agate

Boys basketball results, 1/17

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS 

College View at Heartland Christian, Iowa

Lincoln East 60, Lincoln Northeast 55

Lincoln Lutheran at Aquinas

Lincoln Pius X 61, Norfolk 40

Lincoln Southwest 67, Papillion-La Vista South 64

Parkview Christian 64, Elmwood-Murdock 58

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan

Auburn at Falls City SH

BDS at McCool Junction

Bishop Neumann 85, Omaha Buena Vista 37

Cross County at Dorchester

DC West 55, Louisville 33

Exeter-Milligan 52, Meridian 29

Freeman at Malcolm

Johnson-Brock 74, Lewiston 15

Milford 36, Columbus Lakeview 32

Norris 50, York 48

Palmyra 59, Conestoga 43

Plattsmouth 40, Syracuse 26

Seward at Crete

Wahoo at Ralston

Weeping Water at Johnson Co. Central

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 47, Ord 33

Axtell 58, Arapahoe 47

Bayard 63, South Platte 43

Blue Hill 64, Harvard 19

Dundy County-Stratton 67, Wallace 36

East Butler 44, Giltner 31

Fort Calhoun 61, Brownell Talbot 19

Loomis 55, Southwest 50

Lutheran-Northeast 55, Clarkson/Leigh 31

Madison 53, Stanton 48

Maxwell 46, Brady 40

Millard North 69, Creighton Prep 62

Millard West 60, Bellevue East 57

Morrill 66, Sioux County 29

Mullen 56, Twin Loup 15

Nebraska Lutheran 73, Hampton 31

Norfolk Catholic 51, Pierce 35

North Central 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 34

Omaha Concordia 58, Blair 42

O'Neill 84, Wagner 46

Pine Bluffs 56, Mitchell 34

Platteview 77, Nebraska City 31

Potter-Dix 72, Banner County 18

SEM 68, Anselmo-Merna 30

Shelton 80, Wilcox-Hildreth 40

Southern 52, Diller-Odell 49

Wayne 53, Crofton 22

Winnebago 51, Ponca 43

