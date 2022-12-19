 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball results, 12/19

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian 100, Lewiston 55

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bayard 59, Mitchell 57

Central Valley 53, Fullerton 35

Crawford 53, Hay Springs 50, OT

Creighton 42, Elgin/PJ 32

Fort Calhoun 66, Conestoga 41

Fullerton at Central Valley

Hanover, Kan. 61, Diller-Odell 46

Kenesaw 47, Axtell 44

Maxwell 63, Brady 49

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Garden County 31

Morrill 65, Sioux County 25

Palmer at Giltner

Pawnee City 47, Wetmore, Kan. 23

Paxton 63, Mullen 25

Perkins County at Dundy County Stratton

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 80, Bridgeport 51

Ponca at Osmond-Randolph

Ravenna 51, Cambridge 36

Sandhills Valley at South Loup

St. Paul at Wood River, ppd.

Summerland 41, St. Mary's 36

Wakefield 77, Westwood, Iowa 38

Wausa 61, Niobrara/Verdigre 23

West Holt 60, Valentine 38

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 100, LEWISTON 55

Parkview Christian 16 13 46 25 --100 
Lewiston 21 19 --55 

Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 25, Reide 16, Scott 15, Pittman 15, Stabler 10, Bayliss 8, Ulrich 6, Cole 2, Simonson 2, Sundermann 1.

Lewiston--Bledsaw 21, Bohling 19, Ray 6, Janssen 4, Sanders 3, Van de Voort 2.

HANOVER, KAN. 61, DILLER-ODELL 46

Diller-Odell 14 16 --46 
Hanover 11 16 14 20 --61 

Diller-Odell--Morgan 19, Sutton 12, Vitosh 6, Wendland 5, Warren 2, McKinney 2.

Hanover--stats not provided.

