Boys basketball results, 12/20

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran at Mount Michael
South Sioux City 73, Parkview Christian 59
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma 51, Medicine Valley 39
Almena-Northern Valley, Kan. 66, Arapahoe 45
Amherst 71, Gothenburg 54
Ansley-Litchfield 59, Sandhills/Thedford 44
Archbishop Bergan at Hartington CC
Arthur County at Leyton
Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo
Bayard at Alliance
Bellevue East 65, Benson 54
Bellevue West 77, Park Hill, Mo. 53
Bishop Neumann 59, Omaha Gross 55
Boone Central 50, Kearney Catholic 30
Broken Bow at Hershey
Central City 49, BDS 33
Clarkson/Leigh at Columbus Lakeview
Cozad at Wood River
Crete 64, Waverly 38
Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Sandy Creek 37
Dorchester at Cedar Bluffs
Exeter-Milligan at Friend
Falls City at Elmwood-Murdock
Fillmore Central at Hastings SC
Gibbon at Minden
Gordon-Rushville at Hyannis
Grand Island CC at Seward
HTRS at Fairbury
Hampton at Meridian
Hastings at Blair
Hay Springs 60, Sioux County 23
High Plains at Shelby-Rising City
Holdrege 51, Lexington 44
Humphrey SF 60, Nebraska Christian 43
Johnson-Brock at Sterling
Laurel-C-C at Bloomfield
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Winside
Malcolm 61, Louisville 45
Maxwell at South Loup
Milford 51, North Bend Central 42
Neligh-Oakdale at Twin River
Norfolk Catholic 56, Winnebago 46
Norris at Aurora
North Central at Gregory, SD
North Platte SP 51, Elm Creek 44
North Platte at Columbus
O'Neill at Crofton
Ogallala 76, Scottsbluff 45
Omaha Burke 81, Omaha Buena Vista 32
Omaha Nation at Oakland-Craig
Omaha Westside 54, Owassa, Okla. 42
Osceola at Nebraska Lutheran
Papillion-La Vista 72, Omaha South 42
Pender at Bancroft-Rosalie
Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30
Potter-Dix 61, Minatare 16
Riverside at Twin Loup
Sandhills Valley 64, Brady 40
Scotus Central Catholic 47, Humphrey/LHF 35
Shelton 67, Lawrence-Nelson 41
Southern Valley 51, Southwest 38
Stanton at Wisner-Pilger
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Franklin 42
Thayer Central at Wilber-Clatonia
Torrington, Wyo. at Chadron
Tri County at Falls City SH
Wakefield 51, Hartington-Newcastle 22
Walthill at Omaha Christian Academy
Wauneta-Palisade at Dundy Co. Stratton
Wayne 55, Guardian Angels CC 26
Weeping Water at Pawnee City
West Point-Beemer at DC West
Wynot at Irene-Wakonda, SD
York 59, Adams Central 45
Yutan at Raymond Central