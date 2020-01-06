Boys basketball ratings, 1/7

Class A

Comments: Based on the number of future Division I college players on its roster, Metro Conference Tournament champion Millard North is still the team to beat in Class A. Pius X, however, has earned the No. 1 spot this week based on being the lone undefeated team remaining in Class A and the fact the Thunderbolts own a two-point win at Omaha North, the same team that captured a three-point upset victory over Millard North, the lone loss for the Mustangs. Omaha Central, Omaha South and Bellevue West all slide for their upset losses in the Metro quarterfinals.