Boys basketball regular-season, conference tournament results, 1/26

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus at Lincoln High
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Friday's semifinals in Boys Town
Lincoln Lutheran at. Omaha Concordia, 5:30
Hastings SC at. Columbus Scotus, 7:15
Thursday's consolation games
Kearney Catholic 52, Lincoln Christian 46
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Thursday's semifinals at College View
Parkview Christian 77, Omaha Christian 30
Cornerstone Christian vs. Brownell-Talbot
People are also reading…
AREA SCHOOLS
DC West 53, Syracuse 33
Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra
Fairbury at Johnson Co. Central
Falls City SH at Johnson-Brock
Wilber-Clatonia at Freeman
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Friday's semifinals in York
Crete at. Seward, 6
Aurora at. York, 7:45
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Thursday's semifinals in York
Osceola at. BDS
Nebraska Lutheran at. Cross County
EMC TOURNAMENT
Norris at Bennington, 7:15
Thursday's games
3rd: Elkhorn 63, Waverly 47
5th: Elkhorn North 54, Blair 44
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Thursday's semifinals
Wahoo 68, Malcolm 27
Platteview 47, Beatrice 46, 2OT
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst at S-E-M
Boyd County at Burke, S.D.
CWC at St. Edward
Caliche, Colo. at Potter-Dix
Central Valley at Heartland Lutheran
David City at Central City
Deshler at Kenesaw
Doniphan-Trumbull at Ord
Friend at Heartland
Harvard at Elba
Hi-Line at Axtell
Humphrey/LHF at Elgin/PJ
Kimball at Sutherland
Laurel-C-C at Wakefield
Lutheran High Northeast at Fullerton
Mead at Tekamah-Herman
Millard South at Omaha Burke
Minatare at Crawford
Minden at Cozad
Mitchell at Scottsbluff
North Central at Creighton
Pierce at Crofton
Plainview at Osmond-Randolph
Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
Sandy Creek at Sutton
Sedgwick County, Colo. at Perkins County
Sioux County at Hay Springs
South Platte at Garden County
South Sioux City at Mount Michael
St. Mary's at Stuart
Summerland at Wausa
West Holt at O'Neill
West Point-Beemer at Wayne
Winnebago at Hartington-Newcastle
Wisner-Pilger at North Bend Central
Wood River at Nebraska Christian
Wynot at Ponca