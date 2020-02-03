Boys basketball ratings, 2/4

Class A

Contenders: Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Burke.

Comments: Central’s losses to Bellevue West and Creighton Prep shake up the top four. Pius X has lost four of its last five after falling to 5-11 Elkhorn South on Saturday. Omaha Burke’s stay in the top 10 was short-lived after Bellevue East beat the Bulldogs last Tuesday. Defending state champion Omaha South will be tested as the new No. 1 team this week with a game at Westside on Tuesday and a home game with Central on Friday in a rematch of last year’s state title game.

Key games: Tuesday—Omaha South at Omaha Westside, Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X at Gretna. Friday—Omaha Central at Omaha South, Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln North Star, Creighton Prep at Omaha North, Millard North at Millard West, Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X. Saturday—Lincoln North Star at Bellevue West, Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Westside, Millard North at Lincoln Northeast, Grand Island at Creighton Prep.

Class B

Contenders: Northwest, Lexington.