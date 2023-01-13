 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball results, 1/13

  Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Boone Central 71, Lincoln Christian 48

Lincoln Southwest 67, Lincoln North Star 66, OT

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 64, Raymond Central 21

Auburn 66, Fairbury 27

Beatrice 60, Plattsmouth 33

Crete 50, York 43

Cross County 51, David City 48

Malcolm 67, Nebraska City 35

McCool Junction 52, Deshler 39

Norris 36, Blair 33

Omaha Concordia 61, Bishop Neumann 28

Wahoo 78, Platteview 46

Waverly 59, Bennington 57

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma 56, Hitchcock County 48

Amherst 78, Pleasanton 31

Anselmo-Merna at Central Valley

Aquinas 54, Grand Island CC 42

Arapahoe 60, Hi-Line 58 

Bayard at Hemingford

Bloomfield at Plainview

Blue Hill 50, Red Cloud 26

Boyd County 67, CWC 36

Brownell Talbot 61, Omaha Christian 43

Buena Vista at Omaha Westview

Cambridge 52, Sutherland 30

Centennial at Columbus Lakeview

Chadron at Alliance

Chase County at Gothenburg

Clarkson/Leigh 49, Humphrey St. Francis 36

Columbus 46, Norfolk 39

Crawford at Hyannis

Creighton Prep 76, Papillion-La Vista 37

Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Gibbon 38

Dorchester at High Plains Community

Elkhorn 58, Elkhorn North 49

Elkhorn South 69, Omaha Benson 47

Elkhorn Valley 67, Niobrara/Verdigre 24

Elmwood-Murdock 45, Conestoga 37

Falls City at Nodaway Valley, Mo.

Giltner at Osceola

Gordon-Rushville at Gering

Grand Island 49, Fremont 44

Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Pierce 37

Hartington-Newcastle at Homer

Hastings 61, McCook 48

Holdrege 60, Southern Valley 31

Howells-Dodge 62, Wisner-Pilger 31

Kenesaw at Lawrence-Nelson

Kimball at Bridgeport

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 65, Walthill 44

Loomis at Wilcox-Hildreth

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Oakland-Craig

Marty, S.D. at Omaha Nation

Maxwell at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Maywood-Hayes Center 85, Arthur County 39

Millard North at Omaha Central

Morrill at Minatare

North Platte at Lexington

North Platte SP 68, Overton 33

Northwest 43, Adams Central 29 

Ogallala at Sidney

Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt

Omaha North 66, Omaha South 23

Omaha Northwest at South Sioux City

Omaha Roncalli 64, Fort Calhoun 45

Paxton 52, Wallace 29

Perkins County 49, Wauneta-Palisade 26 

Ponca at Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D.

Potter-Dix at Leyton

Sandhills Valley at Sandhills/Thedford

Scottsbluff at Cheyenne Central, Wyo.

Scotus CC 52, Battle Creek 43

Shelby-Rising City at Hampton

Shelton 76, Ansley-Litchfield 56

Silver Lake 70, Harvard 30

South Platte 58, Banner County 38

Southwest at Bertrand

St. Paul 54, Ord 20

Stuart 52, Elgin/PJ 50, OT

Summerland 43, Humphrey/LHF 42

Sutton at Thayer Central

Tekamah-Herman at Madison

Twin Loup at North Central

Valentine at Hershey

Wausa 53, Osmond-Randolph 31

Wood River 54, Broken Bow 46

Wynot at Winnebago

SOUTHWEST 67, NORTH STAR 66, OT

Lincoln Southwest1513923 7--67
Lincoln North Star171615126--66

Southwest--Helms 4, Buom 4, Chamberlain 10, Smith 16, Frager 10, Love 19, Nagel 2, Reynolds 2.

North Star--Houston 11, Gatwech 7, W. Schafer 3, Sandlin'el 18, Clemmons 24, S. Schaefer 3.

WAHOO 78, PLATTEVIEW 46 

Wahoo 17 18 21 22 --78 
Platteview 10 18 --46 

Wahoo--Nelson 17, Kasischke 16, Glock 15, Hancock 12, Simon 6, Powers 3, Simons 3, Grandgenett 2, T. Simon 2, Elliot 2.

Platteview--Millikan 21, Draper 8, Stande 8, Stewart 5, Moseman 3, Wichman 1.

MALCOLM 67, NEBRASKA CITY 35

Nebraska City 14 --35 
Malcolm 20 20 13 14 --67 

Nebraska City--Borris 12, Adanza 9, Causgrove 7, Blum 2, Klassen 2, Nelson 2, Neilsen 1.

Malcolm--H. Frank 21, Johnson 20, C. Frank 12, Christensen 5, Meyer 4, Little 2, Schmidt 2, Kouma 1.

AUBURN 66, FAIRBURY 27

Fairbury --27 
Auburn12 24 27 3--66 

Fairbury--Biehl 19, Prellwitz 3, Jac. Martin 2, Jam. Martin 2, Judd 1.

Auburn--Boden 18, Ligouri 15, Roybal 11, Leslie 8, Binder 7, Lavigne 4, Gardner 3.

Boone Central 71, Lincoln Christian 48

Boone Central 21 21 13 16 --71 
Lincoln Christian 12 11 16 --48 

Boone Central--Christo 30, Patzel 14, Boyer 7, Rasmussen 5, Benes 4, Reilly 4, J. Miller 3, I. Miller 2, Wiese 2.

Lincoln Christian--Hovendick 15, Hohlen 8, Hansen 5, Cuciti 3, Feauto 3, Mooss 3, Penrod 3, Bash 2, Coke 2, Perkins 2, Zuspan 2.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

