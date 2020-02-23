Boys basketball ratings, 2/24

A look back: Omaha Central’s two-point road wins over previous No. 1 Millard North and No. 6 Omaha Westside on Friday and Saturday was enough to push the Eagles to No. 1 heading into the postseason. A last-second layup by Max Polk in overtime gave Central the 83-81 win at Millard North, then the Eagles overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to get past Westside 79-77. Because of Millard North’s star-studded lineup, however, the Mustangs are still the favorite to win the state title. Papillion-La Vista South gets a promotion after wins over Omaha South and Creighton Prep.

A look ahead: The top seven teams in the rankings also represent the top seven seeds in districts, just in a different order. Lincoln Pius X edged out Grand Island by just .062 points for eighth, which is as low as the lone wild-card spot to the state tournament can fall. Pius X’s game with 3-18 Lincoln High from Jan. 17 was canceled because of inclement weather and no dates worked for both teams to make it up. If Pius X had played that game and won, the Thunderbolts and Islanders would’ve ended up with the same wild-card point average, and Grand Island would’ve been the No. 8 seed based on its win over the Thunderbolts on Friday. On the other hand, Grand Island is benefiting from a win over Class C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic at the Heartland Hoops Classic, a victory worth 50 wild-card points.