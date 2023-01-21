 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball results, 1/21

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS 

Lincoln High at Fremont

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas 47, Kearney Catholic 41

Centura at Centennial

Crete at Elkhorn

Fillmore Central at Elmwood-Murdock

Freeman 75, Riverside, Iowa 54

Johnson County Central 52, Falls City 43

York at North Platte

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 61, Grand Island CC 34

Alliance at Mitchell

Arapahoe 56, Southwest 34

Arcadia/Loup City at Ord

Banner County 48, Creek Valley 32

Battle Creek at Pierce

BDS 53, High Plains 40

Bennington at Omaha Concordia

Bertrand at Southern Valley

Boone Central at Scotus CC

Boys Town 67, Glenwood, Iowa 50

Cambridge 43, Medicine Valley 39

Chadron at Gordon-Rushville

Elkhorn Valley at Boyd County

Franklin at Elm Creek

Friend at Red Cloud

Gretna 62, Millard South 49

Hartington CC at Guardian Angels CC

Hershey 54, Kimball 52

Hitchcock County 56, Wallace 20

Howells-Dodge at Pender

Humphrey SF at Nebraska Christian

Millard North at Quincy, Ill.

North Bend Central 70, Harlan, Iowa 47

Ogallala at Ainsworth

Omaha Bryan 54, Omaha Westview 53

Omaha Burke at Des Moines Roosevelt, Iowa

Omaha Nation at Flandreau Indian, S.D.

Omaha North 64, Omaha Benson 48

Omaha South at Omaha Buena Vista

Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista

Paxton 49, Maxwell 30

Pine Ridge, S.D. at Winnebago

Platteview at CB Abraham Lincoln, Iowa

Pleasanton at Kenesaw

Potter-Dix at Leyton

Sandy Creek at Thayer Central

Scottsbluff at Gering

Shelton at Wood River

Skutt Catholic 89, South Sioux City 57

St. Mary's at North Central

Stanton at Lyons-Decatur Northeast

Valentine at Stuart

West Point-Beemer at Wisner-Pilger

Wilcox-Hildreth at Amherst

Yuma, Colo. at Sidney

