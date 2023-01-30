Boys basketball results, 1/30

Boys basketball
AREA SCHOOLS
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Tuesday's games
Weeping Water at Freeman, 6:30 p.m.
Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson Co. Central at Auburn, 6
Falls City at Mead, 6
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Pawnee City 54, HTRS 41
Diller-Odell 45, Lourdes CC 43
Sterling 61, Lewiston 47
SNC TOURNAMENT
Wilber-Clatonia at Faibury
Sutton 54, Thayer Central 40
Milford 49, Superior 31
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arapahoe at Maxwell
Cornerstone Christian at Heartland Christian, Iowa
Dorchester 60, Heartland Lutheran 25
Gothenburg at Southern Valley
Hemingford at Hay Springs
Kenesaw 59, Franklin 39
North Central 43, Boyd County 39
Palmer at Elba
Riverside at Lutheran High Northeast
Shelton 66, Silver Lake 25
St. Mary's 62, CWC 42
LEWIS AND CLARK CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Tri County Northeast at Plainview
Homer at Winside
Hartington-Newcastle at Osmond/Randolph
LOUPLATTE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Gibbon at Ord