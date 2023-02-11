Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 65, Lincoln Pius X 60
Lincoln High 83, Omaha Northwest 41
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Syracuse 35
Lincoln Northeast 50, Omaha North 48
Lincoln North Star 87, Omaha South 49
Lincoln Southwest 52, Millard South 45
Parkview Christian 86, Omaha Christian 36
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 36, Pierce 26
Boys Town at Milford
Elmwood-Murdock at Cornerstone Christian
Freeman 61, Central City 47
Malcolm 65, Centennial 60
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 49, Omaha Concordia 35
Bellevue West at Bishop Walsh, Md.
Bertrand at Kenesaw
Blair at Omaha Roncalli
CWC at North Central
Chase County at Cambridge
College View at Weeping Water
Columbus at Kearney
Creighton Prep 40, Rockhurst, Mo. 37
Elkhorn 65, Hastings 45
Grand Island CC 45, Gordon/Rushville 34
Guardian Angels CC at Archbishop Bergan
Hampton at Giltner
Hartington CC at Elkhorn Valley
Hay Springs at Crawford
Holdrege at Sidney
Humphrey SF 59, Nebraska Lutheran 47
Kimball at Minatare
Loomis 64, Brady 41
Norfolk Catholic at Stanton
Norfolk at Omaha Central
Omaha Bryan 53, Omaha Benson 44
Omaha Concordia at Aurora
Omaha Nation at Tri County Northeast
Omaha Westside 62, Real Salt Lake Academy, Utah 56
Omaha Westview at Omaha Burke
Papillion-La Vista South at Millard North
Platteview 54, Grand Island 37
Potter-Dix at Hyannis
Ralston at Omaha Skutt
Santee at Lyman, S.D.
Scotus Central Catholic 53, Columbus Lakeview 49
Wahoo 58, North Platte 51
Wisner-Pilger 33, Arlington 29
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 58, SYRACUSE 35
|Syracuse
|11
|10
|7
|7
|--
|35
|Lincoln Lutheran
|15
|17
|15
|11
|--
|58
Syracuse--Janssen 11, Parde 9, Shanks 7, Voorhees 5, Zoller 2, Swanson 1.
Lincoln Lutheran--Hager 21, Deboer 11, Schmidt 11, Ringler 8, Puelz 3, Holle 2, Lebo 2.
LINCOLN HIGH 83, OMAHA NORTHWEST 41
|Lincoln High
|26
|19
|29
|9
|--
|83
|Omaha Northwest
|11
|12
|11
|7
|--
|41
Lincoln High--Faines 20, Nick 18, Bolis 14, Garrett 12, Nguyen 7, Diu 5, Graham 5, Dilillo 2.
Omaha Northwest--Vaughns 11, Biesendorfer 10, Hassenstab 8, Marks 8, Crawford 3, Kearney 1.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 50, OMAHA NORTH 48
|Lincoln Northeast
|12
|17
|12
|9
|--
|50
|Omaha North
|11
|14
|14
|9
|--
|48
Lincoln Northeast--Winn 19, Bazil 8, Lang 8, Cruse 5, Weatherholt 4, Rathje 3, Wilke 3.
Omaha North--Strong 19, Harper 12, Perkins 9, Thomas 7, T. Brown 1.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 86, OMAHA CHRISTIAN 36
|Omaha Christian
|7
|17
|6
|6
|--
|36
|Parkview Christian
|36
|18
|19
|13
|--
|86
Omaha Christian--DeJong 3, Scheneman 12, James 3, Greene 6, Sweet 2, Holmes 8, Friessen 2.
Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 39, Pittman 5, Reide 16, Ulrich 11, McGinnis 2, Simonson 4, Stabler 6, Morris 3.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 87, OMAHA SOUTH 49
|Omaha South
|13
|11
|14
|11
|--
|49
|Lincoln North Star
|23
|18
|24
|22
|--
|87
Omaha South--Ruon 16, Sheard 16, Kimble 12, Madut 3, Beck 2.
Lincoln North Star--Sandlin'el 20, Gatwech 13, Houston 9, Schafer 9, Mitchell 8, Welch 8, Wesslund 5, Anderson 4, Rang 4, Schaefer 4, Rabago 3.