Boys basketball ratings, 2/21

After months of jostling for position, the final ratings update before districts reveals that not much is settled yet. The district slate will provide a clearer picture.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Westside (22-2) | 1

2. Bellevue West (21-2) | 2

3. Millard North (21-2) | 3

4. Gretna (16-6) | 5

5. Omaha Central (18-6) | 4

6. Creighton Prep (15-7) | 6

7. Papillion-La Vista South (15-7) | 7

8. Lincoln Pius X (16-7) | 8

9. Elkhorn South (14-8) | 9

10. Lincoln Northeast (17-6) | 10

Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Omaha North, Lincoln East, Millard South.

Comments: Omaha Westside’s 20-game unbeaten run came to an end on Thursday with a 51-45 loss to Gretna, but the Warriors’ head-to-head wins over No. 2 Bellevue West and No. 3 Millard North are enough to keep them at No. 1. While the trio of two-loss teams are perhaps a tier above the rest of Class A, it’s clear that Gretna will be right there in the mix. The Dragons have defeated four of the other top five teams in Class A, with the exception of Millard North because they did not play during the regular season. Creighton Prep dropped its last three games of the regular season, but a three-point loss to Millard North and six-point defeat to Omaha Central show that the Junior Jays aren’t far off that mark, either.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (21-0) | 1

2. Omaha Roncalli (16-4) | 2

3. Bennington (17-5) | 3

4. Scottsbluff (18-5) | 4

5. Platteview (17-6) | 5

6. Beatrice (14-5) | 7

7. Waverly (14-8) | 6

8. York (15-8) | 9

9. Elkhorn (11-10) | 8

10. McCook (18-6) | 10

Contenders: Blair, Aurora, Sidney, Seward.

Comments: Omaha Skutt enters the postseason as the undisputed favorite in Class B thanks to its unbeaten record. Defending champion Beatrice swaps with Waverly after beating the Vikings 44-41 on Thursday while York’s No. 8 rating is a season-best for the Dukes.

Subdistrict outlook: Class B’s subdistrict round usually has low stakes for the top teams in the class, but several top-10 matchups should prepare teams for the district finals. Potential matchups include Platteview-Waverly in subdistrict B-2, round three of Omaha Skutt-Omaha Roncalli in B-3 and Scottsbluff-Sidney in B-8.

Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Ashland-Greenwood (21-1) | 1

2. Kearney Catholic (22-1) | 2

3. Wahoo (20-2) | 3

4. Auburn (20-3) | 4

5. Wayne (21-3) | 5

6. Gordon-Rushville (20-2) | 6

7. Omaha Concordia (19-3) | 7

8. Ogallala (19-4) | 8

9. Central City (19-5) | 9

10. Fort Calhoun (18-4) | 10

Contenders: Milford, Wood River, Malcolm, DC West.

Comments: Class C-1 remains unchanged after every top-10 team survived the week without a loss. Ashland-Greenwood and Kearney Catholic have been on top of the ratings all season, but there’s very little separation among the rest of the teams behind them.

Subdistrict outlook: Both Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran had successful regular seasons, but the only way they can make the district finals is by beating No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood in C1-2. DC West, No. 10 Fort Calhoun and No. 7 Omaha Concordia will battle it out in C1-3, while only one of Milford, Malcolm or Centennial can make it out of C1-5. No matter what, several talented C-1 teams will see their seasons end in the subdistrict round.

Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Humphrey/LHF (23-0) | 1

2. Howells-Dodge (20-3) | 2

3. Freeman (21-2) | 3

4. Hartington CC (20-4) | 7

5. Grand Island CC (19-3) | 5

6. Doniphan-Trumbull (20-2) | 6

7. Norfolk Catholic (18-4) | 4

8. Cross County (22-2) | 8

9. Amherst (20-3) | 10

10. Lutheran High Northeast (17-4) | 9

Contenders: Laurel-C-C, Hastings SC, Tri County, Wakefield.

Comments: A disappointing 56-45 loss to Norfolk Catholic in early February ended Hartington CC’s chances at a conference title, but the Trojans got their revenge with a 48-44 win on Friday. Given the quality of the entire top 10, the two teams trade places as a result.

Subdistrict outlook: Three of the top 10 teams in the C-2 ratings are grouped into C2-5 (Humphrey/LHF, Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran Northeast), with Lutheran Northeast being the most likely to miss out on the district finals due to its position in the wild-card standings. It’s a similar story in C2-10, where two of Grand Island Central Catholic, Doniphan-Trumbull and Amherst will claim at-large spots in the district finals. That means the pressure’s on for any teams on the edge of qualifying, such as St. Cecilia or Wakefield.

Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. North Platte St. Pat’s (20-2) | 1

2. Dundy Co.-Stratton (20-3) | 2

3. Loomis (19-4) | 3

4. Burwell (20-3) | 4

5. Ainsworth (16-7) | 9

6. Kenesaw (18-4) | 5

7. Elgin/PJ (18-5) | 6

8. Johnson-Brock (16-8) | -

9. Lourdes CC (12-10) | 7

10. Riverside (17-6) | 10

Contenders: Mead, Walthill, Leyton, Cambridge.

Comments: While it was a quiet week in most classes, that certainly wasn’t the case in Class D-1. Kenesaw and Elgin/PJ both fall one spot after hard-fought losses, clearing the way for Ainsworth to jump into fifth. All of the Bulldogs’ losses have come to teams from higher classes, while similarly difficult schedules have dropped Lourdes Central Catholic and Mead from the top five in recent weeks.

Subdistrict outlook: None of the D-1 subdistricts appear to be too imbalanced with top-10 teams, but several ranked matchups could occur in the subdistrict round. Those potential games include Johnson-Brock-Lourdes CC and Ainsworth-Burwell.

Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (19-5) | 1

2. St. Mary’s (21-2) | 2

3. Wynot (20-2) | 3

4. Parkview Christian (15-6) | 4

5. Osceola (19-4) | 5

6. Hyannis (21-2) | 6

7. Humphrey SF (16-6) | 7

8. Potter-Dix (18-3) | 9

9. Medicine Valley (18-3) | 8

10. Shelton (16-7) | 10

Contenders: Wausa, Mullen, BDS, Stuart.

Comments: Both Falls City SH and St. Mary’s picked up wins over state tournament contenders from higher classes, showing their strength atop the ratings. Potter-Dix swaps places with Medicine Valley in the lone change for the week.

Subdistrict outlook: It doesn’t get any harder than D2-4, which has three of the top seven teams in the class (Osceola, Parkview Christian and Humphrey St. Francis) in addition to all four teams having winning records. The inverse is true in D2-7, where all five teams competing for a spot in the district finals have a losing record this season.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.