agate

Boys basketball regular-season, conference tournament results, 1/27

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 56, Lincoln North Star 51

Lincoln East 75, Lincoln Southwest 59

Lincoln Southeast 68, Fremont 29

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Friday's semifinals in Boys Town

Lincoln Lutheran 59, Omaha Concordia 45

Columbus Scotus 61, Hastings SC 47

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Saturday's championship at SCC-Lincoln 

Parkview Christian at Brownell-Talbot, 5:15

AREA SCHOOLS

Centennial at Thayer Central

Johnson-Brock at Southern

Lewiston at Sterling

Milford at Wilber-Clatonia

Superior at Diller-Odell

Tri County at Lourdes CC

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Friday's semifinals in York

Crete at Seward, 6 

York 60, Aurora 38

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Friday's championship in York

Osceola at Cross County, 8:15 

EMC TOURNAMENT

Friday's championship

Bennington 57, Norris 40

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Saturday's championship 

Platteview at Wahoo, 5:30 p.m. 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma 52, Arapahoe 32

Bertrand 45, Cambridge 35

Boone Central at Battle Creek

Bridgeport at Hershey

Burwell at Arcadia/Loup City

Creighton Prep 63, Omaha North 56

Elm Creek 68, Overton 29

Falls City at Weeping Water

Friend at Pawnee City

Fullerton at Pleasanton

Garden County at Creek Valley

Gering at Alliance

Gibbon at Fillmore Central

Grand Island at Norfolk

Gretna 79, Omaha Northwest 35

Hay Springs at Edgemont, S.D.

Maxwell 57, Wallace 43

Millard North 53, Elkhorn South 47

Millard West at Omaha Westview

Minatare at Leyton

Nebraska Lutheran 51, BDS 48

Norfolk Catholic 76, Humphrey SF 40

Ogallala 80, Holdrege 69

Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Gross 

Omaha Skutt 75, Omaha Central 51

Papillion-La Vista 66, Omaha South 49

Papillion-La Vista South 86, Omaha Buena Vista 10

Ravenna 53, Centura 40

Riverside at Palmer

Scottsbluff 64, Hastings 51

Shelton at Blue Hill

Sidney 67, Chadron 62

Silver Lake at Lawrence-Nelson

Southern Valley 51, Medicine Valley 40

Tri County Northeast at Wausa

Wilcox-Hildreth at Franklin

 

