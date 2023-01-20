 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball results, 1/20

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS 

Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann

Lincoln North Star 81, Columbus 53

Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island

Lincoln Southwest at Fremont

Parkview Christian at Underwood, IA

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse

Aquinas 55, Hastings SC 49

Auburn at Nebraska City

Aurora 65, Seward 53

Beatrice at Ralston

David City at Milford

Elmwood-Murdock at Lourdes CC

Fairbury at York

Johnson-Brock at Friend

Malcolm at Wilber-Clatonia

Norris at Bennington

Sterling at Southern

Waverly at Wahoo

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bergen Catholic 87, Millard North 83

Bridgeport 51, Perkins County 50

Cozad 42, Lexington 41

Creighton Prep 48, Omaha Central 44

Lawrence-Nelson 47, Diller-Odell 27

Hastings 65, Elkhorn North 50

Hay Springs 57, Morrill 50 

Kimball 72, Sutherland 50

North Central vs. Anselmo-Merna, ppd.

North Plate St. Patrick's 48, Chase County 32

