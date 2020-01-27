Boys basketball ratings, 1/28

Check out the latest batch of boys basketball ratings as the regular season enters the final stretch. Records through Saturday.
Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Omaha Central
|11-1
|1
|2
|Omaha South
|12-2
|2
|3
|Bellevue West
|10-2
|3
|4
|Millard North
|13-2
|4
|5
|Lincoln Pius X
|12-2
|5
|6
|Papillion-LV South
|11-5
|6
|7
|Omaha Westside
|9-5
|7
|8
|Creighton Prep
|11-5
|8
|9
|Papillion-LV
|9-7
|9
|10
|Omaha Burke
|7-5
|—
Contenders: Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast, Kearney, Grand Island.
Comments: Another crazy week. One night after Kearney went on the road and knocked off Pius X, the Bearcats lost at home by 24 points to 6-10 Lincoln Southwest. The top four went undefeated last week, but Pius X, Papio South, Westside, Creighton Prep and Papio all suffered at least one loss. Pius X saved its ranking by pulling out a last-second, two-point win at Norfolk on Saturday. The only change is North Star dropping out after an overtime loss at unranked Grand Island and Burke replacing them. Burke’s five losses are all to ranked opponents, but the Bulldogs’ 7-0 record against unranked teams is a little deceiving. Three of those victories are by one point (Lincoln Northeast, Omaha North and Omaha Northwest) and another is by three (Omaha Bryan). Central will have to work to retain its No. 1 ranking with a home game Tuesday against Bellevue West and a road contest at Creighton Prep on Friday.
Key games: Tuesday—Bellevue West at Omaha Central, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt, Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island. Friday—Omaha Central at Creighton Prep, Omaha Burke at Omaha South, Omaha Westside at Millard West. Saturday—Lincoln Southeast at Millard North, Omaha South at Lincoln Southwest, Creighton Prep at Kearney.
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Hastings
|14-0
|1
|2
|Omaha Skutt
|14-0
|2
|3
|Scottsbluff
|15-2
|3
|4
|Lexington
|10-4
|5
|5
|Omaha Roncalli
|9-4
|10
|6
|Mount Michael
|12-3
|4
|7
|Wahoo
|12-1
|6
|8
|Norris
|12-2
|8
|9
|Beatrice
|8-5
|9
|10
|Alliance
|12-4
|7
Contenders: Bennington.
Comments: Omaha Roncalli’s win over Mount Michael in the River Cities Conference Tournament semifinals and Alliance’s loss to C-1 No. 6 Ogallala account for this week’s changes. Beatrice has a great opportunity for advancement this week with games at No. 1 Hastings and No. 2 Omaha Skutt.
Key games: Tuesday—Beatrice at Hastings. Friday—Beatrice at Omaha Skutt, Rapid City Central (South Dakota) at Scottsbluff, Hastings at Columbus. Saturday—Mount Michael at Hastings, Denison (Iowa) at Omaha Roncalli, Scottsbluff at Rapid City Stevens (South Dakota). Tuesday-Saturday—Central Conference Tournament (Lexington, Adams Central), Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (Bennington, Norris, Elkhorn), Capitol Conference Tournament (Wahoo, Ashland-Greenwood).
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Auburn
|14-0
|1
|2
|North Bend Central
|15-0
|3
|3
|Lincoln Christian
|11-3
|4
|4
|Adams Central
|14-1
|2
|5
|Kearney Catholic
|12-4
|5
|6
|Ogallala
|12-2
|6
|7
|Wayne
|11-6
|7
|8
|Bishop Neumann
|10-3
|8
|9
|Ashland-Greenwood
|10-3
|9
|10
|Boys Town
|6-8
|10
Contenders: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, Battle Creek, Chase County, Mitchell, Hershey.
Comments: Adams Central’s setback to C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic causes the Patriots to slide below Lincoln Christian, which handed GICC its only loss last month. Expect some movement this week with the conference tournaments.
Key games: Thursday—North Bend Central at Wisner-Pilger. Tuesday-Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Lincoln Christian, Kearney Catholic, Bishop Neumann, Boys Town, Grand Island Central Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran), Southwest Conference Tournament (Ogallala).
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|BRLD
|15-0
|1
|2
|Yutan
|13-1
|2
|3
|GICC
|13-1
|3
|4
|Oakland-Craig
|13-5
|4
|5
|Sutton
|12-2
|5
|6
|Ponca
|11-2
|6
|7
|Hartington CC
|9-4
|7
|8
|Shelby-Rising City
|12-2
|8
|9
|Centennial
|11-3
|9
|10
|Lincoln Lutheran
|8-5
|10
Contenders: Palmyra, Bridgeport, Dundy Co.-Stratton, Doniphan-Trumbull, Amherst, Tri County, Twin River, Lutheran High Northeast.
Comments: No changes despite Oakland-Craig losing twice, but the losses were to C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central and Treynor, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in Iowa.
Key games: Tuesday—Oakland-Craig at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Hartington Cedar Catholic at Ponca, Milford at Sutton, Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia. Thursday—Sutton at Sandy Creek. Tuesday-Saturday—Crossroads Conference Tournament (Shelby-Rising City).
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Humphrey/LHF
|14-2
|1
|2
|North Platte St. Pat's
|14-1
|2
|3
|Osmond
|14-0
|3
|4
|Laurel-C-C
|12-3
|4
|5
|Pleasanton
|15-1
|5
|6
|Southern Valley
|10-3
|6
|7
|Elm Creek
|11-4
|7
|8
|Howells-Dodge
|10-5
|8
|9
|Paxton
|13-1
|9
|10
|Heartland
|9-3
|10
Contenders: Fullerton, East Butler, West Holt, Anselmo-Merna, Ansley-Litchfield, McCool Junction, Axtell.
Comments: Nothing that happened last week reached the point that change was necessary so the top 10 stays the same. St. Pat’s first loss came to C-1 contender Hershey in the semifinals of the South Platte Valley Association tournament.
Key games: Tuesday—Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Osmond, Howells-Dodge at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, Elm Creek at Ravenna. Thursday—Wakefield at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Friday—Creighton at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Tuesday-Saturday—Republican Plains Activities Conference Tournament (Southern Valley, Paxton).
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Falls City SH
|15-1
|1
|2
|Humphrey SF
|14-0
|2
|3
|Loomis
|14-0
|3
|4
|Parkview Christian
|8-5
|5
|5
|Mead
|7-5
|4
|6
|Johnson-Brock
|8-6
|6
|7
|Mullen
|10-4
|7
|8
|Randolph
|8-6
|8
|9
|St. Mary's
|9-4
|--
|10
|Lawrence-Nelson
|9-5
|--
Contenders: Deshler, Wallace, Hyannis, Exeter-Milligan, Osceola.
Comments: Parkview is rewarded for its overtime victory against Mead. Deshler is out after a loss to unranked Harvard, while Wallace also moves to contender status with a three-game losing streak.
Key games: Tuesday—Creighton at St. Mary’s. Thursday—Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart, GACC at Mead, Loomis at Axtell, Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell. Saturday—Lutheran High Northeast at Humphrey St. Francis. Tuesday-Saturday—Frontier Conference Tournament (Parkview Christian), Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament (Mullen).