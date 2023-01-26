 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball regular-season, conference tournament results, 1/26

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus at Lincoln High

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Friday's semifinals in Boys Town

Lincoln Lutheran at. Omaha Concordia, 5:30

Hastings SC at. Columbus Scotus, 7:15

Thursday's consolation games

Kearney Catholic 52, Lincoln Christian 46

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Thursday's semifinals at College View

Parkview Christian 77, Omaha Christian 30  

Cornerstone Christian vs. Brownell-Talbot

AREA SCHOOLS

DC West 53, Syracuse 33

Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra

Fairbury at Johnson Co. Central

Falls City SH at Johnson-Brock

Wilber-Clatonia at Freeman

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Friday's semifinals in York

Crete at. Seward, 6 

Aurora at. York, 7:45 

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Thursday's semifinals in York

Osceola at. BDS

Nebraska Lutheran at. Cross County

EMC TOURNAMENT

Norris at Bennington, 7:15

Thursday's games

3rd: Elkhorn 63, Waverly 47

5th: Elkhorn North 54, Blair 44

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Thursday's semifinals

Wahoo 68, Malcolm 27

Platteview 47, Beatrice 46, 2OT

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst at S-E-M

Boyd County at Burke, S.D.

CWC at St. Edward

Caliche, Colo. at Potter-Dix

Central Valley at Heartland Lutheran

David City at Central City

Deshler at Kenesaw

Doniphan-Trumbull at Ord

Friend at Heartland

Harvard at Elba

Hi-Line at Axtell

Humphrey/LHF at Elgin/PJ

Kimball at Sutherland

Laurel-C-C at Wakefield

Lutheran High Northeast at Fullerton

Mead at Tekamah-Herman

Millard South at Omaha Burke

Minatare at Crawford

Minden at Cozad

Mitchell at Scottsbluff

North Central at Creighton

Pierce at Crofton

Plainview at Osmond-Randolph

Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup 

Sandy Creek at Sutton

Sedgwick County, Colo. at Perkins County

Sioux County at Hay Springs

South Platte at Garden County

South Sioux City at Mount Michael

St. Mary's at Stuart

Summerland at Wausa

West Holt at O'Neill

West Point-Beemer at Wayne

Winnebago at Hartington-Newcastle

Wisner-Pilger at North Bend Central

Wood River at Nebraska Christian

Wynot at Ponca

 

