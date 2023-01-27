 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys basketball regular-season, conference tournament results, 1/28

  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South at Lincoln East

Millard West at Lincoln North Star

Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast

Omaha North at Lincoln High

Omaha Northwest at Lincoln Southeast

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Saturday's championship in Boys Town

Lincoln Lutheran at. Columbus Scotus, 5:45 

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Saturday's championship at SCC-Lincoln 

Parkview Christian at Brownell-Talbot, 5:15

People are also reading…

AREA SCHOOLS

Thayer Central at David City

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Saturday's championship in York

Crete at. York, 7:45 

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Saturday's championship 

Platteview at Wahoo, 5:30 p.m. 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance at North Platte

Banner County at Weldon Valley, Colo.

Bayard at Bridgeport

Bertrand at Maywood-HC

Brush, Colo. at Sidney

Chase County at Hershey

Columbus at Bellevue East

Creek Valley at Holyoke, Colo.

Creighton Prep at Omaha South

Edgemont, S.D. at Hemingford

Elba at High Plains

Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell

Humphrey SF at Lutheran High Northeast

Kearney at Omaha Benson

Madison at Twin River

North Platte SP at Kimball

Oakland-Craig at West Point-Beemer

Omaha Bryan at Grand Island

Omaha Burke at Shawnee Mission-South, Kan.

Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South

Papillion-La Vista at Millard North

Peetz, Colo. at Leyton

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News