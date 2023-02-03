Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 55, Norfolk 37
Lincoln North Star 61, Lincoln Pius X 55
Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln Northeast 59
Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 30
Omaha Bryan 73, Lincoln High 50
Parkview Christian 73, Brownell-Talbot 35
AREA SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Seward
Ashland-Greenwood 44, DC West 37
Bishop Neumann 62, Scotus Central Catholic 35
Hampton at Exeter-Milligan
Waverly 30, Aurora 29
York 83, Elkhorn North 72
Wahoo 77, Crete 61
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Friday's semifinals
Auburn 78, Mead 43
Freeman 46, Elmwood-Murdock 34
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship
Johnson-Brock at Tri County, 7:30
SNC TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship
David City at. Fillmore Central, 7:45
3rd: Wilber-Clatonia at. Sandy Creek, 4:15
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma 43, Southern Valley 39
Amherst 70, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Arapahoe 58, Brady 55
Arthur County at South Platte
Bancroft-Rosalie 61, Clarkson/Leigh 59
Banner County 47, Minatare 45
BDS at Shelby-RC
Bellevue West 70, Creighton Prep 42
Bertrand 62, Medicine Valley 47
Boys Town 66, Archbishop Bergan 42
Cedar Catholic 61, O'Neill 24
Conestoga 47, Arlington 22
Cozad at Minden
Crawford at Cody-Kilgore
Dundy Co.-Stratton 78, Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. 55
Gering at Sidney
Giltner at Dorchester
Grand Island 56, Columbus 48
Grand Island CC 54, Lexington 29
Hartington CC 61, O'Neill 24
Hay Springs at Hyannis
High Plains 60, East Butler 52
Leyton at Creek Valley
Loomis 57, Pleasanton 42
Louisville at Logan View/SS
Maxwell 55, Wallace 43
Maywood-HC 53, Hitchcock County 40
McCook at Ogallala
McCool Junction at Nebraska Lutheran
Meridian at Osceola
Millard North 57, Millard South 48
Millard West 69, Papillion-LaVista 51
Nebraska Christian at Riverside
Norfolk Catholic 65, Battle Creek 29
North Platte 60, Hastings 50
North Platte SP 64, Chase County 48
Northwest at Schuyler
Omaha North 71, Bellevue East 52
Omaha South at Omaha Burke
Omaha Westside 73, Elkhorn South 66
Osmond/Randolph 39, Winnebago 38
Palmyra 82, Weeping Water 39
Paxton at Sandhills Valley
Pierce 32, Wayne 22
Plattsmouth at Omaha Concordia
Potter-Dix at Garden County
Ralston at Omaha Roncalli
Rapid City Christian, S.D. at Chadron
S-E-M 44, Elm Creek 40
Sandhills/Thedford at Ainsworth
Santee 69, Stuart 64
Scottsbluff at Alliance
South Loup at Mullen
St. Edward at Cedar Bluffs
Sutherland at Wauneta-Palisade
Twin Loup at Elba
Valentine at Gothenburg
Wisner-Pilger 51, Howells-Dodge 46
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 71, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 59
|Lincoln Southwest
|10
|19
|24
|18
|--
|71
|Lincoln Northeast
|24
|4
|13
|18
|--
|59
Lincoln Southwest--Smith 24, Love 20, Chamberlain 13, Helms 10, Carpenter 4.
Lincoln Northeast--Bazil 24, Winn 13, Weatherholt 9, Lang 7, Cruse 5, Rathje 1.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 73, BROWNELL-TALBOT 35
|Parkview Christian
|22
|14
|22
|15
|--
|73
|Brownell-Talbot
|5
|9
|16
|5
|--
|35
Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 12, Pittman 10, Reide 14, Bayliss 4, Ulrich 7, Simonson 18, Stabler 2, Morris 6.
Brownell-Talbot--Schiznel 3, McCafferty 8, M. Schiznel 5, Xuan 1, Duddley 6, Lim 6, Scott 4, Scherbrin 2.
LINCOLN EAST 57, NORFOLK 33
|Norfolk
|10
|8
|5
|10
|--
|33
|Lincoln East
|23
|11
|12
|11
|--
|57
Norfolk--Borgmann 11, Sullivan 8, Owens 6, Barritt 3, Winsley 3, Graham 2.
Lincoln East--Melessa 13, Mick 11, Hamilton 10, Tempelmeyer 8, Johnson 7, Christensen 3, Townsley 3, Barton 2.
NORTH STAR 61, PIUS X 55
|Lincoln North Star
|12
|12
|24
|13
|--
|61
|Lincoln Pius X
|9
|5
|24
|17
|--
|55
Lincoln North Star--Houston 9, Gatwech 13, W. Schafer 2, Sandlin'el 21, Clemmons 13, S. Schaefer 3.
Lincoln Pius X--Searcey 13, Schauer 1, Kessler 4, Anderson 14, Humm 6, Drake 17.
WAHOO 76, CRETE 61
|Crete
|23
|15
|10
|13
|--
|61
|Wahoo
|14
|27
|21
|14
|--
|76
Crete--Henning 4, McDowell 16, Gardiner 17, Svitak 5, Crumbliss 3, Ehlers 8, Egge 8.
Wahoo--Glock 27, Hancock 9, Nelson 6, Grandgenett 7, Simon 4, Kasischke 13, Simon 10.
NORRIS 57, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 30
|Lincoln Christian
|14
|7
|9
|0
|--
|30
|Norris
|21
|14
|9
|13
|--
|57
Lincoln Christian--Hovendick 16, Feauto 8, Coke 2, Cuciti 2, Bash 1, Hohlen 1.
Norris--Boesiger 12, Wubbels 11, Garner Jr. 9, Klein 9, Bornschlegl 5, Small 4, Hansmeyer 3, Godtel 2, Zetterman 2.