Boys basketball ratings, 2/22

With the high school boys basketball postseason almost here, Ron Powell gives his final regular-season ratings of the season.
Class A (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Bellevue West (21-2);1
2. Creighton Prep (20-2);3
3. Millard North (22-2);2
4. Lincoln Pius X (17-2);4
5. Omaha Central (19-5);5
6. Papillion-La Vista (15-6);7
7. Omaha Westside (16-6);6
8. Millard West (15-5);8
9. Papillion-LV South (13-9);9
10. Gretna (11-9);10
Contenders: Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Elkhorn South, Millard South, Grand Island, Lincoln East.
A look back: It’s very difficult having Millard North at No. 3 considering the Mustangs have the most talented starting five in the history of Nebraska high school basketball, and are still the favorite to win next month’s state tournament. But results matter, and the ratings have to reflect their home losses to Bellevue West and Creighton Prep over the past three weeks. Creighton Prep consolidated its one-point win over Millard North on Thursday with a 10-point victory against Omaha Central on Saturday.
A look ahead: The top seven teams in the wild-card standings as of Sunday are (in order): Bellevue West, Millard North, Creighton Prep, Pius X, Omaha Central, Papillion-La Vista and Omaha Westside, and it appears those seven will host both rounds of district games. The official district pairings based on the wild-card standings will be released by the NSAA on Tuesday.
Class B (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (17-4);1
2. Norris (16-2);2
3. Mount Michael (17-3);3
4. Elkhorn (16-6);4
5. Platteview (17-4);5
6. Beatrice (15-5);6
7. Waverly (13-5);7
8. Ralston (8-13);8
9. Aurora (14-9);9
10. Omaha Roncalli (11-10);10
Contenders: Northwest, Alliance, Scottsbluff, Bennington.
A look back: Everything went according to form, although Beatrice’s 24-point win over Waverly in a toss-up game was a bit of a shock. Waverly comes into the postseason with losses in three of its past four games.
A look ahead: No. 8 Ralston takes on No. 10 Omaha Roncalli in the first round of the B-3 subdistrict Monday. The winner will then likely play No. 1 Omaha Skutt in the finals Tuesday. Other potential subdistrict finals involving ranked teams Tuesday are No. 6 Beatrice at No. 2 Norris (B-1), No. 3 Mount Michael at No. 4 Elkhorn (B-4), and No. 7 Waverly at No. 5 Platteview. The eight district champions and the next eight nondistrict winners in the wild-card standings advance to the district final games Saturday.
Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Auburn (20-0);1
2. Kearney Catholic (20-2);2
3. Adams Central (21-2);3
4. St. Paul (20-2);4
5. Wahoo (16-6);5
6. Milford (23-0);6
7. Omaha Concordia (18-4);7
8. North Bend Central (17-4);8
9. Pierce (18-4);-
10. Wayne (19-5);9
Contenders: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Ogallala, Mitchell, Lincoln Christian, Central City, Winnebago.
A look back: Pierce’s win over Wayne shakes up the final two spots. Kearney Catholic solidified its No. 2 ranking with a 39-36 win over No. 3 Adams Central. It was Adam Central's first loss since falling to Aurora in the season opener. Wahoo is not penalized for losses to B No. 2 Norris and B No. 6 Beatrice nor is St. Paul for a loss to C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic, which snapped a 17-game winning streak.
A look ahead: The only subdistrict with two rated teams in it is C1-5 at Wahoo with the No. 5 Warriors and No. 8 North Bend Central. The 12 subdistrict champions and four wild-card teams advance to the district finals Saturday through March 2 in classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2.
Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Grand Island CC (19-4);1
2. Yutan (19-2);2
3. BRLD (15-4);3
4. Centennial (16-5);4
5. Cross County (20-3);5
6. Amherst (21-2);6
7. Oakland-Craig (15-7);7
8. Sutton (16-7);8
9. Heartland (14-5);9
10. Hartington CC (16-6);10
Contenders: Bridgeport, Hershey, Freeman, Tri County, Wakefield, Doniphan-Trumbull, Dundy County-Stratton, Archbishop Bergan.
A look back: The top 10 went undefeated so there are no changes this week. The postseason could cause wholesale changes in next month’s final ratings. There appears to be a lot of parity below No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic and a number of ratings contenders have the ability to make deep postseason runs.
A look ahead: The C2-8 subdistrict is the toughest with No. 9 Heartland taking on No. 1 GICC in the first round and No. 4 Centennial facing ratings contender Doniphan-Trumbull in the other opening game. Doniphan-Trumbull owns a win over No. 2 Yutan earlier this season.
Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Burwell (21-0);1
2. Humphrey/LHF (18-4);2
3. North Platte St. Pat’s (18-5);3
4. Ansley-Litchfield (18-3);4
5. Osmond (19-3);5
6. BDS (17-5);7
7. Howells-Dodge (15-8);8
8. Lourdes CC (13-8);7
9. Walthill (16-4);10
10. Southern Valley (16-4);-
Contenders: Mead, Elm Creek, McCool Junction, Deshler, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Central Valley, Johnson-Brock.
A look back: Johnson-Brock’s two-point win over Mead and Lourdes Central Catholic’s loss to D-2 No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart account for this week's changes, which allowed Southern Valley to move in.
A look ahead: No. 1 Burwell and No. 4 Ansley-Litchfield could potentially meet in the D1-10 final as could No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and No. 7 Howells-Dodge in D1-3. A possible championship matchup in D1-4 is No. 9 Walthill against defending state champion Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in D1-4. Walthill beat L-C-C by four points earlier this month in the Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament.
Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Parkview Christian (22-1);1
2. St. Mary’s (20-1);2
3. Mullen (20-3);3
4. Loomis (19-4);4
5. Wynot (16-7);5
6. Humphrey SF (17-4);6
7. Falls City SH (14-7);8
8. Osceola (18-5);7
9. Diller-Odell (11-9);9
10. Paxton (14-8);10
Contenders: Medicine Valley, Stuart, Wallace, Potter-Dix.
A look back: The only change is Falls City Sacred Heart being rewarded for its win over D-1 No. 8 Lourdes and Osceola taking a slight dip for falling to D-1 unranked Fullerton by one point.
A look ahead: D2-6 has the potential of a state tournament matchup in the finals with No. 2 St. Mary’s and No. 5 Wynot, which faces ratings contender Stuart in the first round. The D2-3 championship game likely will have No. 1 Parkview Christian at No. 8 Osceola, while the D2-10 final could pair No. 3 Mullen and No. 10 Paxton.