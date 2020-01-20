Boys basketball ratings, 1/21

A look at the latest ratings for the week of Jan. 20. Records through Saturday.
Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Omaha Central
|10-1
|3
|2
|Omaha South
|10-2
|4
|3
|Bellevue West
|8-2
|5
|4
|Millard North
|11-2
|2
|5
|Lincoln Pius X
|11-1
|1
|6
|Papillion-LV South
|10-4
|6
|7
|Omaha Westside
|8-3
|7
|8
|Creighton Prep
|10-4
|8
|9
|Papillion-LV
|8-5
|9
|10
|Lincoln North Star
|7-4
|10
Contenders: Lincoln Southeast, Kearney, Omaha Burke.
Comments: The rollercoaster ride continued for Creighton Prep last week as it lost to 5-7 Millard South on Thursday and then toppled Millard North on Saturday, avenging a loss to the Mustangs in the Metro Conference Tournament finals. The other result that shook things up was Bellevue West’s 18-point win at previously unbeaten No. 1 Pius X. Millard North is still the team to beat in Class A based on the talent the Mustangs can put on the floor, but road losses at Omaha North and Creighton Prep and a tough overtime win at Gretna shows that the Mustangs are in hostile environments. Bellevue West faces a tough week with a makeup game at Westside on Tuesday and a Saturday showdown at home against Prep.
Key games: Tuesday—Papillion-La Vista at Omaha South, Bellevue West at Omaha Westside, North Star at Norfolk; Friday—Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Central, Omaha Westside at Millard North, Kearney at Pius X, Millard West at Creighton Prep, Lincoln East at North Star; Saturday—Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast, Creighton Prep at Bellevue West, North Star at Grand Island, Westside vs. Sioux City East (Iowa) and Papillion-La Vista vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Iowa), at Sokol Arena.
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Hastings
|12-0
|1
|2
|Omaha Skutt
|12-0
|2
|3
|Scottsbluff
|13-2
|3
|4
|Mount Michael
|10-2
|4
|5
|Lexington
|8-4
|6
|6
|Wahoo
|11-1
|7
|7
|Alliance
|11-3
|8
|8
|Norris
|10-2
|9
|9
|Beatrice
|7-3
|5
|10
|Omaha Roncalli
|7-3
|10
Contenders: Bennington, Northwest.
Comments: Beatrice slides four spots for a loss to 4-9 Aurora. The Orangemen can regain that ground in the River Cities Conference Tournament this week, which also features Skutt, Mount Michael and Roncalli. Mount Michael’s game with Roncalli was postponed due to last week’s inclement weather. Hastings will be tested Tuesday when it hosts Class A 7-5 Grand Island.
Key games: Tuesday—Grand Island at Hastings, McCook at Lexington; Thursday—Wahoo at Waverly; Friday—Northwest at Hastings, Bennington at Norris, Ogallala at Alliance; Saturday—Norris vs. Omaha Bryan (Sokol Arena); Tuesday-Saturday—River Cities Conference Tournament (Skutt, Mount Michael, Beatrice, Roncalli).
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Auburn
|13-0
|1
|2
|Adams Central
|13-0
|2
|3
|North Bend Central
|13-0
|3
|4
|Lincoln Christian
|9-3
|4
|5
|Kearney Catholic
|10-4
|5
|6
|Ogallala
|10-2
|6
|7
|Wayne
|9-6
|7
|8
|Bishop Neumann
|8-3
|9
|9
|Ashland-Greenwood
|9-2
|10
|10
|Boys Town
|5-8
|8
Contenders: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, Battle Creek, Chase County, Milford, Mitchell, Hershey.
Comments—Because of the toughest schedule in C-1, Boys Town stays in but drops three spots for double-figure losses to No. 4 Christian, Class B No. 4 Mount Michael and Class B contender Bennington. A battle of No. 1 teams is on tap Tuesday with Class D-2's Falls City Sacred Heart at Auburn.
Key games: Tuesday—Falls City Sacred Heart at Auburn, Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood; Friday—Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann, Wayne at Hartington Cedar Catholic, North Bend Central at Oakland-Craig. Saturday—Adams Central at Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann vs. Harlan (Iowa) and Boys Town vs. Spencer (Iowa), at Sokol Arena.
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|BRLD
|12-0
|1
|2
|Yutan
|11-1
|2
|3
|GICC
|12-1
|3
|4
|Oakland-Craig
|12-3
|4
|5
|Sutton
|10-2
|5
|6
|Ponca
|10-2
|8
|7
|Hartington CC
|8-3
|6
|8
|Shelby-Rising City
|10-2
|--
|9
|Centennial
|11-3
|7
|10
|Lincoln Lutheran
|7-4
|--
Contenders: Bridgeport, Wisner-Pilger, Palmyra, Lutheran High Northeast, Dundy County-Stratton, Tri County, Doniphan-Trumbull.
Comments: Hartington Cedar Catholic takes a slight hit for a 26-point shellacking from undefeated Dakota Valley (South Dakota). Bridgeport exits after losing to Kimball, while Wisner-Pilger also moves to contender status after a lopsided 23-point setback to D-1 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. Shelby-Rising City is in after knocking off Centennial, and Lincoln Lutheran is back after being out the last couple of weeks. BRLD hosts Humphrey/LHF on Friday in a showdown of top-ranked squads.
Key games: Tuesday—Ravenna at Sutton, Creighton at Hartington Cedar Catholic; Thursday—Sutton at Fairbury, Ponca at Walthill; Friday—Yutan at Palmyra, Humphrey/LHF at BRLD, Wayne at Hartington CC. Saturday—Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Hartington CC.
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Humphrey/LHF
|12-1
|1
|2
|North Platte St. Pat's
|13-0
|2
|3
|Osmond
|11-0
|4
|4
|Laurel-C-C
|10-3
|3
|5
|Pleasanton
|13-1
|6
|6
|Southern Valley
|9-2
|5
|7
|Elm Creek
|10-3
|7
|8
|Howells-Dodge
|8-5
|8
|9
|Paxton
|11-1
|10
|10
|Heartland
|8-3
|--
Contenders: Fullerton, West Holt, Anselmo-Merna, Central Valley, Riverside, South Loup, East Butler, Axtell, Ansley-Litchfield, Allen, McCool Junction.
Comments: A lot of movement this week triggered by Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s 15-point loss to C-1 No. 7 Wayne, Southern Valley’s setback to C-1 contender Chase County and Central Valley defeating then-No. 9 Anselmo-Merna. All of that allowed Heartland to enter.
Key games: Tuesday—Bloomfield at Osmond, Paxton at Hitchcock County; Thursday—Laurel-C-C at Battle Creek; Friday—Pleasanton at Elm Creek.
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Falls City SH
|14-0
|1
|2
|Humphrey SF
|11-0
|2
|3
|Loomis
|11-0
|3
|4
|Mead
|6-4
|4
|5
|Parkview Christian
|7-5
|6
|6
|Johnson-Brock
|7-6
|5
|7
|Mullen
|8-4
|7
|8
|Randolph
|6-6
|10
|9
|Deshler
|7-4
|7
|10
|Wallace
|7-4
|--
Contenders: Lawrence-Nelson, Osceola, Hyannis, Exeter-Milligan, St. Mary’s, Bloomfield.
Comments: Johnson-Brock and Parkview switch spots for the second straight week after Parkview toppled the Eagles in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament. Sacred Heart strengthened its grip on the top spot after winning the MUDECAS title for the second straight year. Deshler is punished for a 33-24 loss to C-2 unranked Sandy Creek, while Lawrence-Nelson falls out after an 0-2 week.
Key games: Tuesday—Mead at Parkview Christian; Thursday—Alma at Loomis.