Boys basketball results, 1/16

Boys basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

Hastings SC at Superior

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 54, Hastings 43

Bancroft-Rosalie 49, Homer 43

Boone Central at St. Paul

Bridgeport 65, Sutherland 24

Burwell at Riverside

Chase County 55, Hershey 32

Cozad 76, Ainsworth 48

Fort Calhoun 55, West Point-Beemer 37

Fullerton 68, Central Valley 56

Franklin 57, Harvard 24

Humphrey/LHF 80, Stanton 46

Humphrey SF 78, Elba 19

Laurel-C-C at Plainview

Leyton 69, Minitare 25

Madison at Winside

Nebraska Christian 64, St. Edward 37

Omaha Skutt 90, Sioux City West, Iowa 54

O'Neill at Neligh-Oakdale

Pender at Wynot

Santee at Boyd County

