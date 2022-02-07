Boys basketball ratings, 2/8

Classes A and B remain mostly unchanged, but there are widespread changes in Classes C-1 and C-2 as the regular season winds down.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Westside (19-1) | 1

2. Bellevue West (18-2) | 2

3. Millard North (17-2) | 3

4. Omaha Central (15-4) | 4

5. Gretna (13-5) | 5

6. Creighton Prep (14-4) | 6

7. Elkhorn South (11-7) | 7

8. Lincoln Pius X (14-6) | 9

9. Lincoln Northeast (14-5) | 8

10. Papillion-La Vista South (12-7) | -

Contenders: Lincoln East, Omaha North, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney.

Comments: Bellevue West, Millard North and Creighton Prep all picked up wins over ratings contenders from Lincoln, ensuring that the Metro Conference still has a firm grasp on the top spots in Class A. The lone changes this week come at the bottom, where Pius X gets a boost from a rivalry-game win over Lincoln East, but Northeast drops a spot after losing to Creighton Prep. Papillion-La Vista South claims the No. 10 spot thanks to a 65-61 win over contender Omaha North, which has been just outside the top 10 for most of the season. Most teams have only three or four games left to play, but several top-10 matchups this week will provide some excitement.

Key games: Tuesday—Omaha North at Gretna; Thursday—Lincoln Northeast at Millard South; Friday—Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln East at Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Central at Omaha Westside; Saturday—Lincoln Pius X at Millard North.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (17-0) | 1

2. Omaha Roncalli (12-4) | 2

3. Bennington (14-4) | 3

4. Scottsbluff (15-4) | 4

5. Platteview (15-6) | 6

6. Waverly (12-7) | 5

7. Beatrice (11-5) | 7

8. Elkhorn (10-7) | 8

9. York (13-8) | 10

10. McCook (16-5) | -

Contenders: Blair, Aurora, Sidney, Norris.

Comments: Omaha Skutt already had a pair of wins over No. 2 Omaha Roncalli, but a 68-38 blowout win over No. 3 Bennington was even more proof that the SkyHawks are in a league of their own at the top of Class B. Waverly’s loss to Aurora sends Platteview back into the top five, ahead of a Beatrice team that lost 56-42 to Wahoo last week and an Elkhorn team which had the week off. McCook makes its first ratings appearance after beating Ainsworth and Ogallala last week.

Key games: Tuesday—Bennington at Omaha Roncalli, Omaha Skutt at Norris; Thursday—Platteview at DC West, Scottsbluff at North Platte; Friday—Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt, Scottsbluff at McCook; Saturday—Omaha Roncalli at Blair.

Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Ashland-Greenwood (16-1) | 1

2. Kearney Catholic (20-1) | 2

3. Auburn (18-2) | 3

4. Wayne (20-2) | 6

5. Wahoo (17-2) | 4

6. Omaha Concordia (16-2) | 5

7. Gordon-Rushville (17-2) | -

8. Ogallala (17-4) | 8

9. Milford (16-5) | 7

10. Central City (17-5) | -

Contenders: Fort Calhoun, Clarkson/Leigh, O’Neill, DC West, Centennial.

Comments: Neither Ashland-Greenwood nor Kearney Catholic has lost a game since December, but the rest of Class C-1 continues to jostle for their positions behind them. Auburn remains at No. 3 after defeating Freeman 28-21 for the ECNC title, while Wayne jumps into fourth thanks to its Mid-State Conference Title. The Blue Devils defeated O’Neill and Norfolk Catholic in the tournament, and their win over Wahoo two weeks ago sends the Warriors and Omaha Concordia down one spot as a result. Two teams with sizable winning steaks, Gordon-Rushville and Central City, join the ratings while Fort Calhoun and Clarkson/Leigh drop out.

Key games: Thursday—Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn, Platteview at DC West; Friday—Bridgeport at Gordon-Rushville, Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian; Saturday—Centennial at Malcolm, Milford vs. Humphrey/LHF (Heartland Hoops Classic).

Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Humphrey/LHF (20-0) | 1

2. Howells-Dodge (17-3) | 2

3. Freeman (19-2) | 4

4. Norfolk Catholic (16-3) | 8

5. Grand Island CC (15-3) | 7

6. Doniphan-Trumbull (16-2) | 3

7. Hartington CC (17-4) | 5

8. Cross County (19-2) | 9

9. Lutheran Northeast (15-3) | 10

10. Amherst (18-3) | -

Contenders: Hastings SC, Laurel-C-C, Tri County.

Comments: Another week of big matchups in Class C-2 results in only the top two teams retaining their spots from a week ago because of Humphrey/LHF’s 54-38 win over Howells-Dodge. Norfolk Catholic makes a big jump with a win over Hartington CC and a close loss to Wayne, while Doniphan-Trumbull drops out of the top five after losing to Central City. A win over Grand Island CC last week sent Hastings SC into sixth, but losses to unranked Adams Central and Lincoln Lutheran drop the Bluehawks out of the top 10 entirely.

Key games: Thursday—Freeman at Johnson-Brock, Hastings SC at Grand Island CC, North Bend Central at Howells-Dodge; Saturday—Milford vs. Humphrey/LHF (Heartland Hoops Classic).

Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. North Platte St. Pat’s (17-2) | 1

2. Dundy Co.-Stratton (18-2) | 4

3. Loomis (16-4) | 2

4. Burwell (18-3) | 8

5. Lourdes CC (11-7) | 3

6. Kenesaw (16-3) | 7

7. Elgin/PJ (16-4) | 8

8. Mead (12-8) | 5

9. Ainsworth (13-7) | 9

10. Riverside (14-6) | 10

Contenders: Cambridge, Johnson-Brock, Leyton, Walthill.

Comments: An 11-game winning streak sets up Dundy Co.-Stratton with a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Tuesday against North Platte St. Pat’s. Loomis, Lourdes CC and Mead have all spent time in the top five this season but picked up losses last week, sending Burwell and Kenesaw up the ratings as a result.

Key games: Tuesday—North Platte St. Pat’s at Dundy Co.-Stratton; Thursday—Freeman at Johnson-Brock; Friday—Mead at Omaha Christian; Saturday—Lourdes CC at Lincoln Lutheran

Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (16-5) | 1

2. St. Mary’s (17-2) | 3

3. Wynot (16-2) | 2

4. Parkview Christian (13-5) | 4

5. Osceola (17-3) | 5

6. Hyannis (17-2) | 6

7. Humphrey SF (13-6) | 7

8. Medicine Valley (16-2) | 8

9. Potter-Dix (15-2) | 9

10. Shelton (13-7) | -

Contenders: Mullen, Wausa, Stuart, Nebraska Lutheran.

Comments: For the most part, Class D-2 remains unchanged from a week ago. St. Mary’s defeated Elgin/PJ 57-44 to win the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament, and Wynot’s loss to Laurel-C-C results in the two teams swapping places.

Key games: Friday—Hyannis at Potter-Dix; Saturday—Parkview Christian at Omaha Christian, Osceola vs. Doniphan-Trumbull (Heartland Hoops Classic).

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

