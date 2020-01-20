Boys basketball ratings, 1/21

Comments: The rollercoaster ride continued for Creighton Prep last week as it lost to 5-7 Millard South on Thursday and then toppled Millard North on Saturday, avenging a loss to the Mustangs in the Metro Conference Tournament finals. The other result that shook things up was Bellevue West’s 18-point win at previously unbeaten No. 1 Pius X. Millard North is still the team to beat in Class A based on the talent the Mustangs can put on the floor, but road losses at Omaha North and Creighton Prep and a tough overtime win at Gretna shows that the Mustangs are in hostile environments. Bellevue West faces a tough week with a makeup game at Westside on Tuesday and a Saturday showdown at home against Prep.