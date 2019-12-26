Boys basketball ratings, 12/27

Bellevue West has been without Super-State junior guard Chucky Hepburn the last four games because of a concussion, a major reason why the Thunderbirds lost to by 22 to Omaha South last Friday. Hepburn is expected to play in the Metro Conference tournament next week.

Pius X appears to have reloaded after losing a talented senior class off its Class B state title team a year ago with wins over No. 6 Creighton Prep, No. 7 Omaha Westside and No. 8 North Star on its way to an undefeated start. Central, however, gets the nod for the No. 1 spot based on its 23-point win over Omaha North, a team Pius X edged by two.

A look ahead: Seven of the top 10 are in the Metro Conference tournament, which could potentially either add clarity to the ratings or cloud them even more. The other three are in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament, which could be potentially shaken up by a Lincoln Southeast team that led Pius X almost the entire game on its home floor on Dec. 13 before the Thunderbolts rallied late. North Star Super-Stater Donovan Williams’ first game of the season coming off his offseason ACL injury will be at Southeast on Jan. 7, which provides an interesting matchup against another talented guard in junior Ajantae Hogan.