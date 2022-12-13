 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball results, 12/13

  • Updated
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Seward 39

Parkview Christian 86, Cornerstone Christian 41

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at St. Paul

Ainsworth at Valentine

Alma 75, Southwest 52

Amherst 66, Arcadia/Loup City 16

Ashland-Greenwood 76, Conestoga 45

Auburn at Louisville

Bancroft-Rosalie 61, Walthill 48

Bertrand at Hi-Line

Bishop Neumann 52, Aquinas 28

Blair 70, Schuyler 17

Blue Hill at Superior

Boone Central 74, Twin River 29

Cedar Bluffs at Lyons-Decatur Northeast

Cedar Catholic 84, Crofton 29

Centennial at Fairbury

Central City 54, Minden 50

Centura 51, Central Valley 35

DC West 44, Arlington 26

Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Deshler 29

Elkhorn South 57, Omaha North 52

Elkhorn Valley 61, Elgin/PJ 49

Fullerton at Riverside

Gibbon at Silver Lake

Hampton 75, Elba 51

Hastings SC 40, Ord 37

Harvard 52, Dorchester 40

Hemingford at Hay Springs, ccd. 

Holdrege 65, Sandy Creek 37

Homer at Wynot

Howells-Dodge at West Point-Beemer

Humphrey/LHF at Pender

Johnson-Brock 63, Diller-Odell 19

Kearney Catholic at Ravenna

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 52, Ponca 40

Leyton at Potter-Dix, ppd. 

Logan View/SS 59, Columbus Lakeview 51

Loomis 60, Cambridge 40

Madison 55, Plainview 48

McCool Junction at Heartland Lutheran

Millard North 61, Millard West 47

Minatare at Crawford

Nebraska Christian 52, High Plains Community 27

Nebraska Lutheran at Giltner

Norris 60, Mount Michael 44

North Central at Burke/South Central, S.D.

Northwest 49, Malcolm 48

Oakland-Craig at Winnebago

Omaha Benson 60, Omaha South 41

Omaha Buena Vista at Bellevue East

Omaha Burke at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Concordia 68, Scotus CC 52

Omaha Westside 66, Millard South 51

Omaha Westview at Omaha Roncalli

Pierce 51, O'Neill 36

Osmond-Randolph at Creighton

Overton at Anselmo-Merna

Palmyra 76, Johnson CC 52

Pawnee City at Lourdes CC

Perkins County at Paxton, ppd. 

Platteview 53, Beatrice 51

Red Cloud 51, Wilcox-Hildreth 25

St. Mary's 51, Neligh-Oakdale 39

Sterling 56, Meridian 52

Stuart at Summerland, ppd. 

Sutton at BDS

Syracuse 59, Nebraska City 47

Tri County Northeast at Hartington-Newcastle

Twin Loup 38, Palmer 27

Wausa at Gayville-Volin, S.D.

West Holt at CWC

Winside 57, St. Edward 36

York 74, Elkhorn 59

Yutan 37, Fort Calhoun 17

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 57, SEWARD 39

Lincoln Lutheran 14 17 13 13 --57 
Seward 11 14 10 --39 

Lincoln Lutheran--Lebo 2, DeBoer 20, Duitsman 5, Hager 2, Schmidt 3, Ringler 4, Puelz 21.

Seward--Hass 9, Covalt 6, Hochstein 6, Knott 6, Hughes 6, Frazey 4, Wegman 1, Summa 1.

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 86, CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 41

Cornerstone Christian 10 11 11 --41 
Parkview Christian 28 31 19 --86 

Cornerstone Christian--Baardson 3, Greve 3, Hess 10, Kok 2, Connelly 4, Sherman 12, Lopez 7.

Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 11, Scott 3, Pittman 10, Reide 42, Bayliss 2, Ulrich 10, Sundermann 2, Simonson 4, Stabler 2.

NORRIS 60, MOUNT MICHAEL 44

Mount Michael 19 11 --44 
Norris 1114 21 14 --60 

Mount Michael--stats not available.

Norris--Boesiger 17, Bornschlegl 14, Garner 14, Wubbels 7, Klein 6, Godtel 2.

PLATTEVIEW 53, BEATRICE 51

Beatrice 13 15 16 --51 
Platteview 17 18 14 --53 

Beatrice--Crawford 15, Loomis 6, Meints 8, Feist 8, Timmerman 14.

Platteview--Millikan 29, Draper 9, Moseman 7, Stewart 6, Zebert 2.

SYRACUSE 59, NEBRASKA CITY 47

Syracuse 17 13 21 --59 
Nebraska City 14 15 10 --47 

Syracuse--Voorhees 14, Shanks 12, Zoller 11, Janssen 8, Brammier 6, Parde 6, Vollertsen 2.

Nebraska City--Fritch 12, Wehling 12, Nelson 7, Southard 6, Blum 5, Snyder 3, Borns 2.

