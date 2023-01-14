Boys basketball results, 1/14

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South 62, Lincoln Northeast 46
Lincoln North Star at Gretna, ppd. Feb. 4
Lincoln Northeast at Elkhorn South
Lincoln Pius X 54, Millard South 37
Lincoln Southeast 76, Millard West 70, OT
Millard North 63, Lincoln East 62, OT
Omaha Central 49, Lincoln High 42
Omaha Skutt 69, Lincoln Lutheran 51
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
1st: Tri County 59, Parkview Christian 54
3rd: Freeman 57, Palmyra 47
People are also reading…
B Division
1st: Pawnee City vs. BDS, 5:45
3rd: Diller-Odell 41, Exeter-Milligan 34
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas at Columbus Lakeview
Bennington 71, South Sioux City 63
Central City 54, Centennial 49
Crete 54, Norris 37
David City at Fillmore Central
Milford 51, Thayer Central 39
Sandy Creek 58, Superior 36
Wahoo 62, DC West 43
Waverly 47, Seward 42
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Archbishop Bergan 64, North Bend Central 35
Bertrand 42, Overton 33
Boys Town 62, Wayne 39
Bridgeport 59, Mitchell 53
Cambridge 44, Maxwell 40
Clarkson/Leigh 62, Pender 37
Creek Valley 62, Banner County 58
Creighton Prep 64, Columbus 31
Cozad 50, Centura 47
Creek Valley 62, Banner County 58
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Adams Central 35
Dundy County-Stratton 64, Loomis 42
Elba 44, Heartland Lutheran 36
Elgin P/J 39, Winside 31
Elkhorn 68, Omaha Gross Catholic 50
Elkhorn Valley 67, Bloomfield 37
Elm Creek 70, Kenesaw 39
Franklin 57, Blue Hill 49
Fremont 55, Omaha Benson 48
Garden County 43, Wauneta-Palisade 41
Gordon-Rushville 60, Kimball 29
Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Kearney Catholic 34
Hemingford 67, Sioux County 33
Howells/Dodge 64, Mead 50
Johnson-Brock 60, Johnson County Central 32
Kearney 76, Omaha Bryan 69
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Axtell 33
Madison 46, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Mullen 42, Medicine Valley 29
Nebraska Lutheran 82, Shelby-Rising City 51
Norfolk Catholic 55, Crofton 31
North Platte 84, Sidney 59
O'Neill 64, Creighton 49
Ogallala 71, Valentine 31
Omaha Burke 82, Omaha Northwest 60
Papillion-La Vista 60, Norfolk 51
Platteview 55, Yutan 46
Ponca 51, Bancroft-Rosalie 40
Potter-Dix 71, Hay Springs 50
Red Cloud 33, Giltner 31
Sandy Creek 58, Superior 36
South Loup 78, Brady 33
SEM 61, Pleasanton 49
West Point-Beemer 67, Tekamah-Herman 49