lexington 52, Kearney Catholic 47

McCool Junction 60, Harvard 15

Mead 66, Weeping Water 25

North Platte SP 50, Mullen 35 

Omaha North 89, Buena Vista 27

Papillion-La Vista 49, Grand Island 45

Sioux County 59, Creek Valley 48 

 

