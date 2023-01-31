Boys basketball results, 1/31

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Cornerstone Christian at College View
Lincoln East at Grand Island
Lincoln North Star at Fremont
Lincoln Pius X 62, Kearney 54
Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Westside
Omaha Buena Vista at Lincoln Christian
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas at Malcolm
Beatrice at Norris
Boys Town at Ashland-Greenwood
Columbus Lakeview at Seward
DC West at Syracuse
Giltner at Exeter-Milligan
Nebraska Lutheran at Cross County
Osceola at BDS
Raymond Central at Conestoga
Schuyler at Crete
Wahoo at Logan View/SS
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Freeman 71, Weeping Water 21
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Palmyra 45
Auburn 65, Johnson Co. Central 41
Falls City at Mead
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Tri County 78, Sterling 40
Friend 57, Southern 43
Pawnee City at Falls City SH
Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock
SNC TOURNAMENT
Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial
Heartland at David City
Sandy Creek 32, Sutton 30
Milford at Fillmore Central
OTHER SCHOOLS
LExington 68, Broken Bow 47
Plainview 45, Tri County Northeast 35
Wynot 60, Winnebago 51
EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Humphrey/LHF 47
Wisner-Pilger 69, Stanton 40