Boys basketball ratings, 2/18

Class A

Comments: The only change is Millard North taking over the No. 1 spot after its 10-point road win at previous No. 1 Bellevue West. Pius X gets another opportunity to move back into the top 10 with a road game at Grand Island on Friday, which is for the Heartland Athletic Conference regular-season title. Pius X was No. 1 coming out of the holiday tournaments after starting the season 11-0, but the Thunderbolts are just 4-6 in their last 10 games. A number of other spotlight matchups have the potential to shake up the ratings heading into the postseason.