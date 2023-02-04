Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Aquinas Catholic 56, Lincoln Christian 46
Bellevue West 73, Lincoln Pius X 49
Creighton Prep 58, Lincoln Southeast 53
Gretna 59, Lincoln North Star 57
Lincoln East 79, Omaha Northwest 52
Lincoln High 67, Grand Island 60
Lincoln Lutheran 59, Hastings SC 47
Lincoln Northeast 47, Kearney 32
Lincoln Southwest 75, Columbus 56
AREA SCHOOLS
Blair 46, Seward 35
Elmwood-Murdock 62, Mead 50
Malcolm 65, Yutan 50
Milford 57, Sutton 48
Syracuse 48, Logan View-SS 35
Wahoo 46, Beatrice 38
York 47, Columbus Lakeview 43
ECNC TOURNAMENT
1st: Freeman 32, Auburn 29
3rd: Elmwood-Murdock 62, Mead 50
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Johnson-Brock at Tri County
SNC TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship
1st: David City at Fillmore Central, 7:45
3rd: Sandy Creek 32, Wilber-Clatonia 26
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley-Litchfield 37, Elm Creek 31
Aurora 45, Lexington 32
Bennett County, SD vs. Hay Springs
Bennington 64, Omaha North 63
Bridgeport 71, Mitchell 49
Boone Central 44, Norfolk Catholic 36
Boys Town 66, Brownell-Talbot 23
Centennial 43, Heartland 24
Chadron 54, Valentine 51
Cody-Kilgore vs. Minatare
Cornerstone Christian 54, Omaha Christian 32
Cross County 65, High Plains Community 42
CWC vs. Twin Loup
Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Central City 55
Elkhorn South 69, Omaha Central 68
Falls City SH vs. Friend
Freeman vs. Auburn
Fremont 72, Omaha South 59
Gering 73, Chase County 50
Gothenburg vs. Minden
Grand Island CC vs. Hershey
Heartland Lutheran vs. Fullerton
Hitchcock County 66, Arapahoe 43
Howells-Dodge 69, Clarkson/Leigh 39
Hyannis 61, Leyton 55
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Creighton 34
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. vs. Crawford
Maywood-Hayes Center 82, Anselmo-Merna 22
McCook 60, Ainsworth 56
Nebraska Christian 72, Burwell 32
North Platte SP 67, Cambridge 34
Ogallala 69, Broken Bow 52
Omaha Benson 59, Bellevue East 58
Omaha Gross 75, Louisville 35
Omaha Roncalli 59, South Sioux City 40
Omaha Skutt 73, Mount Michael 39
Palmer vs. Giltner
Palmyra 68, Johnson Co. Central 61
Peetz, Colo. 60, Creek Valley 43
Pierce 44, Hartington CC 28
Plainview 51, Hartington-Newcastle 46
Platteview 34, Hastings 31
Potter-Dix vs. Perkins County
Red Cloud 47, Deshler 23
Sandy Creek 32, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Santee vs. Elkhorn Valley
Scottsbluff 54, Sidney 50
Scotus CC 44, Kearney Catholic 38
Shelton 50, Kenesaw 39
Sioux County 57, Banner County 46
Silver Lake 39, Franklin 35
South Loup vs. Southern Valley
Summerland 51, Stuart 42
Thayer Central 50, Superior 35
Tri County Northeast 49, Homer 30
Wausa vs. Winnebago
Wayne 67, O'Neill 45
Wood River 44, Ravenna 40
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 61, LINCOLN PIUS X 55
|Lincoln North Star
|12
|12
|24
|13
|--
|61
|Lincoln Pius X
|9
|5
|24
|17
|--
|55
Lincoln North Star--Sandlin'el 21, Clemmons 13, Gatwech 13, Houston 9, Schaefer 3, Schafer 2.
Lincoln Pius X--Drake 17, Anderson 14, Searcey 13, Humm 6, Kessler 4, Schauer 1.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 71, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 59
|Lincoln Southwest
|10
|19
|24
|18
|--
|71
|Lincoln Northeast
|24
|4
|13
|18
|--
|59
Lincoln Southwest--Smith 24, Love 20, Chamberlain 13, Helms 10, Carpenter 4.
Lincoln Northeast--Bazil 24, Winn 13, Weatherholt 9, Lang 7, Cruse 5, Rathje 1.
NORRIS 57, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 30
|Lincoln Christian
|14
|7
|9
|0
|--
|30
|Norris
|21
|14
|9
|13
|--
|57
Lincoln Christian--Hovendick 16, Feauto 8, Coke 2, Cuciti 2, Bash 1, Hohlen 1.
Norris--Boesiger 12, Wubbels 11, Garner Jr. 9, Klein 9, Bornschlegl 5, Small 4, Hansmeyer 3, Godtel 2, Zetterman 2.
LINCOLN EAST 57, NORFOLK 33
|Norfolk
|10
|8
|5
|10
|--
|33
|Lincoln East
|23
|11
|12
|11
|--
|57
Norfolk--Borgmann 11, Sullivan 8, Owens 6, Barritt 3, Winsley 3, Graham 2.
Lincoln East--Melessa 13, Mick 11, Hamilton 10, Tempelmeyer 8, Johnson 7, Christensen 3, Townsley 3, Barton 2.