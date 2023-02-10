Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 70, Lincoln Southeast 66
Lincoln Christian 55, Kearney Catholic 48
Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Pius X 53
Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 45
Lincoln Southwest 69, Norfolk 56
AREA SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 56, Bishop Neumann 40
Beatrice 46, Northwest 23
BDS at High Plains
Conestoga 40, Syracuse 35
Cross County at Exeter-Milligan
Fort Calhoun 66, Raymond Central 51
Friend 57, Diller-Odell 45
Johnson-Brock 78, HTRS 43
Norris 49, Elkhorn North 45
Sandy Creek at Milford
Sterling at Tri County
York 76, Seward 52
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth at Gothenburg
Alliance at Crazy Horse, SD
Amherst 53, Elm Creek 35
Ansley-Litchfield 67, Anselmo-Merna 45
Arlington 37, Lousiville 27
Arthur County at Potter-Dix
Axtell 61, Southwest 31
Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Logan View/SS 53
Bellevue West at Bellevue East
Bertrand 38, Arapahoe 33
Bridgeport at Morrill
Cambridge 55, Alma 45
Central City 79, Fullerton 36
Central Valley at Twin Loup
Centura 49, Arcadia/Loup City 37
Chase County at Dundy County Stratton
Cody-Kilgore at Sandhills/Thedford
Cozad 54, Broken Bow 35
Creek Valley at South Platte
Creighton at Plainview
Creighton Prep 76, Omaha Benson 40
Crofton 61, Wausa 53
David City 60, Wilber-Clatonia 49
Deshler at Blue Hill
Doniphan-Trumbull 82, Wood River 39
Dorchester at McCool Junction
East Butler at Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Elkhorn South at Millard West
Falls City SH at Sidney, IA
Garden County at Hay Springs
Gering 75, Leyton 49
Giltner 47, Hampton 45
Heartland Lutheran at Burwell
Hitchcock County at Wallace
Humphrey/LHF at Madison
Kearney at Lincoln Southeast
Kimball at Hemingford
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Superior 34
Loomis at Pleasanton
Maywood-HC 71, Wauneta-Palisade 13
Medicine Valley 66, Brady 57
Meridian at Silver Lake
Millard North 59, Gretna 58, OT
Millard South 67, Columbus 46
Mitchell at Ogallala
Nebraska Christian at Palmer
Neligh-Oakdale at CWC
Niobrara/Verdigre at Boyd County
Norfolk Catholic 56, Boys Town 50
North Central at Burke, SD
O'Neill 71, Ord 38
Omaha Christian at Mead
Omaha North 94, Omaha Buena Vista 20
Omaha Westside 74, Omaha Bryan 57
Osceola at Shelby-Rising City
Papillion-La Vista 60, Westview 51
Papillion-La Vista South 68, Omaha Burke 32
Ponca 60, Homer 43
Schuyler at Fairbury
Scottsbluff 75, McCook 70
S-E-M 66, Overton 61, OT
Shelton 71, Harvard 28
Sidney 72, Chadron 60
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) at Hi-Line
South Sioux City at Omaha Gross Catholic
Stuart 63, Osmond-Randolph 36
St. Paul 48, Holdrege 36
Summerland at Lutheran High Northeast
Sutton at Fillmore Central
Thayer Central at Southern
West Point-Beemer at Oakland-Craig
Wynot at Hartington-Newcastle
Yutan 50, Wakefield 47
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 55, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 48
|Lincoln Christian
|11
|13
|11
|20
|--
|55
|Kearney Catholic
|9
|10
|11
|18
|--
|48
Lincoln Christian--Feauto 17, Bash 12, Hovendick 8, Hohlen 7, Penrod 6, Coke 2, Witt 2, Hansen 1.
Kearney Catholic--Edeal 16, Q. Hogeland 10, Isaacson 8, Christner 5, Axmann 4, W. Hogeland 3, Murphy 2.
LINCOLN EAST 58, LINCOLN PIUS X 53
|Lincoln East
|18
|12
|5
|23
|--
|58
|Lincoln Pius X
|14
|11
|19
|9
|--
|53
Lincoln East--Melessa 2, Hamilton 3, Townsley 22, Tempelmeyer 17, Mick 14.
Lincoln Pius X--Humm 6, Searcey 7, Schauer 9, Drake 10, Brass 4, Kessler 4, Anderson 13.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 64, GRAND ISLAND 45
|Grand Island
|10
|12
|14
|9
|--
|45
|Lincoln North Star
|15
|18
|22
|9
|--
|64
Grand Island--K. Mukoma 14, M. Mukoma 10, Plummer 10, Barrientos 7, Albers 2, Marsh 2.
Lincoln North Star--Gatwech 18, Sandlin'el 17, Clemmons 14, Houston 7, Schaefer 6, Anderson 2.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 69, NORFOLK 56
|Lincoln Southwest
|22
|17
|13
|17
|--
|69
|Norfolk
|14
|10
|15
|17
|--
|56
Lincoln Southwest--Love 16, Frager 15, Smith 11, Nagel 8, Buom 6, Helms 6, Lam 3, Carpenter 2, McGovern 2.
Norfolk--Swanson 23, Sullivan 11, Borgmann 6, Grashorn 4, Dixon 3, Hendershot 3, Owens 2, Synovec 2, Winsley 2.