agate

Boys basketball results, 1/31

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Cornerstone Christian at College View

Lincoln East at Grand Island

Lincoln North Star at Fremont

Lincoln Pius X 62, Kearney 54 

Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Westside

Omaha Buena Vista at Lincoln Christian

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas at Malcolm

Beatrice at Norris

Boys Town at Ashland-Greenwood

Columbus Lakeview at Seward

DC West at Syracuse

Giltner at Exeter-Milligan

Nebraska Lutheran at Cross County 

Osceola at BDS 

Raymond Central at Conestoga 

Schuyler at Crete

Wahoo at Logan View/SS

ECNC TOURNAMENT

Freeman 71, Weeping Water 21

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Palmyra 45

Auburn 65, Johnson Co. Central 41

Falls City at Mead

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Tri County 78, Sterling 40

Friend 57, Southern 43

Pawnee City at Falls City SH

Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock

SNC TOURNAMENT 

Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial

Heartland at David City

Sandy Creek 32, Sutton 30

Milford at Fillmore Central

OTHER SCHOOLS

LExington 68, Broken Bow 47

Plainview 45, Tri County Northeast 35

Wynot 60, Winnebago 51

EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Humphrey/LHF 47

Wisner-Pilger 69, Stanton 40

 

