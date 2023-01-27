Boys basketball regular-season, conference tournament results, 1/27

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 56, Lincoln North Star 51
Lincoln East 75, Lincoln Southwest 59
Lincoln Southeast 68, Fremont 29
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Friday's semifinals in Boys Town
Lincoln Lutheran 59, Omaha Concordia 45
Columbus Scotus 61, Hastings SC 47
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship at SCC-Lincoln
Parkview Christian at Brownell-Talbot, 5:15
AREA SCHOOLS
Centennial at Thayer Central
Johnson-Brock at Southern
Lewiston at Sterling
Milford at Wilber-Clatonia
Superior at Diller-Odell
Tri County at Lourdes CC
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Friday's semifinals in York
Crete at Seward, 6
York 60, Aurora 38
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Friday's championship in York
Osceola at Cross County, 8:15
EMC TOURNAMENT
Friday's championship
Bennington 57, Norris 40
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship
Platteview at Wahoo, 5:30 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma 52, Arapahoe 32
Bertrand 45, Cambridge 35
Boone Central at Battle Creek
Bridgeport at Hershey
Burwell at Arcadia/Loup City
Creighton Prep 63, Omaha North 56
Elm Creek 68, Overton 29
Falls City at Weeping Water
Friend at Pawnee City
Fullerton at Pleasanton
Garden County at Creek Valley
Gering at Alliance
Gibbon at Fillmore Central
Grand Island at Norfolk
Gretna 79, Omaha Northwest 35
Hay Springs at Edgemont, S.D.
Maxwell 57, Wallace 43
Millard North 53, Elkhorn South 47
Millard West at Omaha Westview
Minatare at Leyton
Nebraska Lutheran 51, BDS 48
Norfolk Catholic 76, Humphrey SF 40
Ogallala 80, Holdrege 69
Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Gross
Omaha Skutt 75, Omaha Central 51
Papillion-La Vista 66, Omaha South 49
Papillion-La Vista South 86, Omaha Buena Vista 10
Ravenna 53, Centura 40
Riverside at Palmer
Scottsbluff 64, Hastings 51
Shelton at Blue Hill
Sidney 67, Chadron 62
Silver Lake at Lawrence-Nelson
Southern Valley 51, Medicine Valley 40
Tri County Northeast at Wausa
Wilcox-Hildreth at Franklin