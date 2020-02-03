Boys basketball ratings, 2/4

Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Omaha South
|14-2
|2
|2
|Bellevue West
|13-2
|3
|3
|Millard North
|15-2
|4
|4
|Omaha Central
|12-4
|1
|5
|Papillion-LV South
|12-5
|6
|6
|Omaha Westside
|11-5
|7
|7
|Creighton Prep
|13-5
|8
|8
|Papillion-LV
|11-7
|9
|9
|Lincoln Pius X
|12-4
|5
|10
|Lincoln North Star
|12-5
|--
Contenders: Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Burke.
Comments: Central’s losses to Bellevue West and Creighton Prep shake up the top four. Pius X has lost four of its last five after falling to 5-11 Elkhorn South on Saturday. Omaha Burke’s stay in the top 10 was short-lived after Bellevue East beat the Bulldogs last Tuesday. Defending state champion Omaha South will be tested as the new No. 1 team this week with a game at Westside on Tuesday and a home game with Central on Friday in a rematch of last year’s state title game.
Key games: Tuesday—Omaha South at Omaha Westside, Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X at Gretna. Friday—Omaha Central at Omaha South, Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln North Star, Creighton Prep at Omaha North, Millard North at Millard West, Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X. Saturday—Lincoln North Star at Bellevue West, Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Westside, Millard North at Lincoln Northeast, Grand Island at Creighton Prep.
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Omaha Skutt
|16-0
|2
|2
|Omaha Roncalli
|11-4
|5
|3
|Mount Michael
|14-3
|6
|4
|Hastings
|16-1
|1
|5
|Scottsbluff
|17-2
|3
|6
|Wahoo
|15-1
|7
|7
|Bennington
|13-3
|--
|8
|Norris
|13-3
|8
|9
|Beatrice
|9-7
|9
|10
|Alliance
|14-4
|10
Contenders: Northwest, Lexington.
Comments: As the ratings indicate, the River Cities Conference flexed its muscles last week as Skutt beat A No. 9 Pius X and Mount Michael went on the road to hand Hastings its first loss. Lexington tumbles out after back-to-back losses to Northwest and Aurora in the Central Conference Tournament. Bennington is rewarded for winning the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament, taking out Norris in the finals. Roncalli plays four games in five days this week, including a make-up game at Mount Michael on Wednesday that has major ratings ramifications.
Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Skutt at Omaha Benson, Norris at Beatrice, Platteview at Bennington. Wednesday—Omaha Roncalli at Mount Michael. Friday—Alliance at Scottsbluff. Saturday—Wahoo at Grand Island Central Catholic.
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Auburn
|16-0
|1
|2
|North Bend Central
|17-0
|2
|3
|Adams Central
|17-1
|4
|4
|Lincoln Christian
|13-4
|3
|5
|Kearney Catholic
|13-5
|5
|6
|Ogallala
|15-2
|6
|7
|Wayne
|13-6
|7
|8
|Ashland-Greenwood
|12-4
|9
|9
|Bishop Neumann
|11-4
|8
|10
|Logan View-S-S
|14-4
|--
Contenders: Boys Town, Battle Creek, Chase County, Mitchell, Hershey.
Comments: Adams Central eases past Lincoln Christian after winning the Central Conference Tournament while the Crusaders lost in the finals of the Centennial Conference tourney to C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic. Bishop Neumann slips a spot for a loss to C-2 No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial tourney. Boys Town moves to contender status after a 39-point loss to Kearney Catholic, allowing Logan View-Scribner-Snyder to enter.
Key games: Tuesday—Hastings St. Cecilia at Adams Central, Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town. Friday—Ogallala at McCook. Tuesday-Saturday—East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament (Auburn, Yutan, Palmyra, Johnson County Central, Mead), East Husker Conference Tournament (North Bend Central, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, BRLD, Oakland-Craig, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Howells-Dodge), Mid-State Conference Tournament (Wayne, Hartington Cedar Catholic).
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|BRLD
|16-0
|1
|2
|Yutan
|14-1
|2
|3
|GI Central Catholic
|16-1
|3
|4
|Oakland-Craig
|14-6
|4
|5
|Sutton
|14-2
|5
|6
|Ponca
|14-2
|6
|7
|Hartington CC
|9-5
|7
|8
|Centennial
|13-3
|9
|9
|Lincoln Lutheran
|9-6
|10
|10
|Palmyra
|--
Contenders: XXX, Dundy Co.-Stratton, Bridgeport, Doniphan-Trumbull, Cross County, Shelby-Rising City, Amherst.
Comments: The only change is Shelby-Rising City moving out after losing to Cross County in the finals of Crossroads Conference Tournament and XXXX moving in.
Key games: Tuesday—Lincoln Lutheran at Falls City. Friday—Grand Island Central Catholic at Lexington. Saturday—Lincoln Lutheran at Hastings St. Cecilia. Tuesday-Saturday— Southern Nebraska Conference tournament (Sutton, Centennial, Heartland), Lewis & Clark Conference tournament (Ponca, Osmond, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Randolph).
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Humphrey/LHF
|17-2
|1
|2
|North Platte St. Pat's
|15-1
|2
|3
|Osmond
|16-0
|3
|4
|Laurel-C-C
|14-4
|4
|5
|Pleasanton
|15-1
|5
|6
|Southern Valley
|12-4
|6
|7
|Heartland
|11-3
|10
|8
|Elm Creek
|12-5
|7
|9
|Howells-Dodge
|11-6
|8
|10
|Paxton
|15-2
|9
Contenders: Fullerton, West Holt, Anselmo-Merna, Ansley-Litchfield, South Loup, Axtell.
Comments: Heartland rises after Elm Creek, Howells-Dodge and Paxton all suffered a loss last week.Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will have its hands full in the East Husker Conference Tournament, which also features C-2 No. 1 BRLD and C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central.
Key games: Friday—Southern Valley at Alma, Chase County at North Platte St. Pat’s. Saturday—Southern Valley at South Loup. Tuesday-Saturday—Fort Kearny Conference Tournament (Pleasanton, Elm Creek, Loomis).
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Falls City SH
|17-1
|1
|2
|Humphrey St. Francis
|17-0
|2
|3
|Loomis
|16-0
|3
|4
|Parkview Christian
|11-5
|4
|5
|Mead
|8-5
|5
|6
|Johnson-Brock
|9-7
|6
|7
|Mullen
|13-4
|7
|8
|Randolph
|10-6
|8
|9
|St. Mary's
|11-4
|9
|10
|Diller-Odell
|8-8
|--
Contenders: Lawrence-Nelson, Deshler, Hyannis, Exeter-Milligan, Osceola.
Comments: Parkview (Frontier) and Mullen (Mid-Nebraska Activities) won their respective conference tournaments last week. Diller-Odell replaces Lawrence-Nelson after beating Lawrence-Nelson by 23 points.
Key games: Thursday—Parkview at College View. Friday—Central Valley at Humphrey St. Francis, Brownell-Talbot at Parkview Christian. Tuesday-Saturday—Pioneer Conference Tournament (Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Diller-Odell, Tri County), Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament (St. Mary’s).