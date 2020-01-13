You are the owner of this article.
Boys basketball ratings, 1/14
Boys basketball ratings, 1/14

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star boys basketball, 12.20

Lincoln North Star's Kwat Abdelkarim (right) takes a shot as Lincoln Pius X's Charlie Hoiberg tries to block it in a game last month at North Star.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

A look at the latest ratings for the week of Jan. 13 (records though Saturday).

Class A

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Lincoln Pius X 11-0 1
2 Millard North 10-1 2
3 Omaha Central 8-1 4
4 Omaha South 7-2 6
5 Bellevue West 7-2 7
6 Papillion-LV South 8-4 9
7 Omaha Westside 7-3 10
8 Creighton Prep 9-3 3
9 Papillion-LV 7-4 8
10 Lincoln North Star 7-4 5

Contenders: Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha North.

Comments: Westside’s 21-point win over Creighton Prep, Papillion-La Vista South’s victory against rival Papillion-La Vista and Papio’s road win at Omaha North account for this week’s changes. Millard North avoided a huge upset by pulling out a three-point overtime victory at Gretna. Bellevue West faces a tough week with road games at No. 1 Pius X and No. 7 Westside.

Key games: Thursday—Bellevue West at Pius X, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha North; Friday—Bellevue West at Omaha Westside, Southeast at Grand Island, Millard North at Papillion-La Vista, North Star at Norfolk; Saturday—Papillion-La Vista at Southeast, Millard North at Creighton Prep.

Class B

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Hastings 11-0 1
2 Omaha Skutt 11-0 2
3 Scottsbluff 11-1 3
4 Mount Michael 9-1 4
5 Beatrice 7-2 5
6 Lexington 7-4 6
7 Wahoo 9-1 7
8 Alliance 10-3 8
9 Norris 8-2 9
10 Omaha Roncalli 6-3 10

Contenders: Bennington, Northwest, Ralston.

Comments: No changes despite Lexington losing to top-ranked Hastings and C-1 No. 2 Adams Central. The Minutemen stay put based on their holiday tournament victory against No. 7 Wahoo. Skutt survived its first game under a double-figure winning margin, defeating Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Iowa), 51-45, on Saturday, a day after taking out Roncalli by 21 points.

Key games: Tuesday—Scottsbluff at Cheyenne South, Kearney Catholic at Lexington; Thursday—Mount Michael at Boys Town; Friday—Scottsbluff at Cheyenne East (Wyoming), Omaha Roncalli at Mount Michael, Columbus at Lexington, Platteview at Wahoo, Ralston at Norris. Saturday—Norris at Crete, Cheyenne Central (Wyoming) at Scottsbluff, Wahoo at Douglas County West.

Class C-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Auburn 11-0 1
2 Adams Central 12-0 2
3 North Bend Cent. 10-0 3
4 Lincoln Christian 8-3 8
5 Kearney Catholic 8-3 5
6 Ogallala 8-2 6
7 Wayne 8-5 --
8 Boys Town 5-5 7
9 Bishop Neumann 8-3 4
10 Ashland-Greenwood 7-2 10

Contenders: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, Battle Creek, Chase County, Milford, Mitchell.

Comments: The middle of the top 10 gets jumbled by Wayne’s win over Boys Town last Tuesday, followed by Boys Town’s victory against Bishop Neumann three nights later. Christian slides ahead of Kearney Catholic after the Stars lost to C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic, a team the Crusaders beat last month.

Key games: Tuesday—Boys Town at Lincoln Christian, Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wayne; Thursday—North Bend Central at Wayne; Friday—Adams Central at Northwest; Saturday—Doniphan-Trumbull at Adams Central, Hastings St. Cecilia at Kearney Catholic.

Class C-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 BRLD 10-0 1
2 Yutan 9-1 2
3 GICC 11-1 4
4 Oakland-Craig 12-2 5
5 Sutton 9-2 6
6 Hartington CC 7-2 3
7 Centennial 10-2 7
8 Ponca 9-2 9
9 Bridgeport 7-2 --
10 Wisner-Pilger 7-3 --

Contenders: Lincoln Lutheran, Lutheran High Northeast, Tri County, Freeman, Dundy County-Stratton, Doniphan-Trumbull.

Comments: Hartington Cedar Catholic is demoted for an 18-point loss at D-1 No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Dundy County-Stratton moves to contender status for a lopsided loss to Chase County, while Doniphan-Trumbull exits after an 0-2 week, including a 10-point setback to unranked Ravenna.

Key games: Tuesday—Douglas County West at Yutan, Wakefield at Ponca, Shelby-Rising City at Centennial, Wisner-Pilger at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Thursday—Hartington Cedar Catholic at Dakota Valley (South Dakota); Friday—Oakland-Craig at BRLD, Hartington CC at Pierce, Howells-Dodge at Wisner-Pilger. Tuesday-Saturday—MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice (Freeman, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Tri County).

Class D-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Humphrey/LHF 10-1 1
2 North Platte St. Pat’s 12-0 2
3 Laurel-C-C 10-2 3
4 Osmond 10-0 4
5 Southern Valley 9-1 5
6 Pleasanton 10-1 7
7 Elm Creek 8-3 6
8 Howells-Dodge 7-5 8
9 Anselmo-Merna 7-3 9
10 Paxton 9-1 10

Contenders: Heartland, West Holt, Fullerton, Allen, Axtell, BDS, South Loup.

Comments: In the only change, Pleasanton and Elm Creek switch spots after Elm Creek’s loss to D-2 No. 3 Loomis. Central Valley (7-5) has a chance to move into next week’s ratings with road games at No. 6 Pleasanton and No. 8 Anselmo-Merna.

Key games: Tuesday—North Platte St. Pat’s at Mullen, Southern Valley vs. Chase County (at McCook), Central Valley at Pleasanton; Thursday—Elm Creek at Axtell, Central Valley at Anselmo-Merna; Friday—Wallace at Paxton, Creighton at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Pleasanton at Amherst; Saturday—Howells-Dodge at Mead; Tuesday-Saturday—MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice (BDS).

Class D-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Falls City SH 11-0 1
2 Humphrey St. Francis 12-0 2
3 Loomis 9-0 3
4 Mead 5-3 4
5 Johnson-Brock 7-4 6
6 Parkview Christian 6-3 5
7 Mullen 7-3 7
8 Deshler 7-3 10
9 Lawrence-Nelson 7-3 9
10 Randolph 5-6 8

Contenders: Wallace, Osceola, St. Mary’s, Hyannis, Exeter-Milligan.

Comments: Johnson-Brock and Parkview switch spots after Parkview’s loss to C-2 unranked Omaha Nation. Johnson-Brock and Parkview Christian face each other in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament on Tuesday in Beatrice. Deshler is rewarded for a 2-0 week after Lawrence-Nelson fell to D-1 unranked McCool Junction and Randolph lost by one to C-2 unranked Creighton. 

Key games: Tuesday—Sandy Creek at Deshler; Friday—Deshler at McCool Junction. Tuesday-Saturday—MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice (Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Parkview Christian).

