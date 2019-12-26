Boys basketball ratings, 12/27

A look at the latest ratings heading into holiday tournament season.
Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | Holiday tourney
1. Omaha Central (7-0) | 4 | Metro
2. Lincoln Pius X (6-0) | 6 | HAC
3. Millard North (4-1) | 2 | Metro
4. Omaha South (5-1) | 3 | Metro
5. Bellevue West (5-1) | 1 | Metro
6. Creighton Prep (5-1) | 8 | Metro
7. Omaha Westside (4-2) | 5 | Metro
8. Lincoln North Star (4-2) | 7 | HAC
9. Kearney (3-2) | 9 | HAC
10. Papillion-La Vista (4-2) | - | Metro
Contenders: Omaha North, Lincoln Southeast, Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke, Millard West, Elkhorn.
A look back: Behind standout guard Wal Chuol, Omaha North proved to be a spoiler early with home wins over defending state champion Omaha South and Millard North. Chuol, a 6-4 senior, had 28 points and 11 rebounds against Millard South and 20 in the win over Omaha South. Consistency, however, was an issue for the 3-4 Vikings, as they also lost by 24 points at No. 10 Papillion-La Vista and fell by one to Omaha Burke the night after they knocked off Millard North last week.
Bellevue West has been without Super-State junior guard Chucky Hepburn the last four games because of a concussion, a major reason why the Thunderbirds lost to by 22 to Omaha South last Friday. Hepburn is expected to play in the Metro Conference tournament next week.
Pius X appears to have reloaded after losing a talented senior class off its Class B state title team a year ago with wins over No. 6 Creighton Prep, No. 7 Omaha Westside and No. 8 North Star on its way to an undefeated start. Central, however, gets the nod for the No. 1 spot based on its 23-point win over Omaha North, a team Pius X edged by two.
A look ahead: Seven of the top 10 are in the Metro Conference tournament, which could potentially either add clarity to the ratings or cloud them even more. The other three are in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament, which could be potentially shaken up by a Lincoln Southeast team that led Pius X almost the entire game on its home floor on Dec. 13 before the Thunderbolts rallied late. North Star Super-Stater Donovan Williams’ first game of the season coming off his offseason ACL injury will be at Southeast on Jan. 7, which provides an interesting matchup against another talented guard in junior Ajantae Hogan.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs. | Holiday tourney
1. Hastings (7-0) | 2 | GNAC
2. Omaha Skutt (5-0) | 3 | Doane
3. Scottsbluff (8-0) | 5 | GNAC
4. Mount Michael (5-1) | 4 | Aurora
5. Beatrice (3-1) | - | Platteview
6. Omaha Roncalli (4-1) | 1 | Ash.-Greenwood
7. Wahoo (5-0) | 8 | Neumann
8. Platteview (5-1) | 6 | Platteview
9. Alliance (5-2) | 7 | Alliance
10. Lexington (6-1) | 9 | Neumann
Contenders: Waverly, Norris, Bennington.
A look back: Beatrice’s 11-point win over Omaha Roncalli on Saturday brought the Orangemen in and knocked the Crimson Pride, who were without all-state guard Jack Dotzler, out of the top spot. Mount Michael, which edged Beatrice in overtime on Dec. 14, is slightly punished for a 20-point home loss to Skutt on opening night. Mount Michael also owns a one-point win over ratings contender Norris. Scottsbluff’s 8-0 start includes wins over five out-of-state opponents, three of which are considered Class A opponents in the wild-card standings.
A look ahead: The next ratings could look much differently with Hastings and Scottsbluff in the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference tournament next week. Wahoo faces a tough schedule after Christmas with No. 10 Lexington as its first-round opponent in the Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament and a showdown with C-2 No. 2 Yutan on tap for Jan. 2.
Class C-1
School | (Record) | Pvs. | Holiday tourney
1. Auburn (4-0) | 1 | Wayne State
2. Adams Central (6-0) | - | Adams Central
3. Kearney Catholic (4-1) | 3 | Kearney Cath.
4. North Bend Cent. (5-0) | 7 | North Bend
5. Ogallala (5-1) | 2 | Kearney Cath.
6. Bishop Neumann (4-1) | 9 | Neumann
7. St. Paul (7-0) | - | North Bend
8. Wilber-Clatonia (6-0) | - | Malcolm
9. Boys Town (4-3) | 6 | at St. Joe Cent., 1/4
10. Lincoln Christian (5-2) | 5 | Waverly
Contenders: Ashland-Greenwood, Milford, Battle Creek, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, Pierce, Douglas County West, Gibbon, Mitchell.
You have free articles remaining.
A look back: Auburn, the defending state champion, has eased into the season with four comfortable wins, the closest a 20-point decision over Freeman. Ashland-Greenwood tumbles out after a four-point overtime loss to Milford on Saturday. Ogallala slides three spots for an 11-point loss at D-1 No. 2 North Platte St. Pat’s, while Kearney Catholic is not affected by a setback at Class B No. 1 Hastings last Friday. Adams Central, St. Paul and Wilber-Clatonia crack the top 10 after undefeated starts to the season.
A look ahead: The Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament not only features the host Stars, but also No. 5 Ogallala and C-2 No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran. Top-ranked Auburn is at the Wayne State tournament, along with C-2 No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic and D-1 No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Wilber-Clatonia could see Southern Nebraska Conference rival, C-2 No. 3 Centennial, at the Malcolm Holiday Tournament. A trio of unbeatens are in the North Bend Central tournament — No. 4 North Bend and No. 7 St. Paul are in the field, as well as D-1 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | Holiday tourney
1. BRLD (5-0) | 1 | Homer
2. Yutan (6-0) | 2 | at Wahoo, 1/2
3. Centennial (6-0) | 5 | Malcolm
4. Hartington CC (3-0) | 6 | Wayne State
5. Sutton (4-1) | 8 | GICC
6. Grand Island CC (5-1) | 3 | GICC
7. Lincoln Lutheran (5-1) | 9 | Kearney Cath.
8. Doniphan-Trumbull (6-1) | - | Elm Creek
9. Ponca (5-1) | 4 | Wisner-Pilger
10. Lutheran High NE (5-1) | - | Wisner-Pilger
Contenders: Oakland-Craig, Tri County, Johnson County Central, Omaha Nation, Freeman, Dundy County-Stratton, Bridgeport.
A look back: BRLD’s winning streak is at 28 after the defending state champion rolled through their first five games. GICC takes a slight hit for a loss to C-1 No. 10 Lincoln Christian last Friday, a team Sutton beat by 17 a week earlier. Tri County exits after a 3-3 start and Wakefield is out after a 24-point loss to Hartington-Newcastle and a 17-point setback to Omaha Nation. Two undefeated teams — Bridgeport (5-0) and Dundy County-Stratton (7-0) — are still on the outside of the top 10 looking in.
A look ahead: Sutton and D-1 No. 10 Fullerton are among the teams in the Grand Island Central Catholic tournament. Ponca and Lutheran High Northeast could collide in the Shootout on the Elkhorn at Wisner-Pilger. Oakland-Craig, the C-2 football state champions, have won six straight after an 0-2 start, and the Knights get a chance to move in at the Malcolm tournament that also includes C-1 No. 8 Wilber-Clatonia and Centennial. Lincoln Lutheran and Lutheran High Northeast are in the Lutheran Invitational tournament at Concordia Jan. 3 and 4.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | Holiday tourney
1. Humphrey/LHF (6-0) | 1 | North Bend
2. North Platte St. Pat’s (7-0) | - | Arapahoe
3. Laurel-C-C (6-0) | 3 | Wayne State
4. Southern Valley (6-0) | - | Idle
5. Osmond (6-0) | 9 | Randolph
6. Elm Creek (6-1) | 4 | Elm Creek
7. Howells-Dodge (5-3) | 2 | Homer
8. Pleasanton (6-1) | - | Pleasanton
9. Anselmo-Merna (4-1) | Pleasanton
10. Fullerton (5-2) | 8 | GICC
Contenders: Paxton, West Holt, BDS, Heartland, Elkhorn Valley, East Butler.
A look back: Both Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and North Platte St. Pat’s have impressive December victories in their undefeated starts. Humphrey/LHF took out C-1 preseason rated Battle Creek on the opening weekend and then posted a 22-point win over Howells-Dodge in Week 2. St. Pat’s, unranked preseason, defeated C-1 No. 5 Ogallala by 11 on Dec. 17, one of four C-1 teams the Irish have beaten. Southern Valley’s win over Elm Creek on opening weekend helped the Eagles enter the top 10.
A look ahead: Howells-Dodge may get a chance to avenge a loss to C-2 No. 1 BRLD at the Homer tournament. Anselmo-Merna could see Pleasanton at the Bulldogs’ holiday tournament. Osmond is at D-2 No. 8 Randolph for its holiday tournament.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | Holiday tourney
1. Falls City SH (5-0) | 1 | Freeman
2. Humphrey St. Francis (5-0) | 2 | Humphrey SF
3. Loomis (6-0) | 5 | Axtell
4. Johnson-Brock (2-3) | 3 | HTRS
5. Mead (3-2) | 4 | Mead
6. Parkview Christian (4-1) | 6 | Elm Creek
7. Mullen (4-2) | - | Paxton
8. Randolph (2-4) | - | Randolph
9. Bloomfield (5-1) | 8 | Creighton
10. Deshler (4-2) | 9 | HTRS
Contenders: Wallace, Stuart, Osceola, Diller-Odell.
A look back: Sacred Heart hasn’t had a game closer than 40 points so far, but St. Francis was pushed to the limit in a one-point overtime victory at D-1 No. 10 Fullerton on Saturday. Randolph’s four losses are to D-1 No. 5 Osmond, C-2 No. 9 Ponca, D-1 No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and C-2 preseason rated Wakefield. A nine-point win over No. 9 Bloomfield on Dec. 19 landed the Cardinals at No. 8.
A look ahead: Two D-2 rated teams — Johnson-Brock and Deshler — are in the HTRS tournament. Parkview Christian is at D-1 No. 6 Elm Creek for its holiday tournament, which also includes C-2 No. 8 Doniphan-Trumbull.