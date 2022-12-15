 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
agate

Boys basketball results, 12/15

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 54, Lincoln East 51

Lincoln North Star 90, Omaha Burke 55

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley-Litchfield 55, Axtell 50

Bloomfield at Osmond-Randolph, ppd. 

Boyd County at Neligh-Oakdale, ppd. 

Boys Town at Vermillion, S.D.

Caliche, Colo. at Potter-Dix, ppd.

Clarkson/Leigh at West Point-Beemer

Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian, Iowa 28

Cozad 58, Cambridge 31

Creek Valley at Hay Springs, ppd. 

People are also reading…

Cross County 84, Hampton 41

Elmwood-Murdock 40, Syracuse 38

Exeter-Milligan at Nebraska Lutheran

Guardian Angels CC 48, Pender 25

Hi-Line 72, Franklin 57 

Kearney 71, Papillion-La Vista 55 

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 65, Homer 35

Logan View/SS 59, Tekamah-Herman 33

Lutheran High Northeast 49, Humphrey/LHF 43

Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Brady 17

Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County

Mullen at Anselmo-Merna, ppd. 

Niobrara/Verdigre at Crofton

North Platte SP 51, Gothenburg 46

Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 53

Omaha Christian at Cedar Bluffs

Omaha Nation 85, Takini 35  

Omaha North 78, Council Bluffs TJ, Iowa 30

Osceola at Dorchester

Palmyra at Weeping Water

Ralston 64, Elkhorn 62

Riverside at CWC, ppd. 

Santee 112, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 72

S-E-M 82, Heartland Lutheran 11

Sioux County at Arthur County

Southern Valley at Ravenna

Summerland at Humphrey SF

Treynor, Iowa 58, Nebraska City 35

Wallace at Sutherland, ppd. 

Walthill at Siouxland CC, Iowa, ppd. 

Wilcox-Hildreth at Arapahoe

Winside at Tri County Northeast

LINCOLN HIGH 54, LINCOLN EAST 51

Lincoln East 12 13 10 16 --51 
Lincoln High2212 13 --54 

Lincoln East--Melessa 9, Hamilton 5, Townsley 10, Johnson 1, Tempelmeyer 17, Mick 9.

Lincoln High--Nguyen 2, Gaines 10, Garrett 25, Nick 4, Diu 2, Bolis 9, Faines 2.

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 40, SYRACUSE 38

Elmwood-Murdock 11 10 13 --40 
Syracuse 10 14 --38 

Elmwood-Murdock--Fletcher 13, Rust 9, Coleman 7, Kastens 7, Wilson 4.

Syracuse--Brammier 11, Shanks 11, Zoller 10, Janssen 2, Parde 2, Voorhees 2.

CROSS COUNTY 84, HAMPTON 41

Hampton 11 14 10 --41 
Cross County 24 22 17 21 --84 

Hampton--Majerus 12, B. Dose 11, Arndt 8, P. Dose 6, W. Dose 2, Malsburg 2. 

Cross County--Noyd 14, Hollinger 12, Seim 10, Hengelfelt 10, Hanson 9, Elgin 8, H.Allen 5, Waller 5, Miller 4, Jacobsen 3, B. Allen 2, Lindberg 2.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News