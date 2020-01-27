Boys basketball ratings, 1/28

Class A

Comments: Another crazy week. One night after Kearney went on the road and knocked off Pius X, the Bearcats lost at home by 24 points to 6-10 Lincoln Southwest. The top four went undefeated last week, but Pius X, Papio South, Westside, Creighton Prep and Papio all suffered at least one loss. Pius X saved its ranking by pulling out a last-second, two-point win at Norfolk on Saturday. The only change is North Star dropping out after an overtime loss at unranked Grand Island and Burke replacing them. Burke’s five losses are all to ranked opponents, but the Bulldogs’ 7-0 record against unranked teams is a little deceiving. Three of those victories are by one point (Lincoln Northeast, Omaha North and Omaha Northwest) and another is by three (Omaha Bryan). Central will have to work to retain its No. 1 ranking with a home game Tuesday against Bellevue West and a road contest at Creighton Prep on Friday.