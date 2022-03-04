Boys basketball ratings, 3/5

A brief update to the ratings ahead of the state tournament reflects the district results.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Westside (24-2) | 1
2. Bellevue West (23-2) | 2
3. Millard North (23-2) | 3
4. Gretna (18-6) | 4
5. Omaha Central (19-7) | 5
6. Creighton Prep (17-7) | 6
7. Lincoln Pius X (18-7) | 8
8. Elkhorn South (16-8) | 9
9. Papillion-La Vista South (16-8) | 7
10. Lincoln Southwest (16-8) | -
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (22-1) | 1
2. Omaha Roncalli (19-4) | 2
3. Scottsbluff (21-5) | 4
4. Bennington (19-6) | 3
5. Platteview (20-6) | 5
6. Beatrice (16-5) | 6
7. Waverly (16-9) | 7
8. Blair (15-9) | -
9. Elkhorn (12-11) | 9
10. McCook (20-7) | 10
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Ashland-Greenwood (24-1) | 1
2. Kearney Catholic (25-1) | 2
3. Wahoo (23-2) | 3
4. Auburn (23-3) | 4
5. Wayne (24-3) | 5
6. Omaha Concordia (22-3) | 7
7. Ogallala (22-4) | 8
8. Fort Calhoun (20-5) | 10
9. Gordon-Rushville (21-4) | 6
10. Central City (21-6) | 9
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Humphrey/LHF (25-1) | 1
2. Howells-Dodge (23-3) | 2
3. Freeman (24-2) | 3
4. Hartington CC (23-4) | 4
5. Norfolk Catholic (21-4) | 7
6. Grand Island CC (22-3) | 5
7. Doniphan-Trumbull (21-3) | 6
8. Amherst (22-4) | 9
9. Cross County (23-4) | 8
10. Lutheran Northeast (17-5) | 10
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. North Platte St. Pat’s (23-2) | 1
2. Dundy Co.-Stratton (23-3) | 2
3. Loomis (22-4) | 3
4. Burwell (23-3) | 4
5. Lourdes CC (15-10) | 9
6. Elgin/PJ (21-5) | 7
7. Ainsworth (17-9) | 5
8. Riverside (20-6) | 10
9. Mead (16-10) | -
10. Johnson-Brock (16-10) | 8
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (22-5) | 1
2. St. Mary’s (24-2) | 3
3. Wynot (23-2) | 3
4. Parkview Christian (18-6) | 4
5. Osceola (21-5) | 5
6. Hyannis (23-3) | 6
7. Mullen (18-8) | -
8. Shelton (19-7) | 10
9. Humphrey SF (16-8) | 7
10. Potter-Dix (20-4) | 8
