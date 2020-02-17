Boys basketball ratings, 2/18

A look at Ron Powell's boys basketball ratings for the week of Feb. 18. (Records through Saturday).
Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Millard North
|19-3
|2
|2
|Bellevue West
|17-3
|1
|3
|Omaha Central
|16-3
|3
|4
|Omaha South
|16-4
|4
|5
|Papillion-LV South
|15-6
|5
|6
|Omaha Westside
|15-5
|6
|7
|Creighton Prep
|16-6
|7
|8
|Papillion-LV
|14-8
|8
|9
|Grand Island
|14-7
|9
|10
|Lincoln North Star
|15-6
|10
Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast.
Comments: The only change is Millard North taking over the No. 1 spot after its 10-point road win at previous No. 1 Bellevue West. Pius X gets another opportunity to move back into the top 10 with a road game at Grand Island on Friday, which is for the Heartland Athletic Conference regular-season title. Pius X was No. 1 coming out of the holiday tournaments after starting the season 11-0, but the Thunderbolts are just 4-6 in their last 10 games. A number of other spotlight matchups have the potential to shake up the ratings heading into the postseason.
Key games: Tuesday—Bellevue West at Southeast, North Star at Millard North, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha South. Friday—Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Central at Millard North, Millard West at Bellevue West, Omaha Westside at Southeast. Saturday—Omaha Central at Omaha Westside.
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Omaha Skutt
|20-0
|1
|2
|Omaha Roncalli
|17-4
|2
|3
|Wahoo
|21-1
|6
|4
|Mount Michael
|17-5
|3
|5
|Hastings
|18-3
|4
|6
|Scottsbluff
|20-3
|5
|7
|Bennington
|16-4
|7
|8
|Norris
|16-5
|8
|9
|Beatrice
|11-8
|9
|10
|Alliance
|17-5
|10
Contenders: Crete.
Comments: Wahoo rises after Mount Michael gets blown out by Class A unranked Kearney, Hastings loses to C-2 No. 1 BRLD and Scottsbluff falls to A unranked North Platte. Norris isn’t penalized for a loss to C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Christian because of a recent win over No. 9 Beatrice. The ratings don’t account for Monday’s Bennington at Mount Michael game.
Key games: Tuesday—Sioux City Heelan at Omaha Skutt. Thursday—Beatrice at Waverly. Friday—Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn.
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Auburn
|22-0
|1
|2
|North Bend Central
|21-1
|2
|3
|Adams Central
|20-1
|3
|4
|Lincoln Christian
|17-4
|4
|5
|Kearney Catholic
|15-6
|5
|6
|Wayne
|17-6
|7
|7
|Bishop Neumann
|15-4
|8
|8
|Chase County
|15-3
|9
|9
|Mitchell
|16-6
|--
|10
|Ogallala
|17-4
|6
Contenders: Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, St. Paul.
Comments: Ogallala tumbles after an 88-85 loss to Mitchell, which is in the top 10 for the first time this season. Lincoln Christian had an impressive week with wins over Kearney Catholic and Class B No. 8 Norris. Ashland-Greenwood has a chance to get back into the top 10 with a road game at Bishop Neumann on Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Key games: Tuesday—Ashland-Greenwood at Bishop Neumann. Friday—Johnson County Central at Auburn, Fort Calhoun at North Bend Central, Kearney Catholic at Adams Central, Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann, Pierce at Wayne, Chase County at Sutherland, Mitchell at Kimball.
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|BRLD
|22-0
|1
|2
|Yutan
|18-3
|2
|3
|GICC
|19-3
|3
|4
|Sutton
|19-2
|4
|5
|Ponca
|19-3
|5
|6
|Oakland-Craig
|16-7
|6
|7
|Hartington CC
|14-6
|7
|8
|Centennial
|17-4
|8
|9
|Lincoln Lutheran
|12-8
|9
|10
|Doniphan-Trumbull
|17-4
|10
Contenders: Palmyra, Dundy County-Stratton, Bridgeport, Cross County, Shelby-Rising City, Amherst, Johnson County Central, Freeman, Lutheran High Northeast.
Comments: Order stays the same even though the top 10 didn’t go undefeated last week. Ponca is not punished for a loss to D-1 No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the Lewis & Clark Tournament championship game, while Lutheran’s losses were to C-1 No. 1 Auburn and B No. 4 Mount Michael.
Key games: Friday—Grand Island Central Catholic at St. Paul, Ponca at Creighton, Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia, Boys Town at Lincoln Lutheran.
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Humphrey/LHF
|20-3
|1
|2
|North Platte St. Pat's
|18-2
|2
|3
|Osmond
|20-1
|3
|4
|Laurel-C-C
|19-5
|4
|5
|Southern Valley
|16-4
|5
|6
|Axtell
|16-5
|6
|7
|Fullerton
|15-5
|8
|8
|Paxton
|18-2
|9
|9
|Pleasanton
|17-4
|--
|10
|Heartland
|13-6
|7
Contenders: West Holt, Ansley-Litchfield, Shelton, McCool Junction, South Loup, Allen.
Comments: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is forgiven for a two-point loss to C-2 unranked Wisner-Pilger which came three days after beating C-2 No. 5 Ponca for the Lewis & Clark title. Heartland, however, is not as fortunate, dropping to No. 10 after a 16-point loss to D-2 No. 8 Deshler. West Holt is out after a loss to Niobrara/Verdigre, which allowed Pleasanton to reenter.
Key games: Friday—Sandy Creek at Heartland, Paxton at North Platte St. Pat’s, Axtell at Southern Valley, Osmond at Elkhorn Valley.
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Falls City SH
|22-1
|1
|2
|Humphrey St. Francis
|21-0
|2
|3
|Loomis
|19-2
|3
|4
|Parkview Christian
|16-6
|4
|5
|Johnson-Brock
|14-8
|6
|6
|Mead
|9-8
|5
|7
|Mullen
|16-5
|7
|8
|Deshler
|13-7
|10
|9
|St. Mary's
|15-5
|8
|10
|Randolph
|13-7
|9
Contenders: Wallace, Lawrence-Nelson, Exeter-Milligan, Hyannis.
Comments: Johnson-Brock slips past Mead after a 10-point win over C-2 contender Freeman. J-B and Mead meet on Friday. Deshler is rewarded for its win over D-1 No. 10 Heartland, while Parkview isn’t affected by a loss to C-1 Boys Town. The ratings don’t account for Mullen’s game at Hershey on Monday.
Key games: Friday—Humphrey St. Francis at Twin River, Parkview Christian at Diller-Odell, Johnson-Brock at Mead, Hartington-Newcastle at Randolph.