Boys basketball ratings, 1/14

A look at the latest ratings for the week of Jan. 13 (records though Saturday).

Class A

Contenders: Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha North.

Comments: Westside’s 21-point win over Creighton Prep, Papillion-La Vista South’s victory against rival Papillion-La Vista and Papio’s road win at Omaha North account for this week’s changes. Millard North avoided a huge upset by pulling out a three-point overtime victory at Gretna. Bellevue West faces a tough week with road games at No. 1 Pius X and No. 7 Westside.

Key games: Thursday—Bellevue West at Pius X, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha North; Friday—Bellevue West at Omaha Westside, Southeast at Grand Island, Millard North at Papillion-La Vista, North Star at Norfolk; Saturday—Papillion-La Vista at Southeast, Millard North at Creighton Prep.

Class B

Contenders: Bennington, Northwest, Ralston.