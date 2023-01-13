Boys basketball results, 1/13

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Boone Central 71, Lincoln Christian 48
Lincoln Southwest 67, Lincoln North Star 66, OT
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 64, Raymond Central 21
Auburn 66, Fairbury 27
Beatrice 60, Plattsmouth 33
Crete 50, York 43
Cross County 51, David City 48
Malcolm 67, Nebraska City 35
McCool Junction 52, Deshler 39
Norris 36, Blair 33
Omaha Concordia 61, Bishop Neumann 28
Wahoo 78, Platteview 46
Waverly 59, Bennington 57
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma 56, Hitchcock County 48
Amherst 78, Pleasanton 31
Anselmo-Merna at Central Valley
Aquinas 54, Grand Island CC 42
Arapahoe 60, Hi-Line 58
Bayard at Hemingford
Bloomfield at Plainview
Blue Hill 50, Red Cloud 26
Boyd County 67, CWC 36
Brownell Talbot 61, Omaha Christian 43
Buena Vista at Omaha Westview
Cambridge 52, Sutherland 30
Centennial at Columbus Lakeview
Chadron at Alliance
Chase County at Gothenburg
Clarkson/Leigh 49, Humphrey St. Francis 36
Columbus 46, Norfolk 39
Crawford at Hyannis
Creighton Prep 76, Papillion-La Vista 37
Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Gibbon 38
Dorchester at High Plains Community
Elkhorn 58, Elkhorn North 49
Elkhorn South 69, Omaha Benson 47
Elkhorn Valley 67, Niobrara/Verdigre 24
Elmwood-Murdock 45, Conestoga 37
Falls City at Nodaway Valley, Mo.
Giltner at Osceola
Gordon-Rushville at Gering
Grand Island 49, Fremont 44
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Pierce 37
Hartington-Newcastle at Homer
Hastings 61, McCook 48
Holdrege 60, Southern Valley 31
Howells-Dodge 62, Wisner-Pilger 31
Kenesaw at Lawrence-Nelson
Kimball at Bridgeport
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 65, Walthill 44
Loomis at Wilcox-Hildreth
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Oakland-Craig
Marty, S.D. at Omaha Nation
Maxwell at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Maywood-Hayes Center 85, Arthur County 39
Millard North at Omaha Central
Morrill at Minatare
North Platte at Lexington
North Platte SP 68, Overton 33
Northwest 43, Adams Central 29
Ogallala at Sidney
Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt
Omaha North 66, Omaha South 23
Omaha Northwest at South Sioux City
Omaha Roncalli 64, Fort Calhoun 45
Paxton 52, Wallace 29
Perkins County 49, Wauneta-Palisade 26
Ponca at Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D.
Potter-Dix at Leyton
Sandhills Valley at Sandhills/Thedford
Scottsbluff at Cheyenne Central, Wyo.
Scotus CC 52, Battle Creek 43
Shelby-Rising City at Hampton
Shelton 76, Ansley-Litchfield 56
Silver Lake 70, Harvard 30
South Platte 58, Banner County 38
Southwest at Bertrand
St. Paul 54, Ord 20
Stuart 52, Elgin/PJ 50, OT
Summerland 43, Humphrey/LHF 42
Sutton at Thayer Central
Tekamah-Herman at Madison
Twin Loup at North Central
Valentine at Hershey
Wausa 53, Osmond-Randolph 31
Wood River 54, Broken Bow 46
Wynot at Winnebago
SOUTHWEST 67, NORTH STAR 66, OT
|Lincoln Southwest
|15
|13
|9
|23
|7
|--
|67
|Lincoln North Star
|17
|16
|15
|12
|6
|--
|66
Southwest--Helms 4, Buom 4, Chamberlain 10, Smith 16, Frager 10, Love 19, Nagel 2, Reynolds 2.
North Star--Houston 11, Gatwech 7, W. Schafer 3, Sandlin'el 18, Clemmons 24, S. Schaefer 3.
WAHOO 78, PLATTEVIEW 46
|Wahoo
|17
|18
|21
|22
|--
|78
|Platteview
|10
|9
|18
|9
|--
|46
Wahoo--Nelson 17, Kasischke 16, Glock 15, Hancock 12, Simon 6, Powers 3, Simons 3, Grandgenett 2, T. Simon 2, Elliot 2.
Platteview--Millikan 21, Draper 8, Stande 8, Stewart 5, Moseman 3, Wichman 1.
MALCOLM 67, NEBRASKA CITY 35
|Nebraska City
|7
|14
|8
|6
|--
|35
|Malcolm
|20
|20
|13
|14
|--
|67
Nebraska City--Borris 12, Adanza 9, Causgrove 7, Blum 2, Klassen 2, Nelson 2, Neilsen 1.
Malcolm--H. Frank 21, Johnson 20, C. Frank 12, Christensen 5, Meyer 4, Little 2, Schmidt 2, Kouma 1.
AUBURN 66, FAIRBURY 27
|Fairbury
|7
|6
|9
|5
|--
|27
|Auburn
|12
|24
|27
|3
|--
|66
Fairbury--Biehl 19, Prellwitz 3, Jac. Martin 2, Jam. Martin 2, Judd 1.
Auburn--Boden 18, Ligouri 15, Roybal 11, Leslie 8, Binder 7, Lavigne 4, Gardner 3.
Boone Central 71, Lincoln Christian 48
|Boone Central
|21
|21
|13
|16
|--
|71
|Lincoln Christian
|12
|11
|16
|9
|--
|48
Boone Central--Christo 30, Patzel 14, Boyer 7, Rasmussen 5, Benes 4, Reilly 4, J. Miller 3, I. Miller 2, Wiese 2.
Lincoln Christian--Hovendick 15, Hohlen 8, Hansen 5, Cuciti 3, Feauto 3, Mooss 3, Penrod 3, Bash 2, Coke 2, Perkins 2, Zuspan 2.