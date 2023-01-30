 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball results, 1/30

Boys basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

ECNC TOURNAMENT

Tuesday's games

Weeping Water at Freeman, 6:30 p.m.

Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson Co. Central at Auburn, 6

Falls City at Mead, 6 

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Pawnee City 54, HTRS 41

Diller-Odell 45, Lourdes CC 43

Sterling 61, Lewiston 47

SNC TOURNAMENT 

Wilber-Clatonia at Faibury

Sutton 54, Thayer Central 40

Milford 49, Superior 31 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arapahoe at Maxwell

Cornerstone Christian at Heartland Christian, Iowa

Dorchester 60, Heartland Lutheran 25

Gothenburg at Southern Valley

Hemingford at Hay Springs

Kenesaw 59, Franklin 39

North Central 43, Boyd County 39

Palmer at Elba

Riverside at Lutheran High Northeast

Shelton 66, Silver Lake 25

St. Mary's 62, CWC 42

LEWIS AND CLARK CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Tri County Northeast at Plainview

Homer at Winside

Hartington-Newcastle at Osmond/Randolph

LOUPLATTE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Gibbon at Ord

 

