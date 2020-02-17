You are the owner of this article.
Boys basketball ratings, 2/18
Lincoln Northeast vs. Millard North, 2.8

Millard North's Hunter Sallis (5) brings the ball up court against Lincoln Northeast's Carson Busch (3) in the second half Saturday at Lincoln Northeast. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

A look at Ron Powell's boys basketball ratings for the week of Feb. 18. (Records through Saturday).

Class A

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Millard North 19-3 2
2 Bellevue West 17-3 1
3 Omaha Central 16-3 3
4 Omaha South 16-4 4
5 Papillion-LV South 15-6 5
6 Omaha Westside 15-5 6
7 Creighton Prep 16-6 7
8 Papillion-LV 14-8 8
9 Grand Island 14-7 9
10 Lincoln North Star 15-6 10

Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast.

Comments: The only change is Millard North taking over the No. 1 spot after its 10-point road win at previous No. 1 Bellevue West. Pius X gets another opportunity to move back into the top 10 with a road game at Grand Island on Friday, which is for the Heartland Athletic Conference regular-season title. Pius X was No. 1 coming out of the holiday tournaments after starting the season 11-0, but the Thunderbolts are just 4-6 in their last 10 games. A number of other spotlight matchups have the potential to shake up the ratings heading into the postseason.

Key games: Tuesday—Bellevue West at Southeast, North Star at Millard North, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha South. Friday—Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Central at Millard North, Millard West at Bellevue West, Omaha Westside at Southeast. Saturday—Omaha Central at Omaha Westside.

Class B

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Omaha Skutt 20-0 1
2 Omaha Roncalli 17-4 2
3 Wahoo 21-1 6
4 Mount Michael 17-5 3
5 Hastings 18-3 4
6 Scottsbluff 20-3 5
7 Bennington 16-4 7
8 Norris 16-5 8
9 Beatrice 11-8 9
10 Alliance 17-5 10

Contenders: Crete.

Comments: Wahoo rises after Mount Michael gets blown out by Class A unranked Kearney, Hastings loses to C-2 No. 1 BRLD and Scottsbluff falls to A unranked North Platte. Norris isn’t penalized for a loss to C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Christian because of a recent win over No. 9 Beatrice. The ratings don’t account for Monday’s Bennington at Mount Michael game.

Key games: Tuesday—Sioux City Heelan at Omaha Skutt. Thursday—Beatrice at Waverly. Friday—Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn.

Class C-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Auburn 22-0 1
2 North Bend Central 21-1 2
3 Adams Central 20-1 3
4 Lincoln Christian 17-4 4
5 Kearney Catholic 15-6 5
6 Wayne 17-6 7
7 Bishop Neumann 15-4 8
8 Chase County 15-3 9
9 Mitchell 16-6 --
10 Ogallala 17-4 6

Contenders: Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, St. Paul.

Comments: Ogallala tumbles after an 88-85 loss to Mitchell, which is in the top 10 for the first time this season. Lincoln Christian had an impressive week with wins over Kearney Catholic and Class B No. 8 Norris. Ashland-Greenwood has a chance to get back into the top 10 with a road game at Bishop Neumann on Tuesday.

Key games: Tuesday—Ashland-Greenwood at Bishop Neumann. Friday—Johnson County Central at Auburn, Fort Calhoun at North Bend Central, Kearney Catholic at Adams Central, Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann, Pierce at Wayne, Chase County at Sutherland, Mitchell at Kimball.

Class C-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 BRLD 22-0 1
2 Yutan 18-3 2
3 GICC 19-3 3
4 Sutton 19-2 4
5 Ponca 19-3 5
6 Oakland-Craig 16-7 6
7 Hartington CC 14-6 7
8 Centennial 17-4 8
9 Lincoln Lutheran 12-8 9
10 Doniphan-Trumbull 17-4 10

Contenders: Palmyra, Dundy County-Stratton, Bridgeport, Cross County, Shelby-Rising City, Amherst, Johnson County Central, Freeman, Lutheran High Northeast.

Comments: Order stays the same even though the top 10 didn’t go undefeated last week. Ponca is not punished for a loss to D-1 No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the Lewis & Clark Tournament championship game, while Lutheran’s losses were to C-1 No. 1 Auburn and B No. 4 Mount Michael.

Key games: Friday—Grand Island Central Catholic at St. Paul, Ponca at Creighton, Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia, Boys Town at Lincoln Lutheran.

Class D-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Humphrey/LHF 20-3 1
2 North Platte St. Pat's 18-2 2
3 Osmond 20-1 3
4 Laurel-C-C 19-5 4
5 Southern Valley 16-4 5
6 Axtell 16-5 6
7 Fullerton 15-5 8
8 Paxton 18-2 9
9 Pleasanton 17-4 --
10 Heartland 13-6 7

Contenders: West Holt, Ansley-Litchfield, Shelton, McCool Junction, South Loup, Allen.

Comments: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is forgiven for a two-point loss to C-2 unranked Wisner-Pilger which came three days after beating C-2 No. 5 Ponca for the Lewis & Clark title. Heartland, however, is not as fortunate, dropping to No. 10 after a 16-point loss to D-2 No. 8 Deshler. West Holt is out after a loss to Niobrara/Verdigre, which allowed Pleasanton to reenter.

Key games: Friday—Sandy Creek at Heartland, Paxton at North Platte St. Pat’s, Axtell at Southern Valley, Osmond at Elkhorn Valley.

Class D-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Falls City SH 22-1 1
2 Humphrey St. Francis 21-0 2
3 Loomis 19-2 3
4 Parkview Christian 16-6 4
5 Johnson-Brock 14-8 6
6 Mead 9-8 5
7 Mullen 16-5 7
8 Deshler 13-7 10
9 St. Mary's 15-5 8
10 Randolph 13-7 9

Contenders: Wallace, Lawrence-Nelson, Exeter-Milligan, Hyannis.

Comments: Johnson-Brock slips past Mead after a 10-point win over C-2 contender Freeman. J-B and Mead meet on Friday. Deshler is rewarded for its win over D-1 No. 10 Heartland, while Parkview isn’t affected by a loss to C-1 Boys Town. The ratings don’t account for Mullen’s game at Hershey on Monday.

Key games: Friday—Humphrey St. Francis at Twin River, Parkview Christian at Diller-Odell, Johnson-Brock at Mead, Hartington-Newcastle at Randolph.

