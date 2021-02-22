 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball regular-season scores, 2/22
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball regular-season scores, 2/22

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southwest 79, Lincoln High 65  

High school boys basketball logo 2
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News