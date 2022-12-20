 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball results, 12/20

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran at Mount Michael

South Sioux City 73, Parkview Christian 59

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma 51, Medicine Valley 39

Almena-Northern Valley, Kan. 66, Arapahoe 45

Amherst 71, Gothenburg 54

Ansley-Litchfield 59, Sandhills/Thedford 44

Archbishop Bergan at Hartington CC

Arthur County at Leyton

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo

Bayard at Alliance

Bellevue East 65, Benson 54

Bellevue West 77, Park Hill, Mo. 53

Bishop Neumann 59, Omaha Gross 55

Boone Central 50, Kearney Catholic 30

Broken Bow at Hershey

Central City 49, BDS 33

Clarkson/Leigh at Columbus Lakeview

Cozad at Wood River

Crete 64, Waverly 38

Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Sandy Creek 37

Dorchester at Cedar Bluffs

Exeter-Milligan at Friend

Falls City at Elmwood-Murdock

Fillmore Central at Hastings SC

Gibbon at Minden

Gordon-Rushville at Hyannis

Grand Island CC at Seward

HTRS at Fairbury

Hampton at Meridian

Hastings at Blair

Hay Springs 60, Sioux County 23

High Plains at Shelby-Rising City

Holdrege 51, Lexington 44

Humphrey SF 60, Nebraska Christian 43

Johnson-Brock at Sterling

Laurel-C-C at Bloomfield

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Winside

Malcolm 61, Louisville 45

Maxwell at South Loup

Milford 51, North Bend Central 42

Neligh-Oakdale at Twin River

Norfolk Catholic 56, Winnebago 46

Norris at Aurora

North Central at Gregory, SD

North Platte SP 51, Elm Creek 44

North Platte at Columbus

O'Neill at Crofton

Ogallala 76, Scottsbluff 45

Omaha Burke 81, Omaha Buena Vista 32

Omaha Nation at Oakland-Craig

Omaha Westside 54, Owassa, Okla. 42

Osceola at Nebraska Lutheran

Papillion-La Vista 72, Omaha South 42

Pender at Bancroft-Rosalie

Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30

Potter-Dix 61, Minatare 16

Riverside at Twin Loup

Sandhills Valley 64, Brady 40

Scotus Central Catholic 47, Humphrey/LHF 35

Shelton 67, Lawrence-Nelson 41

Southern Valley 51, Southwest 38

Stanton at Wisner-Pilger

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Franklin 42

Thayer Central at Wilber-Clatonia

Torrington, Wyo. at Chadron

Tri County at Falls City SH

Wakefield 51, Hartington-Newcastle 22

Walthill at Omaha Christian Academy

Wauneta-Palisade at Dundy Co. Stratton

Wayne 55, Guardian Angels CC 26

Weeping Water at Pawnee City

West Point-Beemer at DC West

Wynot at Irene-Wakonda, SD

York 59, Adams Central 45

Yutan at Raymond Central

