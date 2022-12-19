Boys basketball results, 12/19

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian 100, Lewiston 55
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bayard 59, Mitchell 57
Central Valley 53, Fullerton 35
Crawford 53, Hay Springs 50, OT
Creighton 42, Elgin/PJ 32
Fort Calhoun 66, Conestoga 41
Fullerton at Central Valley
Hanover, Kan. 61, Diller-Odell 46
Kenesaw 47, Axtell 44
Maxwell 63, Brady 49
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Garden County 31
Morrill 65, Sioux County 25
Palmer at Giltner
Pawnee City 47, Wetmore, Kan. 23
Paxton 63, Mullen 25
Perkins County at Dundy County Stratton
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 80, Bridgeport 51
Ponca at Osmond-Randolph
Ravenna 51, Cambridge 36
Sandhills Valley at South Loup
St. Paul at Wood River, ppd.
Summerland 41, St. Mary's 36
Wakefield 77, Westwood, Iowa 38
Wausa 61, Niobrara/Verdigre 23
West Holt 60, Valentine 38
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 100, LEWISTON 55
|Parkview Christian
|16
|13
|46
|25
|--
|100
|Lewiston
|21
|19
|8
|7
|--
|55
Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 25, Reide 16, Scott 15, Pittman 15, Stabler 10, Bayliss 8, Ulrich 6, Cole 2, Simonson 2, Sundermann 1.
Lewiston--Bledsaw 21, Bohling 19, Ray 6, Janssen 4, Sanders 3, Van de Voort 2.
HANOVER, KAN. 61, DILLER-ODELL 46
|Diller-Odell
|9
|14
|7
|16
|--
|46
|Hanover
|11
|16
|14
|20
|--
|61
Diller-Odell--Morgan 19, Sutton 12, Vitosh 6, Wendland 5, Warren 2, McKinney 2.
Hanover--stats not provided.