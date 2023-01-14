 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball results, 1/14

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South 62, Lincoln Northeast 46

Lincoln North Star at Gretna, ppd. Feb. 4

Lincoln Northeast at Elkhorn South

Lincoln Pius X 54, Millard South 37 

Lincoln Southeast 76, Millard West 70, OT

Millard North 63, Lincoln East 62, OT

Omaha Central 49, Lincoln High 42

Omaha Skutt 69, Lincoln Lutheran 51

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

1st: Tri County 59, Parkview Christian 54

3rd: Freeman 57, Palmyra 47

B Division

1st: Pawnee City vs. BDS, 5:45 

3rd: Diller-Odell 41, Exeter-Milligan 34

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas at Columbus Lakeview

Bennington 71, South Sioux City 63

Central City 54, Centennial 49

Crete 54, Norris 37

David City at Fillmore Central

Milford 51, Thayer Central 39

Sandy Creek 58, Superior 36

Wahoo 62, DC West 43

Waverly 47, Seward 42

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Archbishop Bergan 64, North Bend Central 35

Bertrand 42, Overton 33

Boys Town 62, Wayne 39

Bridgeport 59, Mitchell 53

Cambridge 44, Maxwell 40

Clarkson/Leigh 62, Pender 37

Creek Valley 62, Banner County 58

Creighton Prep 64, Columbus 31

Cozad 50, Centura 47

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Adams Central 35

Dundy County-Stratton 64, Loomis 42

Elba 44, Heartland Lutheran 36

Elgin P/J 39, Winside 31

Elkhorn 68, Omaha Gross Catholic 50

Elkhorn Valley 67, Bloomfield 37

Elm Creek 70, Kenesaw 39

Franklin 57, Blue Hill 49

Fremont 55, Omaha Benson 48 

Garden County 43, Wauneta-Palisade 41

Gordon-Rushville 60, Kimball 29

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Kearney Catholic 34

Hemingford 67, Sioux County 33

Howells/Dodge 64, Mead 50

Johnson-Brock 60, Johnson County Central 32

Kearney 76, Omaha Bryan 69 

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Axtell 33

Madison 46, Neligh-Oakdale 38

Mullen 42, Medicine Valley 29

Nebraska Lutheran 82, Shelby-Rising City 51

Norfolk Catholic 55, Crofton 31

North Platte 84, Sidney 59 

O'Neill 64, Creighton 49

Ogallala 71, Valentine 31

Omaha Burke 82, Omaha Northwest 60

Papillion-La Vista 60, Norfolk 51

Platteview 55, Yutan 46 

Ponca 51, Bancroft-Rosalie 40

Potter-Dix 71, Hay Springs 50 

Red Cloud 33, Giltner 31

South Loup 78, Brady 33

SEM 61, Pleasanton 49

West Point-Beemer 67, Tekamah-Herman 49

