Boys basketball ratings, 2/4
Boys basketball ratings, 2/4

Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest, 2.1

Omaha South's Jadriane Saunders (12) drives to the basket as he's defended by Lincoln Southwest's Jayson Wakefield (21) in the second half Saturday at Lincoln Southwest.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Class A

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Omaha South 14-2 2
2 Bellevue West 13-2 3
3 Millard North 15-2 4
4 Omaha Central 12-4 1
5 Papillion-LV South 12-5 6
6 Omaha Westside 11-5 7
7 Creighton Prep 13-5 8
8 Papillion-LV 11-7 9
9 Lincoln Pius X 12-4 5
10 Lincoln North Star 12-5 --

Contenders: Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Burke.

Comments: Central’s losses to Bellevue West and Creighton Prep shake up the top four. Pius X has lost four of its last five after falling to 5-11 Elkhorn South on Saturday. Omaha Burke’s stay in the top 10 was short-lived after Bellevue East beat the Bulldogs last Tuesday. Defending state champion Omaha South will be tested as the new No. 1 team this week with a game at Westside on Tuesday and a home game with Central on Friday in a rematch of last year’s state title game.

Key games: Tuesday—Omaha South at Omaha Westside, Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X at Gretna. Friday—Omaha Central at Omaha South, Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln North Star, Creighton Prep at Omaha North, Millard North at Millard West, Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X. Saturday—Lincoln North Star at Bellevue West, Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Westside, Millard North at Lincoln Northeast, Grand Island at Creighton Prep.

Class B

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Omaha Skutt 16-0 2
2 Omaha Roncalli 11-4 5
3 Mount Michael 14-3 6
4 Hastings 16-1 1
5 Scottsbluff 17-2 3
6 Wahoo 15-1 7
7 Bennington 13-3 --
8 Norris 13-3 8
9 Beatrice 9-7 9
10 Alliance 14-4 10

Contenders: Northwest, Lexington.

Comments: As the ratings indicate, the River Cities Conference flexed its muscles last week as Skutt beat A No. 9 Pius X and Mount Michael went on the road to hand Hastings its first loss. Lexington tumbles out after back-to-back losses to Northwest and Aurora in the Central Conference Tournament. Bennington is rewarded for winning the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament, taking out Norris in the finals. Roncalli plays four games in five days this week, including a make-up game at Mount Michael on Wednesday that has major ratings ramifications.

Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Skutt at Omaha Benson, Norris at Beatrice, Platteview at Bennington. Wednesday—Omaha Roncalli at Mount Michael. Friday—Alliance at Scottsbluff. Saturday—Wahoo at Grand Island Central Catholic.

Class C-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Auburn 16-0 1
2 North Bend Central 17-0 2
3 Adams Central 17-1 4
4 Lincoln Christian 13-4 3
5 Kearney Catholic 13-5 5
6 Ogallala 15-2 6
7 Wayne 13-6 7
8 Ashland-Greenwood 12-4 9
9 Bishop Neumann 11-4 8
10 Logan View-S-S 14-4 --

Contenders: Boys Town, Battle Creek, Chase County, Mitchell, Hershey.

Comments: Adams Central eases past Lincoln Christian after winning the Central Conference Tournament while the Crusaders lost in the finals of the Centennial Conference tourney to C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic. Bishop Neumann slips a spot for a loss to C-2 No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial tourney. Boys Town moves to contender status after a 39-point loss to Kearney Catholic, allowing Logan View-Scribner-Snyder to enter.

Key games: Tuesday—Hastings St. Cecilia at Adams Central, Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town. Friday—Ogallala at McCook. Tuesday-Saturday—East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament (Auburn, Yutan, Palmyra, Johnson County Central, Mead), East Husker Conference Tournament (North Bend Central, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, BRLD, Oakland-Craig, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Howells-Dodge), Mid-State Conference Tournament (Wayne, Hartington Cedar Catholic).

Class C-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 BRLD 16-0 1
2 Yutan 14-1 2
3 GI Central Catholic 16-1 3
4 Oakland-Craig 14-6 4
5 Sutton 14-2 5
6 Ponca 14-2 6
7 Hartington CC 9-5 7
8 Centennial 13-3 9
9 Lincoln Lutheran 9-6 10
10 Palmyra --

Contenders: XXX, Dundy Co.-Stratton, Bridgeport, Doniphan-Trumbull, Cross County, Shelby-Rising City, Amherst.

Comments: The only change is Shelby-Rising City moving out after losing to Cross County in the finals of Crossroads Conference Tournament and XXXX moving in.

Key games: Tuesday—Lincoln Lutheran at Falls City. Friday—Grand Island Central Catholic at Lexington. Saturday—Lincoln Lutheran at Hastings St. Cecilia. Tuesday-Saturday— Southern Nebraska Conference tournament (Sutton, Centennial, Heartland), Lewis & Clark Conference tournament (Ponca, Osmond, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Randolph).

Class D-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Humphrey/LHF 17-2 1
2 North Platte St. Pat's 15-1 2
3 Osmond 16-0 3
4 Laurel-C-C 14-4 4
5 Pleasanton 15-1 5
6 Southern Valley 12-4 6
7 Heartland 11-3 10
8 Elm Creek 12-5 7
9 Howells-Dodge 11-6 8
10 Paxton 15-2 9

Contenders: Fullerton, West Holt, Anselmo-Merna, Ansley-Litchfield, South Loup, Axtell.

Comments: Heartland rises after Elm Creek, Howells-Dodge and Paxton all suffered a loss last week.Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will have its hands full in the East Husker Conference Tournament, which also features C-2 No. 1 BRLD and C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central.

Key games: Friday—Southern Valley at Alma, Chase County at North Platte St. Pat’s. Saturday—Southern Valley at South Loup. Tuesday-Saturday—Fort Kearny Conference Tournament (Pleasanton, Elm Creek, Loomis).

Class D-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Falls City SH 17-1 1
2 Humphrey St. Francis 17-0 2
3 Loomis 16-0 3
4 Parkview Christian 11-5 4
5 Mead 8-5 5
6 Johnson-Brock 9-7 6
7 Mullen 13-4 7
8 Randolph 10-6 8
9 St. Mary's 11-4 9
10 Diller-Odell 8-8 --

Contenders: Lawrence-Nelson, Deshler, Hyannis, Exeter-Milligan, Osceola.

Comments: Parkview (Frontier) and Mullen (Mid-Nebraska Activities) won their respective conference tournaments last week. Diller-Odell replaces Lawrence-Nelson after beating Lawrence-Nelson by 23 points.

Key games: Thursday—Parkview at College View. Friday—Central Valley at Humphrey St. Francis, Brownell-Talbot at Parkview Christian. Tuesday-Saturday—Pioneer Conference Tournament (Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Diller-Odell, Tri County), Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament (St. Mary’s).

 

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

