Boys basketball ratings, 3/5

Boys ratings

A brief update to the ratings ahead of the state tournament reflects the district results.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Westside (24-2) | 1

2. Bellevue West (23-2) | 2

3. Millard North (23-2) | 3

4. Gretna (18-6) | 4

5. Omaha Central (19-7) | 5

6. Creighton Prep (17-7) | 6

7. Lincoln Pius X (18-7) | 8

8. Elkhorn South (16-8) | 9

9. Papillion-La Vista South (16-8) | 7

10. Lincoln Southwest (16-8) | -

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (22-1) | 1

2. Omaha Roncalli (19-4) | 2

3. Scottsbluff (21-5) | 4

4. Bennington (19-6) | 3

5. Platteview (20-6) | 5

6. Beatrice (16-5) | 6

7. Waverly (16-9) | 7

8. Blair (15-9) | -

9. Elkhorn (12-11) | 9

10. McCook (20-7) | 10

Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Ashland-Greenwood (24-1) | 1

2. Kearney Catholic (25-1) | 2

3. Wahoo (23-2) | 3

4. Auburn (23-3) | 4

5. Wayne (24-3) | 5

6. Omaha Concordia (22-3) | 7

7. Ogallala (22-4) | 8

8. Fort Calhoun (20-5) | 10

9. Gordon-Rushville (21-4) | 6

10. Central City (21-6) | 9

Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Humphrey/LHF (25-1) | 1

2. Howells-Dodge (23-3) | 2

3. Freeman (24-2) | 3

4. Hartington CC (23-4) | 4

5. Norfolk Catholic (21-4) | 7

6. Grand Island CC (22-3) | 5

7. Doniphan-Trumbull (21-3) | 6

8. Amherst (22-4) | 9

9. Cross County (23-4) | 8

10. Lutheran Northeast (17-5) | 10

Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. North Platte St. Pat’s (23-2) | 1

2. Dundy Co.-Stratton (23-3) | 2

3. Loomis (22-4) | 3

4. Burwell (23-3) | 4

5. Lourdes CC (15-10) | 9

6. Elgin/PJ (21-5) | 7

7. Ainsworth (17-9) | 5

8. Riverside (20-6) | 10

9. Mead (16-10) | -

10. Johnson-Brock (16-10) | 8

Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (22-5) | 1

2. St. Mary’s (24-2) | 3

3. Wynot (23-2) | 3

4. Parkview Christian (18-6) | 4

5. Osceola (21-5) | 5

6. Hyannis (23-3) | 6

7. Mullen (18-8) | -

8. Shelton (19-7) | 10

9. Humphrey SF (16-8) | 7

10. Potter-Dix (20-4) | 8

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

