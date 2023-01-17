Boys basketball results, 1/17

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Heartland Christian, Iowa
Lincoln East 60, Lincoln Northeast 55
Lincoln Lutheran at Aquinas
Lincoln Pius X 61, Norfolk 40
Lincoln Southwest 67, Papillion-La Vista South 64
Parkview Christian 64, Elmwood-Murdock 58
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan
Auburn at Falls City SH
BDS at McCool Junction
Bishop Neumann 85, Omaha Buena Vista 37
Cross County at Dorchester
DC West 55, Louisville 33
Exeter-Milligan 52, Meridian 29
Freeman at Malcolm
Johnson-Brock 74, Lewiston 15
Milford 36, Columbus Lakeview 32
Norris 50, York 48
Palmyra 59, Conestoga 43
Plattsmouth 40, Syracuse 26
Seward at Crete
Wahoo at Ralston
Weeping Water at Johnson Co. Central
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 47, Ord 33
Axtell 58, Arapahoe 47
Bayard 63, South Platte 43
Blue Hill 64, Harvard 19
Dundy County-Stratton 67, Wallace 36
East Butler 44, Giltner 31
Fort Calhoun 61, Brownell Talbot 19
Loomis 55, Southwest 50
Lutheran-Northeast 55, Clarkson/Leigh 31
Madison 53, Stanton 48
Maxwell 46, Brady 40
Millard North 69, Creighton Prep 62
Millard West 60, Bellevue East 57
Morrill 66, Sioux County 29
Mullen 56, Twin Loup 15
Nebraska Lutheran 73, Hampton 31
Norfolk Catholic 51, Pierce 35
North Central 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 34
Omaha Concordia 58, Blair 42
O'Neill 84, Wagner 46
Pine Bluffs 56, Mitchell 34
Platteview 77, Nebraska City 31
Potter-Dix 72, Banner County 18
SEM 68, Anselmo-Merna 30
Shelton 80, Wilcox-Hildreth 40
Southern 52, Diller-Odell 49
Wayne 53, Crofton 22
Winnebago 51, Ponca 43