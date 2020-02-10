Boys basketball ratings, 2/11

There's a new No. 1 in Class A, and plenty of shakeups across the board as the regular season gears up for the final stretch. (Records through Saturday).
Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Bellevue West
|16-2
|2
|2
|Millard North
|17-2
|3
|3
|Omaha Central
|13-3
|4
|4
|Omaha South
|14-4
|1
|5
|Papillion-LV South
|13-5
|5
|6
|Omaha Westside
|13-5
|6
|7
|Creighton Prep
|14-6
|7
|8
|Papillion-LV
|12-8
|8
|9
|Grand Island
|12-7
|--
|10
|Lincoln North Star
|13-6
|10
Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Elkhorn.
Comments: Defending state champion Omaha South drops from the top spot after losses to Omaha Westside and Omaha Central. Creighton Prep won two close games two weeks ago, but ended up on the short end of one Saturday when Isaac Traudt drained a long three-pointer as time expired to give Grand Island a three-point, upset win on the road. The Islanders move into the top 10 with the victory, and Pius X exits after a loss to unranked Gretna. The Millard North-at-Bellevue West game Friday will settle who’s No. 1 next week.
Key games: Tuesday—Papillion-La Vista South at Millard North, Kearney at Omaha Westside, Omaha Central at Millard West. Friday—Millard North at Bellevue West, North Star at Kearney, Omaha North at Omaha South, Lincoln Northeast at Creighton Prep. Saturday—Millard North vs. IMG Academy (Heartland Hoops Classic, Grand Island), Pius X at Omaha South, Omaha Central at Northeast, Southeast at Papillion-La Vista South, Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Grand Island (Heartland Hoops Classic), Kearney vs. Mount Michael (Heartland Hoops Classic).
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Omaha Skutt
|17-0
|1
|2
|Omaha Roncalli
|15-4
|2
|3
|Mount Michael
|15-4
|3
|4
|Hastings
|17-1
|4
|5
|Scottsbluff
|19-2
|5
|6
|Wahoo
|18-1
|6
|7
|Bennington
|15-3
|7
|8
|Norris
|16-3
|8
|9
|Beatrice
|10-8
|9
|10
|Alliance
|15-5
|10
Contenders: Aurora, Northwest.
Comments: Everything went according to form so there are no changes. Roncalli went 4-0 last week, a string that included a six-point win at Mount Michael. The ratings do not account for the makeup game between Wahoo and Waverly on Monday.
Key games: Tuesday—Glenwood (Iowa) at Omaha Skutt, Bennington at Omaha Roncalli, Adams Central at Hastings. Thursday—Omaha Skutt at Norris, Hastings at Waverly, Scottsbluff at North Platte. Friday—Mount Michael at Lincoln Lutheran, Scottsbluff at McCook, Bennington at Elkhorn, Beatrice at Northwest. Saturday – Lexington at Omaha Skutt, Hastings vs. BRLD (Heartland Hoops Classic), Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood, Norris at Lincoln Christian.
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Auburn
|19-0
|1
|2
|North Bend Central
|19-1
|2
|3
|Adams Central
|18-1
|3
|4
|Lincoln Christian
|15-4
|4
|5
|Kearney Catholic
|14-5
|5
|6
|Ogallala
|17-2
|6
|7
|Wayne
|16-6
|7
|8
|Bishop Neumann
|13-4
|9
|9
|Chase County
|14-3
|--
|10
|Logan View-S-S
|15-6
|10
Contenders: Ashland-Greenwood, DC West, Mitchell, Hershey, St. Paul, Battle Creek.
Comments: Ashland-Greenwood moves to contender status after a loss to DC West, allowing Chase County to enter the top 10 for the first time this season. North Bend Central is not penalized for a loss to BRLD in the East Husker Conference final.
Key games: Tuesday—Bishop Neumann at Yutan, Centura at Kearney Catholic, Ogallala at Mitchell. Thursday—Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn, North Bend Central at Howells-Dodge, Ravenna at Adams Central, Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian. Friday—BRLD at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder. Saturday—Auburn vs. Ogallala (Heartland Hoops Classic).
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|BRLD
|19-0
|1
|2
|Yutan
|16-2
|2
|3
|GICC
|18-2
|3
|4
|Sutton
|17-2
|5
|5
|Ponca
|17-2
|6
|6
|Oakland-Craig
|15-7
|4
|7
|Hartington CC
|11-6
|7
|8
|Centennial
|15-4
|8
|9
|Lincoln Lutheran
|11-6
|9
|10
|Doniphan-Trumbull
|15-4
|--
Contenders: Palmyra, Dundy Co.-Stratton, Bridgeport, Cross County, Shelby-Rising City, Amherst, Johnson County Central, Freeman.
Comments: Sutton winning the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament, Ponca reaching Monday’s Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament championship game against D-1 No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, and Oakland-Craig’s 2-4 record in its last six games shakes up the middle of the top 10. Yutan is not affected by a loss to C-1 No. 1 Auburn in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament final nor is Grand Island CC by its triple overtime heartbreaker to Class B No. 6 Wahoo. Palmyra is out after losing to Freeman in the third-place game of the ECNC tourney, and the Panthers are replaced by Doniphan-Trumbull.
Key games: Tuesday—Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton. Thursday—Yutan at Johnson County Central, Battle Creek at Hartington CC. Saturday—Battle Creek at Ponca, Yutan vs. Elm Creek (Heartland Hoops Classic), Hartington CC at Lutheran High Northeast.
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Humphrey/LHF
|19-3
|1
|2
|North Platte St. Pat's
|16-2
|2
|3
|Osmond
|18-1
|3
|4
|Laurel-C-C
|17-4
|4
|5
|Southern Valley
|14-4
|6
|6
|Axtell
|15-5
|--
|7
|Heartland
|12-5
|7
|8
|Fullerton
|14-4
|--
|9
|Paxton
|16-2
|10
|10
|West Holt
|17-3
|--
Contenders: Pleasanton, Elm Creek, Anselmo-Merna, Ansley-Litchfield, Howells-Dodge, Shelton, Allen.
Comments: Axtell vaults into the ratings after winning the Fort Kearny ConferenceTournament, which also caused Pleasanton and Elm Creek to tumble out. Howells-Dodge is now a contender after a 1-2 finish at the East Husker Conference Tournament, leaving openings in the top 10 for Fullerton and West Holt to move in. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays on top despite a one-point loss to C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central in the East Husker semifinals.
Key games: Tuesday—Heartland at Deshler, North Platte St. Pat’s at Dundy Co.-Stratton, Paxton at Hershey, Gibbon at Southern Valley. Thursday—Twin River at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, North Platte St. Pat’s at Hershey, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wisner-Pilger, St. Mary’s at West Holt, Dundy Co.-Stratton at Southern Valley. Saturday—Fullerton vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (Heartland Hoops Classic).
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Falls City SH
|20-1
|1
|2
|Humphrey SF
|19-0
|2
|3
|Loomis
|18-1
|3
|4
|Parkview Christian
|14-5
|4
|5
|Mead
|8-7
|5
|6
|Johnson-Brock
|11-8
|6
|7
|Mullen
|14-5
|7
|8
|St. Mary's
|14-4
|9
|9
|Randolph
|11-7
|8
|10
|Deshler
|10-7
|--
Contenders: Lawrence-Nelson, Diller-Odell, Hyannis, Exeter-Milligan, Osceola.
Comments: St. Mary’s is rewarded for its three wins in the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament, including a three-point triumph over D-1 No. 10 West Holt. Deshler pops in at No. 10 after Diller-Odell’s 1-2 finish at the Pioneer Conference Tournament won by Falls City Sacred Heart.
Key games: Tuesday—Boys Town at Parkview Christian. Thursday—Freeman at Johnson-Brock, Loomis at Ansley-Litchfield. Friday—Pleasanton at Loomis, Hyannis at Mullen. Saturday—Humphrey St. Francis at Shelby-Rising City.