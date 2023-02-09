Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Johnson Co. Central 72, College View 13
Lincoln Lutheran 52, Auburn 51
Lincoln Northeast 51, Omaha Central 47
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska City
Aurora 53, Crete 45
David City 63, Madison 46
Elmwood-Murdock 51, Mead 38
Freeman 58, Johnson-Brock 50
Palmyra 64, Pawnee City 63
Wahoo 76, Plattsmouth 49
Waverly 57, Hastings 48
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 53, Lexington 42
Alliance at Perkins County
Bancroft-Rosalie 78, Cedar Bluffs 15
Bayard at Chadron, ppd.
Bennett County, S.D. at Cody-Kilgore
Bird City-Cheylin, Kan. 50, Wauneta-Palisade 37
Boone Central 66, Grand Island Northwest 60, OT
Brownell-Talbot at Lourdes CC
Centura 47, Sutton 44
Clarkson/Leigh 53, Stanton 42
Cornerstone Christian 26, Grace Christian, S.C. 22
Creighton 57, Bloomfield 46
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Southern Valley 40
Falls City at HTRS
Falls City SH 58, Weeping Water 24
Fort Calhoun 66, Tekamah-Herman 24
Franklin at Elba
Friend 78, Meridian 20
Gering 63, McCook 46
Gordon-Rushville at Bridgeport, ppd.
Grand Island CC 36, Hastings SC 23
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 39, Sioux County 34
Hanover, Kan. 39, Thayer Central 28
Hartington CC 71, Battle Creek 45
Hay Springs at Crawford
Hershey 69, North Platte SP 54
High Plains at McCool Junction
Howells-Dodge 65, North Bend Central 59
Humphrey/LHF 74, Twin River 46
Laurel-C-C 82, Wisner-Pilger 61
Maxwell 52, Medicine Valley 38
Minden 50, Wood River 49
Mullen 40, Sandhills Valley 30
North Platte 55, Scottsbluff 54
Omaha Northwest 79, Council Bluffs TJ, Iowa 67
Osceola 76, Heartland 66, 2OT
Paxton 65, Sutherland 28
Pierce 48, Guardian Angels CC 24
Platteview 73, DC West 60
Ralston 76, Schuyler 55
Ravenna at Gibbon
Red Cloud 53, Deshler 40
Riverside 56, Hampton 25
Sandhills/Thedford at Arthur County
Silver Lake 55, Giltner 27
St. Mary's 40, West Holt 37
Summerland 46, Elgin Public/PJ 45
Valentine 33, North Central 28
Walthill 81, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 53
Wayne 67, Wynot 42
Winnebago 98, Santee 75
Winside 49, Pender 45
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 51, OMAHA CENTRAL 47
|Omaha Central
|13
|9
|15
|10
|--
|47
|Lincoln Northeast
|16
|14
|11
|10
|--
|51
Omaha Central--Wiley 3, Wayne 4, Mamer 16, Both 10, Holmes 12, Pyfrom 2.
Lincoln Northeast--Weatherholt 10, Lang 8, Cruse 4, Winn 17, Bazil 4, Rathje 8.