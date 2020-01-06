Boys basketball ratings, 1/7

A look at the latest ratings for the week of Jan. 6. (Records through Saturday).
Class A
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Lincoln Pius X (9-0) | 2
2. Millard North (8-1) | 3
3. Creighton Prep (8-2) | 6
4. Omaha Central (8-1) | 1
5. Lincoln North Star (6-3) | 8
6. Omaha South (6-2) | 4
7. Bellevue West (6-2) | 5
8. Papillion-La Vista (6-3) | 10
9. Papillion-LV South (5-4) | -
10. Omaha Westside (5-3) | 7
Contenders: Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Kearney, Millard West, Omaha Burke, Omaha North.
Comments: Based on the number of future Division I college players on its roster, Metro Conference Tournament champion Millard North is still the team to beat in Class A. Pius X, however, has earned the No. 1 spot this week based on being the lone undefeated team remaining in Class A and the fact the Thunderbolts own a two-point win at Omaha North, the same team that captured a three-point upset victory over Millard North, the lone loss for the Mustangs. Omaha Central, Omaha South and Bellevue West all slide for their upset losses in the Metro quarterfinals.
Key games: Tuesday—North Star at Southeast, Friday—Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South; Saturday—Papillion-La Vista at North Star.
Class B
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Hastings (10-0) | 1
2. Omaha Skutt (8-0) | 2
3. Scottsbluff (10-1) | 3
4. Mount Michael (8-1) | 4
5. Beatrice (5-2) | 5
6. Lexington (7-2) | 10
7. Wahoo (7-1) | 7
8. Alliance (8-2) | 9
9. Norris (7-2) | -
10. Omaha Roncalli (5-2) | 6
Contenders: Waverly, Platteview, Northwest, Crete, Ralston, Bennington.
Comments: Hastings solidified its No. 1 ranking with a win over Scottsbluff in the finals of the Greater Nebraska Conference Tournament final. Lexington is rewarded for its win over Wahoo in the Bishop Neumann Tournament, while Roncalli is demoted for an overtime loss to C-1 No. 10 Ashland-Greenwood. Platteview is out after falling to Plattsmouth, which allows Norris to enter.
Key games: Tuesday—Wahoo at Lincoln Lutheran; Thursday—Norris at Waverly; Friday—Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli; Saturday—Wahoo at Crete.
Class C-1
Team | (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Auburn (9-0) | 1
2. Adams Central (10-0) | 2
3. North Bend Central (9-0) | 4
4. Bishop Neumann (8-1) | 6
5. Kearney Catholic (7-2) | 3
6. Ogallala (6-2) | 6
7. Boys Town (4-4) | 9
8. Lincoln Christian (6-3) | 10
9. Falls City (5-4) | -
10. Ashland-Greenwood (6-2) | -
Contenders: St. Paul, Wilber-Clatonia, Battle Creek, Douglas County West, Milford, Fairbury, Fort Calhoun, Hershey, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, Mitchell, Pierce.
Comments: Auburn had some impressive wins over the holidays, taking out D-1 No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and C-2 No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic on its way to the Wayne Holiday Tournament title and downing previously unbeaten Mound City, which is ranked No. 3 in Missouri’s Class 1. St. Paul and Wilber-Clatonia both saw unbeaten starts end over the holidays, which allows Falls City and Ashland-Greenwood to enter.
Key games: Thursday—Crete at Lincoln Christian; Friday—Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City; Saturday—St. Paul at Adams Central, Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun.
Class C-2
Team (Record) | Pvs.
1. BRLD (8-0) | 1
2. Yutan (6-1) | 2
3. Hartington CC (7-1) | 4
4. GICC (8-1) | 6
5. Oakland-Craig (9-2) | -
6. Sutton (6-2) | 5
7. Centennial (9-1) | 3
8. Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1) | 8
9. Ponca (6-2) | 9
10. Dundy Co.-Stratton (8-0) | -
Contenders: Lincoln Lutheran, Lutheran High Northeast, Bridgeport, Freeman, Hastings St. Cecilia, Freeman, Shelby-Rising City, Wisner-Pilger.
Comments: Yutan is not affected by a loss at Class B No. 7 Wahoo, but Centennial takes a dip for its loss to Oakland-Craig, and GICC moves past Sutton after a win over the Mustangs in the finals of Central Catholic’s holiday tournament. Lincoln Lutheran and Lutheran High Northeast both exit after falling to Omaha Concordia in the Lutheran Invitational last weekend.
Key games: Friday—Centennial at Sutton; Saturday—Raymond Central at Centennial, Grand Island Central Catholic at Doniphan-Trumbull, Oakland-Craig at Elmwood-Murdock.
Class D-1
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Humphrey/LHF (8-1) | 1
2. North Platte St. Pat’s (9-0) | 2
3. Laurel-C-C (7-2) | 3
4. Osmond (8-0) | 5
5. Southern Valley (7-1) | 4
6. Elm Creek (7-2) | 6
7. Pleasanton (10-1) | 8
8. Howells-Dodge (6-4) | 7
9. Anselmo-Merna (6-3) | 9
10. Paxton (8-1) | -
Contenders: Heartland, West Holt, Fullerton, Shelton, BDS, Riverside, Ansley-Litchfield, East Butler.
Comments: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family holds on to the top spot despite a seven-point loss to C-1 No. 3 North Bend Central. Fullerton wasn’t as fortunate, tumbling out of the top 10 after a 37-point spanking from C-2 No. 6 Sutton. Southern Valley takes a one-spot demotion for a 13-point loss to C-1 unranked Hershey.
Key games Tuesday—Anselmo-Merna at North Platte St. Pat’s; Friday—Loomis at Elm Creek, Howells-Dodge at Humphrey St. Francis, Humphrey/LHF at Riverside.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (9-0) | 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis (9-0) | 2
3. Loomis (7-0) | 3
4. Mead (4-2) | 5
5. Parkview Christian (5-2) | 6
6. Johnson-Brock (4-4) | 4
7. Mullen (5-3) | 7
8. Randolph (4-5) | 8
9. Lawrence-Nelson (6-2) | -
10. Deshler (5-3) | 10
Contenders: Wallace, Osceola, St. Mary’s, Bloomfield, Exeter-Milligan.
Comments: A 30-point loss to C-2 unranked Creighton and a three-point setback to 4-7 Elgin Public/Pope John sends Bloomfield out of the top 10. Johnson-Brock moves down two spots for a loss to Pawnee City, which the Eagles play again on Thursday.
Key games: Tuesday—Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City Sacred Heart, Parkview Christian at Whiting, Iowa; Thursday—Sidney, Iowa at Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City. Friday—Loomis at Elm Creek; Saturday—Deshler at Thayer Central.