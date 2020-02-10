Boys basketball ratings, 2/11

Class C-2

Comments: Sutton winning the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament, Ponca reaching Monday’s Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament championship game against D-1 No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, and Oakland-Craig’s 2-4 record in its last six games shakes up the middle of the top 10. Yutan is not affected by a loss to C-1 No. 1 Auburn in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament final nor is Grand Island CC by its triple overtime heartbreaker to Class B No. 6 Wahoo. Palmyra is out after losing to Freeman in the third-place game of the ECNC tourney, and the Panthers are replaced by Doniphan-Trumbull.