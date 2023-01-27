Boys basketball regular-season, conference tournament results, 1/28

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South at Lincoln East
Millard West at Lincoln North Star
Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast
Omaha North at Lincoln High
Omaha Northwest at Lincoln Southeast
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship in Boys Town
Lincoln Lutheran at. Columbus Scotus, 5:45
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship at SCC-Lincoln
Parkview Christian at Brownell-Talbot, 5:15
AREA SCHOOLS
Thayer Central at David City
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship in York
Crete at. York, 7:45
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship
Platteview at Wahoo, 5:30 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at North Platte
Banner County at Weldon Valley, Colo.
Bayard at Bridgeport
Bertrand at Maywood-HC
Brush, Colo. at Sidney
Chase County at Hershey
Columbus at Bellevue East
Creek Valley at Holyoke, Colo.
Creighton Prep at Omaha South
Edgemont, S.D. at Hemingford
Elba at High Plains
Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell
Humphrey SF at Lutheran High Northeast
Kearney at Omaha Benson
Madison at Twin River
North Platte SP at Kimball
Oakland-Craig at West Point-Beemer
Omaha Bryan at Grand Island
Omaha Burke at Shawnee Mission-South, Kan.
Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South
Papillion-La Vista at Millard North
Peetz, Colo. at Leyton