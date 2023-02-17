Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann 50, Lincoln Christian 45
Boys Town 74, Lincoln Lutheran 61
Lincoln High 71, Norfolk 50
Lincoln Southwest 63, Kearney 50
Lincoln Southeast 52, Lincoln North Star 47
Papillion-La Vista South 69, Lincoln East 55
AREA SCHOOLS
Platteview 49, Crete 48
Syracuse 51, Milford 31
Wahoo 83, Malcolm 62
Waverly 55, Beatrice 46
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 70, Cody-Kilgore 32
Alma 54, Arapahoe 41
Amherst 66, Broken Bow 31
Archbishop Bergan 62, West Point-Beemer 40
BDS 55, Meridian 23
Bellevue West 69, Millard North 49
Boone Central 67, Crofton 24
Bridgeport 54, Lakota Tech, S.D. 51
Cambridge 46, Bertrand 43
Centennial 43, Wilber-Clatonia 38
Chase County 68, Sutherland 29
Chadron 56, Potter-Dix 44
Conestoga 47, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 35
Creighton Prep 52, Millard South 44
Cross County 68, Friend 58
Cozad 53, McCook 47
Deshler 41, Lawrence-Nelson 30
Diller-Odell 48, Weeping Water 38
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Arcadia-Loup City 30
Dundy County-Stratton 83, Medicine Valley 47
Elkhorn 60, Omaha Roncalli 55
Falls City SH 66, Lourdes CC 32
Fort Calhoun 50, North Bend Central 30
Freeman 61, Sterling 15
Gordon-Rushville 46, Valentine 30
Hartington CC 44, Norfolk Catholic 30
Hartington-Newcastle 36, Osmond/Randolph 35
Holdrege 65, Hershey 45
Humphrey LHF 55, Plainview 50
Johnson-Brock 74, Mead 36
Kearney Catholic 46, Adams Central 42
Kimball 53, Mitchell 52
McCool Junction 59, Giltner 24
Millard West 57, Omaha Central 51
Nebraska Christian 75, Omaha Christian Academy 45
Nebraska Lutheran 77, Walthill 60
Neligh-Oakdale 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 41
O'Neill 62, Battle Creek 31
Omaha Bryan 82, Omaha Buena Vista 35
Omaha Concordia 56, Arlington 36
Omaha Northwest 90, Omaha South 70
Omaha Westview 78, Omaha Benson 61
Papillion-La Vista 62, Columbus 57
Pierce 30, Wayne 28
Ponca 66, Creighton 35
Ravenna 65, Ord 42
Red Cloud 47, Franklin 44
Riverside 52, Central Valley 20
Sandhills/Thedford 69, Brady 41
Scotus CC 39, Aquinas Catholic 37
S-E-M 60, South Loup 47
Sidney 60, Alliance 44
Southern Valley 57, Axtell 53
St. Mary's 50, Elgin P/J 34
St. Patrick's 53, Paxton 40
Sutton 65, Superior 32
Tekamah-Herman 60, Brownell Tablot 52
Tri County 79, Lewiston 21
Wallace 80, Creek Valley 32
West Holt 68, Santee 64
Wood River 46, Kenesaw 44
BOYS TOWN 74, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 61
|Lincoln Lutheran
|11
|21
|12
|17
|--
|61
|Boys Town
|13
|18
|27
|16
|--
|74
Lincoln Lutheran--Puelz 28, DeBoer 12, Ringler 10, Duitsman 5, Hager 3, Schmidt 3.
Boys Town--Taylor 23, Washington 14, Poteet 12, Gomes 9, Brown Jones 6, Whitaker 6, Izzard 2, Thomas 2.
LINCOLN HIGH 71, NORFOLK 50
|Norfolk
|8
|12
|18
|12
|--
|50
|Lincoln High
|18
|13
|22
|18
|--
|71
Norfolk--Barritt 6, Sullivan 14, Swanson 7, Borgmann 6, Owens 9, Winsley 5, Dixon 3.
Lincoln High--Nguyen 5, Gaines 4, Garrett 24, Nick 10, Diu 7, Bolis 12, Faines 9.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 52, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 49
|Lincoln Southeast
|10
|17
|8
|17
|--
|52
|Lincoln North Star
|9
|9
|14
|17
|--
|49
Lincoln Southeast--Shumaker 15, Bradford 9, Dak 8, Moore 3, Giet 5, Voss 3, Hilkemann 9.
Lincoln North Star--Houston 10, Gatwech 14, Schafer 5, Sandlin'el 6, Clemmons 14.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 69, LINCOLN EAST 55
|Lincoln East
|7
|12
|19
|17
|--
|55
|Papillion-La Vista South
|18
|14
|14
|23
|--
|69
Lincoln East--Johnson 15, Melessa 12, Tempelmeyer 12, Townsley 10, Hamilton 4, Mick 1, Sand 1.
Papillion-La Vista South--Bahl 18, Jal 18, Kircher 17, Wallace 4, Jones 3, Peterson 3, Herrera 2, Jelinek 2, Miller 2.