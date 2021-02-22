agate Boys basketball regular-season scores, 2/22 Lincoln Journal Star Feb 22, 2021 Feb 22, 2021 Updated 48 min ago Comments {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys basketballCITY SCHOOLSLincoln Southwest 79, Lincoln High 65 View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Prep-sports High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard Watch Now: Related Video Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title AP Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference web only Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference Two-Minute Drill: The biggest takeaways from Scott Frost's offseason update web only Two-Minute Drill: The biggest takeaways from Scott Frost's offseason update Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Boys Basketball Boys and girls basketball summaries, 2/22 Updated 26 min ago A look at Monday's basketball action across the state.