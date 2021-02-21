Boys basketball ratings, 2/22

A look ahead: No. 8 Ralston takes on No. 10 Omaha Roncalli in the first round of the B-3 subdistrict Monday. The winner will then likely play No. 1 Omaha Skutt in the finals Tuesday. Other potential subdistrict finals involving ranked teams Tuesday are No. 6 Beatrice at No. 2 Norris (B-1), No. 3 Mount Michael at No. 4 Elkhorn (B-4), and No. 7 Waverly at No. 5 Platteview. The eight district champions and the next eight nondistrict winners in the wild-card standings advance to the district final games Saturday.