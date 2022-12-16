Boys basketball results, 12/16

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island CC 48, Lincoln Christian 38
Lincoln Northeast 60, Columbus 33
Lincoln Southeast 67, Grand Island 23
Parkview Christian 78, Nebraska Christian 52
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at Mitchell, ppd.
Amherst 54, Axtell 33
Ansley-Litchfield 43, Loomis 31
Arapahoe 57, Southwest 49
Arcadia/Loup City at St. Paul
Arthur County at Minatare, ppd.
Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. at Hitchcock County
Aurora at York
Bancroft-Rosalie 56, West Manona, Iowa 53
Broken Bow at Ainsworth, ppd.
Burwell 64, St. Edward 13
Cedar Bluffs at Whiting, Iowa
Chase County 51, Wray, Colo. 29
Cody-Kilgore at Mullen, ppd.
Crawford at Niobrara County, Wyo., ppd.
Creighton Prep 40, Millard West 37
Crete at Fairbury
Cross County at BDS
DC West 68, Raymond Central 24
Deshler at Franklin
Diller-Odell 55, Lewiston 30
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Central City 60
Elkhorn South at Omaha South
Elkhorn Valley at Stuart
Elm Creek 51, Bertrand 46
Exeter-Milligan at High Plains
Falls City SH 61, HTRS 22
Fillmore Central at Adams Central
Freeman 30, Auburn 29
Friend 57, Lawrence-Nelson 35
Garden County at Bayard, ppd.
Gering at Ogallala
Giltner 67, Meridian 47
Gordon-Rushville at Bennett County, S.D., ppd.
Gothenburg 61, Holdrege 55
Gretna 64, Papillion-La Vista South 42
Hampton at East Butler
Hartington-Newcastle at Walthill
Hastings SC at Sutton
Heartland at Thayer Central
Hershey at Kimball, ppd.
Kearney 75, Omaha Buena Vista 20
Kenesaw 58, Silver Lake 37
Laurel-C-C at Plainview
Lexington 44, Northwest 42
Louisville at Johnson Co. Central
Lourdes CC at Archbishop Bergan
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Howells-Dodge
Malcolm at Beatrice
Maxwell at Paxton
McCook 55, Kearney Catholic 44
McCool Junction at Shelby-Rising City
Mead at Brownell Talbot
Milford at Centennial
Morrill 48, Edgemont, S.D. 14
Nebraska Lutheran at Weeping Water
Norfolk 59, Fremont 49
Norfolk Catholic at Boone Central
Norris 49, Seward 27
North Bend Central at Battle Creek
Omaha Bryan 65, Bellevue East 51
Omaha Central at Papillion-La Vista
Omaha North at Omaha Northwest
Pawnee City at Sterling
Platteview 53, Blair 51
Plattsmouth 58, Falls City 50
Pleasanton at Overton
Ponca at Tri County Northeast
Potter-Dix at Banner County, ppd.
Riverside 77, Harvard 15
Sandhills/Thedford 65, Wallace 32
Sandy Creek 43, Wilber-Clatonia 37
Santee at Omaha Nation
Scottsbluff at Chadron, ppd.
Scotus Central Catholic 40, Pierce 37
Shelton 58, Red Cloud 36
South Loup 77, Medicine Valley 38
South Sioux City at Omaha Skutt
St. Mary's at North Central
Superior at Southern Valley
Torrington, Wyo. at Sidney, ppd.
Tri County at Johnson-Brock
Twin Loup at Sandhills Valley
Twin River at Fullerton
Wakefield 64, Stanton 37
Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte, ppd.
Waverly 62, Elkhorn North 40
Wayne 62, Wisner-Pilger 37
Winside at Creighton, ppd.
Wood River at Blue Hill
Wynot at Wausa
Yutan 41, Conestoga 35
DILLER-ODELL 55, LEWISTON 30
|Diller-Odell
|17
|17
|13
|8
|--
|55
|Lewiston
|0
|4
|13
|13
|--
|40
Diller-Odell--Sutton 18, Morgan 10, Warren 9, Vitosh 7, Wendland 6, Schultis 3, McKinney 2.
Lewiston--Rule 9, Bohling 8, Janssen 6, Bledsow 4, Ray 3.
FREEMAN 30, AUBURN 29
|Freeman
|11
|7
|5
|7
|--
|30
|Auburn
|10
|8
|6
|5
|--
|29
Freeman--Ruse 8, Niles 7, Jennings 3, Anderson 12.
Auburn--Ligouri 5, M. Binder 6, Boden 6, Roybal 4, Leslie 8.
GRAND ISLAND CC 48, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 38
|Lincoln Christian
|9
|11
|11
|7
|--
|38
|Grand Island CC
|12
|14
|14
|8
|--
|48
Lincoln Christian--Cuciti 11, Hohlen 8, Hovendick 8, Bash 4, Hansen 3, Feauto 2, Penrod 2.
Grand Island CC--Fox 15, Stegman 12, Nadir 11, Birch 6, Liban 4.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 60, COLUMBUS 33
|Columbus
|7
|5
|4
|17
|--
|33
|Lincoln Northeast
|22
|8
|15
|15
|--
|60
Columbus--Esch 7, Martinez 6, Schefus 6, Kapels 5, Micek 5, Alvarado 2, Garcia 2.
Lincoln Northeast--Winn 20, Bazil 12, Young 7, Weatherholt 7, Lang 4, Cruse 3, Coffman 2, Venegas 2, Wendelin 2, Rathje 1.
NORFOLK 59, FREMONT 49
|Fremont
|19
|8
|7
|15
|--
|49
|Norfolk
|16
|15
|13
|15
|--
|59
Fremont--Barritt 3, Sullivan 14, Swanson 5, Eisenhauer 15, Borgmann 16.
Norfolk--stats not provided.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 78, NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 52
|Parkview Christian
|8
|27
|17
|26
|--
|78
|Nebraska Christian
|10
|18
|6
|18
|--
|52
Parkview Christian--Reide 34, Kachalouski 19, Pittman 14, Simonson 3, Cole 2, Hawney 2, Stabler 2, Wilson 2.
Nebraska Christian--Langemeier 19, M. Perdew 13, D. Perdew 10, Schreiber 3, I. Herman 2, Nokelby 2, O. Herman 1, Sebek 1, Falk 1.