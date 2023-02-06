A pair of new No. 1 teams highlight this week's edition of the boys basketball ratings.

(Records through Saturday)

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bellevue West (19-0) | 1

2. Gretna (15-2) | 2

3. Millard North (16-3) | 3

4. Creighton Prep (15-6) | 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (12-7) | 5

6. Lincoln East (14-4) | 6

7. Lincoln North Star (13-6) | –

8. Omaha Westside (12-5) | 9

9. Omaha Central (11-7) | 8

10. Lincoln Pius X (13-7) | 7

Contenders: Lincoln High, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Northeast, Elkhorn South, Omaha Bryan, Papillon-LaVista South.

Comments: The top six stay the same thanks to Creighton Prep’s win over Lincoln Southeast one day after the Junior Jays were throttled by Bellevue West. It was another week of no one touching the Thunderbirds after Lincoln Pius X took a 24-point loss to the state’s top team. Lincoln Southeast will take its shot at the Thunderbirds on Tuesday. North Star is back in at No.7 after wins over Fremont and Pius X, and a two-point loss to Gretna that saw a potential game-winning 3-pointer bounce off the rim at the buzzer.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (16-2) | 1

2. Crete (17-3) | 2

3. Bennington (13-6) | 4

4. Platteview (16-4) | 3

5. Elkhorn (11-7) | 5

6. York (13-5) | 6

7. Beatrice (10-7) | 9

8. Norris (11-8) | 8

9. Omaha Roncalli (12-6) | 7

10. Scottsbluff (13-7) | 10

Contenders: Waverly, South Sioux City, McCook, Mount Michael.

Comments: Bennington and Platteview swap spots in the top five after the Badgers beat Class A Omaha North, and Bennington lost to a sub-.500 Ralston team and struggled with a sub-.500 Hastings squad. In the bottom half of the rankings, Beatrice and Norris switch after the former beat the latter on the Titans’ home floor. Beatrice also held high-flying Wahoo to its lowest point total of the season in an eight-point loss. Crete stays at No. 2 despite a loss to the Warriors. Scottsbluff seems to have righted the ship with four straight wins after a 3-7 stretch.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Wahoo (18-1) | 2

2. Ogallala (21-0) | 1

3. Ashland-Greenwood (18-1) | 3

4. Pierce (17-2) | 5

5. Central City (18-2) | 4

6. Auburn (14-5) | 6

7. Lincoln Lutheran (14-6) | 7

8. Omaha Concordia (17-2) | 9

9 Wayne (16-6) | –

10 Malcolm (15-6) | –

Contenders: Aurora, O’Neill, Boone Central, Douglas Co. West, Scotus Central Catholic, Sidney, Holdrege.

Comments: Through no fault of its own, Ogallala is replaced at No. 1. Wahoo is back on top thanks to an incredibly impressive run that includes wins over Class B’s No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, and No. 7-ranked teams. The latest two victories came on back-to-back days against Class B No. 2 Crete and Class B No. 7 Aurora. Pierce moves up a spot after winning the Mid State Conference while Central City drops to fifth after losing to unbeaten Doniphan-Trumbull in the LouPlatte Conference title game. Both of the Bison’s losses have come to the Cardinals.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Doniphan-Trumbull (20-0) | 1

2. Amherst (18-1) | 2

3. Freeman (20-1) | 5

4. Hartington CC (15-4) | 3

5. Tri County (18-3) | 4

6. Wakefield (17-2) | 6

7. Norfolk Catholic (12-6) | 7

8. Elkhorn Valley (18-1) | 9

9. Gordon-Rushville (12-3) | –

10. Wisner-Pilger (15-5) | –

Contenders: Cross County, Summerland, Elmwood-Murdock, Alma, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Lutheran High Northeast, Clarkson-Leigh.

Comments: Seven of this week’s top-10 teams won their conference tournaments, and two more lost conference title games. Freeman jumps from fifth to third on to its second win over Auburn this season, this one in the ECNC title game. Gordon-Rushville (Western Trails) and Wisner-Pilger (East Husker) join after winning their league tournaments. Doniphan-Trumbull (LouPlatte), Amherst (Fort Kearny), Wakefield (Lewis and Clark), and Elkhorn Valley (Niobrara Valley) also won conference tournament titles, with Cedar Catholic and Tri County falling in the Mid State and Pioneer finals, respectively.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. North Platte St. Pat's (17-2) | 2

2. Maywood-Hayes Center (20-1) | 1

3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (16-3) | 4

4. Johnson-Brock (17-3) | 7

5. Howells-Dodge (16-4) | 5

6. Elm Creek (17-3) | 3

7. South Loup (15-3) | 6

8. Bancroft-Rosalie (15-6) | 9

9. Leyton (19-1) | 8

10. Mead (13-6) | 10

Contenders: Elgin/Pope John, Riverside, Ansley-Litchfield, Kenesaw, Bridgeport, Bertrand.

Comments: The same 10 teams again, but eight of them are in different positions after a wild week. Maywood-Hayes Center drops from its perch at No. 1 after taking its first loss of the season in overtime to Bertrand. Preseason No. 1 North Platte St. Pat’s is back on top. Johnson-Brock jumps to fourth after winning the Pioneer Conference tournament. Elm Creek and Mead both went 1-2 in their respective conference tournaments. Leyton fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a six-point loss to Hyannis. Dundy County-Stratton plays St. Pat’s on Tuesday.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (17-3) | 1

2. Osceola (18-2) | 2

3. Shelton (17-1) | 3

4. Wynot (16-3) | 4

5. Mullen (13-4) | 5

6. Humphrey SF (13-6) | 7

7. Falls City Sacred Heart (11-8) | 6

8. Santee (11-2) | 8

9. Nebraska Lutheran (15-4) | 10

10. S-E-M (13-5) | –

Contenders: Stuart, Potter-Dix, Hyannis, Friend, Paxton, St. Mary’s.

Comments: The top five stay the same this week. Shelton won the Twin Valley Conference tournament to run its winning streak to 17. Mullen avenged an earlier loss to D-1 ranked South Loup, while Santee advanced to the Niobrara Valley Conference final before losing to C-2 ranked Elkhorn Valley. S-E-M slides in at No. 10 after beating then D-1 No. 3-ranked Elm Creek to make the Fort Kearny Conference final before falling to Amherst. Big week ahead for Wynot, which will play games against C-2 ranked Wakefield and C-1 ranked Wayne.

Photos: Wahoo boys get home win over Crete