The No. 1 teams are the same as last week, but there are plenty of changes afoot in Ron Powell's latest examination of the boys hoops scene.

(Records through Saturday's games)

Class A (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Bellevue West (18-1);1

2. Millard North (19-1);2

3. Creighton Prep (16-2);3

4. Omaha Central (17-2);4

5. Lincoln Pius X (13-2);5

6. Omaha Westside (14-4);6

7. Papillion-La Vista (11-6);7

8. Millard West (13-4);8

9. Papillion-La Vista South (10-9);9

10. Gretna (9-7);10

Contenders: Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Omaha North, Elkhorn South.

Comments: Pius X is not penalized for a loss to Lincoln East, its first loss to a Heartland Athletic Conference opponent this season. Prep holds on to its ranking position after a one-point overtime win over Papillion-La Vista.

Key games: Tuesday—Waukee (Iowa) at Bellevue West, Gretna at Omaha North. Thursday—Papillion-La Vista South at Elkhorn South. Friday—Millard West at Millard North, Omaha Westside at Omaha Central, Papillion-La Vista at Gretna. Saturday—Heartland Hoops Classic at Grand Island (Bellevue West vs. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas), Millard North vs. Oak Hill Academy (Virginia), Lincoln Pius X vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island vs. Mount Michael), Lincoln North Star at Omaha Central, Lincoln East at Omaha Westside, Omaha Benson at Millard West.

Class B (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Mount Michael (16-1);1

2. Norris (14-1);2

3. Omaha Skutt (12-4);3

4. Elkhorn (13-5);4

5. Platteview (15-4);6

6. Beatrice (13-5);7

7. Aurora (11-8);-

8. Waverly (13-3);5

9. Bennington (9-7);9

10. Northwest (11-6);-

Contenders: Omaha Roncalli, Scottsbluff, Alliance, Elkhorn North, Sidney, Hastings, Blair.

Comments: Aurora’s win over Waverly, Roncalli’s loss to Ralston and Elkhorn North’s third straight loss, a 45-point setback to Skutt, explains this week’s changes. The Mount Michael vs. Norris showdown was postponed for the second time this season because of Saturday’s snowstorm.

Key games: Tuesday—Norris at Omaha Skutt, Mount Michael at Omaha Concordia, Waverly at Elkhorn. Thursday—Waverly at Hastings. Friday—Elkhorn North at Norris, Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn, Douglas County West at Platteview, Northwest at Beatrice. Saturday—Heartland Hoops Classic (Northwest vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder).

Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Auburn (16-0);1

2. Kearney Catholic (18-2);2

3. Adams Central (19-1);3

4. St. Paul (17-1);4

5. Wahoo (13-4);5

6. Milford (20-0);6

7. Omaha Concordia (15-4);8

8. Wayne (18-3);9

9. North Bend Central (13-4);7

10. Pierce (15-3);10

Contenders: Ogallala, Lincoln Christian, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Norfolk Catholic, Central City, Mitchell.

Comments: North Bend Central takes a slight demotion for a loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the East Husker Conference Tournament semifinals. Wayne won the Mid-State Conference title with a win over Pierce in the finals. The ratings do not account for the Southern Nebraska Conference boys final between Milford and Centennial on Monday.

Key games: Tuesday—Hastings at Adams Central. Thursday—Lincoln Christian at Kearney Catholic, Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran, Wayne at Seward, Howells-Dodge at North Bend Central. Friday—Wayne at North Bend Central, Pierce at Hartington Central Catholic. Saturday—Heartland Hoops Classic (Auburn vs. BRLD).

Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC (16-3);1

2. Yutan (16-2); 2

3. BRLD (12-3);7

4. Oakland-Craig (15-6);3

5. Heartland (12-3);4

6. Centennial (14-4);-

7. Sutton (13-6);5

8. Cross County (16-3);8

9. Amherst (18-2);9

10. Hartington CC (11-5);10

Contenders: Wakefield, Hershey, Bridgeport, Dundy County-Stratton, Freeman, Tri County, Doniphan-Trumbull.

Comments: Wakefield is out after a loss to D-1 ratings contender Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament. BRLD vaults up four spots for winning the East Husker Conference title. Centennial gets a big boost for its 11-point semifinal win over Sutton in the Southern Nebraska Conference semifinals.

Key games: Tuesday—East Butler at Cross County, Deshler at Heartland, Yutan at Bishop Neumann. Thursday—Heartland at Osceola. Friday—Logan View/SS at BRLD, Amherst at Elm Creek.

Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Burwell (20-0);1

2. Humphrey/LHF (15-4);2

3. North Platte St. Pat’s (15-5);3

4. Ansley-Litchfield (16-3);4

5. Osmond (18-2);6

6. Howells-Dodge (14-6);7

7. BDS (16-5);8

8. Lourdes CC (11-7);9

9. Walthill (14-3);-

10. Elm Creek (13-4);5

Contenders: Southern Valley, Mead, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Deshler, McCool Junction, Central Valley, Sandhills Valley.

Comments: Walthill moves in after beating last week’s No. 10, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, in the Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament. Elm Creek slides five spots for a 32-point loss to D-2 No. 4 Loomis in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament. The ratings do not account for Monday’s matchup between Southern and Lourdes CC in the Pioneer Conference Tournament.

Key games: Tuesday—Dundy County-Stratton at North Platte St. Pat’s, Arcadia-Loup City at Ansley-Litchfield. Thursday—Humphrey/LHF at Twin River. Friday—Wakefield at Howells-Dodge.

Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (18-1);1

2. St. Mary’s (17-1;2

3. Mullen (17-3);3

4. Loomis (16-3);4

5. Wynot (13-6);5

6. Humphrey SF (14-4);6

7. Osceola (15-4);7

8. Falls City SH (12-7);9

9. Diller-Odell (11-7);8

10. Paxton (13-6);10

Contenders: Medicine Valley, Stuart, Wallace, Potter-Dix.

Comments: Falls City Sacred Heart edges past Diller-Odell after the Irish reached the Pioneer Conference final and avenged an earlier loss to Southern along the way. Diller-Odell, on the other hand, lost its opening game of the tournament to D-1 No. 8 Lourdes Central Catholic.

Key games: Tuesday—Parkview Christian at Boys Town, Diller-Odell at Falls City, Hershey at Paxton. Thursday—Mullen at Sandhills Valley, West Holt at St. Mary’s. Friday—Falls City SH at Sidney (Iowa), Friend at Diller-Odell. Saturday—Heartland Hoops Classic (Mullen vs. Loomis).

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

