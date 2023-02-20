The postseason is here, and with it we've reached the final three sets of rankings for the season. The next update will come prior to district finals, and then the final rankings after the state tournament.

(Records through Saturday)

Class A

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Bellevue West (24-0) ; 1

2. Millard North (19-4) ; 2

3. Gretna (18-3) ; 3

4. Creighton Prep (18-6) ; 4

5. Omaha Westside (16-7) ; 7

6. Lincoln East (17-5) ; 5

7. Lincoln Southeast (14-9) ; 9

8. Lincoln North Star (15-8) ; 6

9. Lincoln Southwest (14-9) ; 10

10. Papillion-La Vista South (14-8) ; –

Contenders: Kearney, Omaha Central, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast, Elkhorn South, Omaha Bryan.

Comments: Maybe, just maybe, a little crack in the armor for Bellevue West, which needed overtime to edge Omaha Westside 80-78 to end the regular season. Millard North stays at No. 2. The Mustangs were tied with the Thunderbirds after three quarters before Bellevue West exploded in the fourth for a 20-point win. Papillon-La Vista South joins the top 10 after a 14-point win over Lincoln East. The Titans have won eight of their last 10 games. Four Lincoln schools are bunched together as we head into districts.

Class B

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (20-2) ; 1

2. Platteview (19-4) ; 2

3. Elkhorn (15-7) ; 3

4. Omaha Roncalli (15-7) ; 5

5. Crete (17-5) ; 4

6. Bennington (15-7) ; 6

7. York (15-5) ; 7

8. Norris (14-9) ; 9

9. Scottsbluff (15-8) ; 10

10. Beatrice (11-8) ; 8

Contenders: Waverly, South Sioux City, McCook, Mount Michael, Gering.

Comments: The only real clarity in this class is that Omaha Skutt is the heavy favorite to cut down the nets. Everyone behind the Skyhawks has taken their lumps, including Crete, which lost three in a row to end the regular season, all to ranked B or C-1 teams. The latest defeat was a one-point loss to No. 2 Platteview. Omaha Roncalli slips past the Cardinals for fourth despite a five-point loss to Elkhorn. The Antlers are 12-1 in their last 13 games. Norris picked up a nice win over Class A Omaha Bryan to move up a spot

Class C-1

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Wahoo (21-1) ; 1

2. Ogallala (23-0) ; 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood (22-1) ; 3

4. Aurora (15-8) ; 4

5. Pierce (20-3) ; 6

6. Lincoln Lutheran (16-6) ; 5

7. Central City (21-3) ; 7

8. Auburn (16-6) ; 8

9. Omaha Concordia (20-3) ; 9

10. Wayne (17-7) ; 10

Contenders: Malcolm, Boys Town, O’Neill, Boone Central, Douglas Co. West, Scotus Central Catholic, Sidney, Fort Calhoun, Fillmore Central.

Comments: An unranked team gets the pub this week. Boys Town, at 10-11 is going to be a terrifying matchup in subdistricts. The Cowboys took down Lincoln Lutheran by 13 last week to end the Warriors’ nine-game winning streak. Boys Town has played an extremely challenging schedule, and on the right night, could pick off just about anyone. The only change to the top 10 is Pierce switching spots with Luthern after the Bluejays edged Wayne 30-28.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Freeman (23-1) ; 1

2. Doniphan-Trumbull (22-1) ; 2

3. Amherst (21-1) ; 3

4. Cedar Catholic (19-4) ; 4

5. Tri County (21-3) ; 5

6. Elkhorn Valley (20-2) ; 7

7. Norfolk Catholic (15-7) ; 6

8. Wakefield (19-4) ; 8

9. Wisner-Pilger (18-6) ; 10

10. Gordon-Rushville (14-4) ; –

Contenders: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Cross County, Summerland, Elmwood-Murdock, Alma, Lutheran High Northeast, Clarkson-Leigh.

Comments: Amherst is the place to be in C-2 this week with the No. 3 Broncos and No. 2 Doniphan-Trumbull in the same subdistrict. Norfolk Catholic drops a spot after a 12-point loss to Cedar Catholic. All by one of the Knights’ seven losses this season are to teams with at least 17 wins. Gordon-Rushville, 8-1 in its last nine games, replaces Laurel-Concord-Coleridge after the latter lost to D-2-ranked Wynot.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. North Platte St. Pat's (20-2) ; 1

2. Maywood-Hayes Center (23-1) ; 2

3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (19-4) ; 3

4. Johnson-Brock (19-4) ; 4

5. Howells-Dodge (18-5) ; 5

6. Elm Creek (18-4) ; 7

7. Bancroft-Rosalie (17-6) ; 8

8. South Loup (17-4) ; 6

9. Leyton (20-2) ; 9

10. Ansley-Litchfield (16-5) ; 10

Contenders: Mead, Elgin/Pope John, Riverside, Kenesaw, Bridgeport, Bertrand.

Comments: The toughest subdistrict in the state is in North Platte. D1-10 includes No. 1 St. Pat’s, No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center, No. 6 Elm Creek, and No. 8 South Loup. That’s Nos. 1, 2, 3, and 10 in the NSAA’s power point leaders for D-1. Only some slight movement in the rankings this week after South Loup’s loss to D-2-ranked S-E-M. This is looking like one of the deepest classes in the state.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (20-3) ; 1

2. Osceola (21-2) ; 2

3. Shelton (19-1) ; 3

4. Wynot (19-4) ; 4

5. Mullen (16-4) ; 5

6. Humphrey SF (15-6) ; 6

7. Falls City Sacred Heart (15-8) ; 7

8. S-E-M (17-5) ; 8

9. Paxton (14-5) ; 9

10. Santee (13-4) ; 10

Contenders: Nebraska Lutheran, Stuart, Potter-Dix, Hyannis, Friend, St. Mary’s.

Comments: No changes in this top 10. The only losses among the group were No. 9 Paxton (to D-1 No. 1 St. Pat’s) and No. 10 Santee (to C-2 West Holt). Since we’re talking tough subdistricts, how about D2-3? No. 1 Parkview Christian, No. 2 Osceola and No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis will battle it out at Parkview this week. That is No. 2 (Osceola), No. 4 (Parkview Christian) and No. 11 (Humphrey St. Francis) in the D-2 power points, not to mention 16-win Nebraska Lutheran.

