Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Cedar Bluffs at Parkview Christian
Lincoln Southeast at Norfolk
AREA SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann at Waverly
Nebraska City at Raymond Central
Syracuse at Yutan
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Friday's semifinals
Exeter-Milligan at Freeman, TBD
Mead at Auburn, TBD
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Thursday's semifinals at Tri County
Friend vs. Tri County, 7:30
Johnson-Brock 60, Falls City SH 46
SNC TOURNAMENT
Thursday's semifinals at Centennial
David City vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 7
Fillmore Central vs. Sandy Creek, 7
OTHER SCHOOLS
Broken Bow at Ainsworth
Burwell at Sandhills/Thedford
Central Valley at St. Edward
Creek Valley at Minatare
East Butler at Meridian
Elkhorn North at Mount Michael
Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Wood River 35
Garden County at Arthur County
Holdrege at Cozad
Humphrey SF at Elba
Nebraska Lutheran 57, Dorchester 12
Omaha Westview at Papillion-La Vista South
Osceola at Fullerton
Palmer at Heartland Lutheran
Perkins County at Akron, Colo.
Platteview at Ralston
Potter-Dix at Banner County
Sandhills Valley at Brady
South Platte at Paxton
South Sioux City at Sioux City West, Iowa
St. Francis 78, Elba 39
Twin Loup at Anselmo-Merna
Wallace at Sutherland
Walthill 68, Plainview 56
Wauneta-Palisade at Medicine Valley
Whiting, Iowa at Omaha Christian
Wynot 37, Ponca 25