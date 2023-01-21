Boys basketball results, 1/21

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High at Fremont
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas 47, Kearney Catholic 41
Centura at Centennial
Crete at Elkhorn
Fillmore Central at Elmwood-Murdock
Freeman 75, Riverside, Iowa 54
Johnson County Central 52, Falls City 43
York at North Platte
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 61, Grand Island CC 34
Alliance at Mitchell
Arapahoe 56, Southwest 34
Arcadia/Loup City at Ord
Banner County 48, Creek Valley 32
Battle Creek at Pierce
BDS 53, High Plains 40
Bennington at Omaha Concordia
Bertrand at Southern Valley
Boone Central at Scotus CC
Boys Town 67, Glenwood, Iowa 50
Cambridge 43, Medicine Valley 39
Chadron at Gordon-Rushville
Elkhorn Valley at Boyd County
Franklin at Elm Creek
Friend at Red Cloud
Gretna 62, Millard South 49
Hartington CC at Guardian Angels CC
Hershey 54, Kimball 52
Hitchcock County 56, Wallace 20
Howells-Dodge at Pender
Humphrey SF at Nebraska Christian
Millard North at Quincy, Ill.
North Bend Central 70, Harlan, Iowa 47
Ogallala at Ainsworth
Omaha Bryan 54, Omaha Westview 53
Omaha Burke at Des Moines Roosevelt, Iowa
Omaha Nation at Flandreau Indian, S.D.
Omaha North 64, Omaha Benson 48
Omaha South at Omaha Buena Vista
Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista
Paxton 49, Maxwell 30
Pine Ridge, S.D. at Winnebago
Platteview at CB Abraham Lincoln, Iowa
Pleasanton at Kenesaw
Potter-Dix at Leyton
Sandy Creek at Thayer Central
Scottsbluff at Gering
Shelton at Wood River
Skutt Catholic 89, South Sioux City 57
St. Mary's at North Central
Stanton at Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Valentine at Stuart
West Point-Beemer at Wisner-Pilger
Wilcox-Hildreth at Amherst
Yuma, Colo. at Sidney