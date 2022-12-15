Boys basketball results, 12/15

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 54, Lincoln East 51
Lincoln North Star 90, Omaha Burke 55
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley-Litchfield 55, Axtell 50
Bloomfield at Osmond-Randolph, ppd.
Boyd County at Neligh-Oakdale, ppd.
Boys Town at Vermillion, S.D.
Caliche, Colo. at Potter-Dix, ppd.
Clarkson/Leigh at West Point-Beemer
Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian, Iowa 28
Cozad 58, Cambridge 31
Creek Valley at Hay Springs, ppd.
Cross County 84, Hampton 41
Elmwood-Murdock 40, Syracuse 38
Exeter-Milligan at Nebraska Lutheran
Guardian Angels CC 48, Pender 25
Hi-Line 72, Franklin 57
Kearney 71, Papillion-La Vista 55
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 65, Homer 35
Logan View/SS 59, Tekamah-Herman 33
Lutheran High Northeast 49, Humphrey/LHF 43
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Brady 17
Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County
Mullen at Anselmo-Merna, ppd.
Niobrara/Verdigre at Crofton
North Platte SP 51, Gothenburg 46
Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 53
Omaha Christian at Cedar Bluffs
Omaha Nation 85, Takini 35
Omaha North 78, Council Bluffs TJ, Iowa 30
Osceola at Dorchester
Palmyra at Weeping Water
Ralston 64, Elkhorn 62
Riverside at CWC, ppd.
Santee 112, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 72
S-E-M 82, Heartland Lutheran 11
Sioux County at Arthur County
Southern Valley at Ravenna
Summerland at Humphrey SF
Treynor, Iowa 58, Nebraska City 35
Wallace at Sutherland, ppd.
Walthill at Siouxland CC, Iowa, ppd.
Wilcox-Hildreth at Arapahoe
Winside at Tri County Northeast
LINCOLN HIGH 54, LINCOLN EAST 51
|Lincoln East
|12
|13
|10
|16
|--
|51
|Lincoln High
|22
|12
|7
|13
|--
|54
Lincoln East--Melessa 9, Hamilton 5, Townsley 10, Johnson 1, Tempelmeyer 17, Mick 9.
Lincoln High--Nguyen 2, Gaines 10, Garrett 25, Nick 4, Diu 2, Bolis 9, Faines 2.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 40, SYRACUSE 38
|Elmwood-Murdock
|11
|6
|10
|13
|--
|40
|Syracuse
|7
|10
|14
|7
|--
|38
Elmwood-Murdock--Fletcher 13, Rust 9, Coleman 7, Kastens 7, Wilson 4.
Syracuse--Brammier 11, Shanks 11, Zoller 10, Janssen 2, Parde 2, Voorhees 2.
CROSS COUNTY 84, HAMPTON 41
|Hampton
|11
|14
|10
|6
|--
|41
|Cross County
|24
|22
|17
|21
|--
|84
Hampton--Majerus 12, B. Dose 11, Arndt 8, P. Dose 6, W. Dose 2, Malsburg 2.
Cross County--Noyd 14, Hollinger 12, Seim 10, Hengelfelt 10, Hanson 9, Elgin 8, H.Allen 5, Waller 5, Miller 4, Jacobsen 3, B. Allen 2, Lindberg 2.