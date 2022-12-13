Boys basketball results, 12/13

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Seward 39
Parkview Christian 86, Cornerstone Christian 41
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at St. Paul
Ainsworth at Valentine
Alma 75, Southwest 52
Amherst 66, Arcadia/Loup City 16
Ashland-Greenwood 76, Conestoga 45
Auburn at Louisville
Bancroft-Rosalie 61, Walthill 48
Bertrand at Hi-Line
Bishop Neumann 52, Aquinas 28
Blair 70, Schuyler 17
Blue Hill at Superior
Boone Central 74, Twin River 29
Cedar Bluffs at Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Cedar Catholic 84, Crofton 29
Centennial at Fairbury
Central City 54, Minden 50
Centura 51, Central Valley 35
DC West 44, Arlington 26
Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Deshler 29
Elkhorn South 57, Omaha North 52
Elkhorn Valley 61, Elgin/PJ 49
Fullerton at Riverside
Gibbon at Silver Lake
Hampton 75, Elba 51
Hastings SC 40, Ord 37
Harvard 52, Dorchester 40
Hemingford at Hay Springs, ccd.
Holdrege 65, Sandy Creek 37
Homer at Wynot
Howells-Dodge at West Point-Beemer
Humphrey/LHF at Pender
Johnson-Brock 63, Diller-Odell 19
Kearney Catholic at Ravenna
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 52, Ponca 40
Leyton at Potter-Dix, ppd.
Logan View/SS 59, Columbus Lakeview 51
Loomis 60, Cambridge 40
Madison 55, Plainview 48
McCool Junction at Heartland Lutheran
Millard North 61, Millard West 47
Minatare at Crawford
Nebraska Christian 52, High Plains Community 27
Nebraska Lutheran at Giltner
Norris 60, Mount Michael 44
North Central at Burke/South Central, S.D.
Northwest 49, Malcolm 48
Oakland-Craig at Winnebago
Omaha Benson 60, Omaha South 41
Omaha Buena Vista at Bellevue East
Omaha Burke at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Concordia 68, Scotus CC 52
Omaha Westside 66, Millard South 51
Omaha Westview at Omaha Roncalli
Pierce 51, O'Neill 36
Osmond-Randolph at Creighton
Overton at Anselmo-Merna
Palmyra 76, Johnson CC 52
Pawnee City at Lourdes CC
Perkins County at Paxton, ppd.
Platteview 53, Beatrice 51
Red Cloud 51, Wilcox-Hildreth 25
St. Mary's 51, Neligh-Oakdale 39
Sterling 56, Meridian 52
Stuart at Summerland, ppd.
Sutton at BDS
Syracuse 59, Nebraska City 47
Tri County Northeast at Hartington-Newcastle
Twin Loup 38, Palmer 27
Wausa at Gayville-Volin, S.D.
West Holt at CWC
Winside 57, St. Edward 36
York 74, Elkhorn 59
Yutan 37, Fort Calhoun 17
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 57, SEWARD 39
|Lincoln Lutheran
|14
|17
|13
|13
|--
|57
|Seward
|4
|11
|14
|10
|--
|39
Lincoln Lutheran--Lebo 2, DeBoer 20, Duitsman 5, Hager 2, Schmidt 3, Ringler 4, Puelz 21.
Seward--Hass 9, Covalt 6, Hochstein 6, Knott 6, Hughes 6, Frazey 4, Wegman 1, Summa 1.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 86, CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 41
|Cornerstone Christian
|10
|11
|9
|11
|--
|41
|Parkview Christian
|28
|31
|19
|8
|--
|86
Cornerstone Christian--Baardson 3, Greve 3, Hess 10, Kok 2, Connelly 4, Sherman 12, Lopez 7.
Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 11, Scott 3, Pittman 10, Reide 42, Bayliss 2, Ulrich 10, Sundermann 2, Simonson 4, Stabler 2.
NORRIS 60, MOUNT MICHAEL 44
|Mount Michael
|7
|19
|11
|7
|--
|44
|Norris
|11
|14
|21
|14
|--
|60
Mount Michael--stats not available.
Norris--Boesiger 17, Bornschlegl 14, Garner 14, Wubbels 7, Klein 6, Godtel 2.
PLATTEVIEW 53, BEATRICE 51
|Beatrice
|7
|13
|15
|16
|--
|51
|Platteview
|17
|4
|18
|14
|--
|53
Beatrice--Crawford 15, Loomis 6, Meints 8, Feist 8, Timmerman 14.
Platteview--Millikan 29, Draper 9, Moseman 7, Stewart 6, Zebert 2.
SYRACUSE 59, NEBRASKA CITY 47
|Syracuse
|17
|13
|8
|21
|--
|59
|Nebraska City
|8
|14
|15
|10
|--
|47
Syracuse--Voorhees 14, Shanks 12, Zoller 11, Janssen 8, Brammier 6, Parde 6, Vollertsen 2.
Nebraska City--Fritch 12, Wehling 12, Nelson 7, Southard 6, Blum 5, Snyder 3, Borns 2.