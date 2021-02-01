Boys basketball ratings, 2/2

Ron Powell assesses the boys basketball scene as we enter February.
(Records through Saturday's games)
Class A (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Bellevue West (15-1);2
2. Millard North (17-1);1
3. Creighton Prep (13-2);3
4. Omaha Central (16-2);4
5. Lincoln Pius X (12-1);5
6. Omaha Westside (11-4);6
7. Papillion-La Vista (10-5);7
8. Millard West (12-3);8
9. Papillion-LV South (8-8);10
10. Gretna (8-6);-
Contenders: Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Lincoln North Star, Omaha Benson, Omaha North, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn South.
Comments: In the only other change besides Bellevue West ascending to No. 1, Lincoln Northeast exits after a one-week stay in the ratings following losses to Grand Island and Elkhorn South. That allows Gretna to reenter.
Key games: Tuesday—Grand Island at Bellevue West, Papillion-La Vista at Creighton Prep. Thursday—Pius X at Lincoln East. Friday—North Star at Northeast, Millard North at Elkhorn South, Millard West at Omaha Westside, Gretna at Omaha Benson. Saturday—Lincoln East at Bellevue West, Millard North at Southwest, Northeast at Creighton Prep, Millard West at Gretna, Omaha North at Papillion-La Vista South.
Class B (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Mount Michael (14-1);1
2. Norris (12-1);3
3. Omaha Skutt (10-4);4
4. Elkhorn (11-5);8
5. Waverly (11-2);2
6. Platteview (14-3);7
7. Beatrice (13-4);5
8. Omaha Roncalli (9-7);6
9. Bennington (8-6);9
10. Elkhorn North (6-8);10
Contenders: Alliance, Hastings, Aurora, Northwest.
Comments: Elkhorn’s semifinal win over Waverly in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament and Platteview’s run to its first-ever Trailblazer Conference crown explains all of this week’s changes. Coming off last week’s EMC Tournament title, Norris faces a tough week with home contests against Beatrice (Tuesday), Lincoln Christian (Friday) and Mount Michael in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup Saturday.
Key games: Tuesday—Beatrice at Norris, Bennington at Omaha Skutt, Wahoo at Platteview, Elkhorn at Elkhorn North. Thursday—Lincoln Lutheran at Mount Michael. Friday—Lincoln Christian at Norris, Elkhorn North at Omaha Skutt, Waverly at Aurora. Saturday—Mount Michael at Norris, Beatrice at Wahoo.
Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Auburn (14-0);1
2. Kearney Catholic (18-2);2
3. Adams Central (18-1);3
4. St. Paul (14-1);4
5. Wahoo (12-4);5
6. Milford (18-0);6
7. North Bend Central (11-3);8
8. Omaha Concordia (13-4);9
9. Wayne (15-3);-
10. Pierce (13-2);-
Contenders: Ogallala, Lincoln Christian, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Norfolk Catholic, Central City.
Comments: Kearney Catholic and Adams Central solidified their positions at No. 2 and 3 by winning the Centennial and Central Conference tournaments, respectively. Logan View/S-S is gone after a 22-point loss to C-2 No. 2 Yutan, and Lincoln Christian moves to contender status after falling to C-2 unranked Archbishop Bergan.
Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Concordia at Archbishop Bergan. Tuesday-Saturday—Southern Nebraska Conference (Milford, Centennial, Sutton, Heartland), East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament (Auburn, Freeman, Mead), East Husker Conference Tournament (North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, BRLD, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Howells-Dodge), LouPlatte Conference Tournament (St. Paul), Mid State Conference Tournament (Wayne, Pierce, Norfolk Catholic, Hartington Cedar Catholic).
Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Grand Island CC (14-3);1
2. Yutan (15-2);3
3. Oakland-Craig (14-4);2
4. Heartland (11-2);4
5. Sutton (12-5);6
6. Wakefield (14-2);7
7. BRLD (9-3);8
8. Cross County (14-3);5
9. Amherst (15-2);9
10. Hartington CC (10-4);10
Contenders: Hershey, Bridgeport, Dundy County-Stratton, Freeman, Tri County, Centennial, Doniphan-Trumbull, Archbishop Bergan.
Comments: Grand Island Central Catholic remains No. 1 despite a one-point loss to C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic in the Centennial Conference Tournament finals. Yutan is rewarded for winning the Capitol Conference Tournament and Oakland-Craig takes a one-spot demotion for losing to D-1 No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. Cross County slides three positions for a semifinal loss to D-1 No. 8 BDS in the Crossroads Conference semifinals. Hartington Cedar Catholic is not punished for a 26-point loss to undefeated Dakota Valley, the No. 1 team in South Dakota’s Class A.
Key games: Tuesday—Nebraska Lutheran at Cross County. Tuesday-Saturday—Fort Kearny Conference Tournament (Amherst, Elm Creek, Ansley-Litchfield, Loomis).
Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Burwell (18-0);1
2. Humphrey/LHF (13-3);2
3. North Platte St. Pat's (14-4);3
4. Ansley-Litchfield (14-2);5
5. Elm Creek (12-2);6
6. Osmond (14-2);7
7. Howells-Dodge (13-5);8
8. BDS (14-5);-
9. Lourdes CC (10-6);-
10. Laurel-C-C (11-7);4
Contenders: Walthill, Creighton, Southern Valley, Mead, Deshler, McCool Junction, Kenesaw, Johnson-Brock, Maywood-Hayes Center, Central Valley, Sandhills Valley.
Comments: BDS and Lourdes Central Catholic both picked up quality wins over C-2 opponents Cross County and Tri County, respectively, to move into the top 10. BDS lost to Osceola in the Crossroads Conference final, but gets another chance at the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge went 1-2 last week after narrow losses to Osmond and C-2 No. 6 Wakefield, but stayed in the top 10 after defeating last week’s No. 10, Creighton, by 20 points.
Key games: Tuesday—Osceola at BDS. Friday—North Platte St. Patrick’s at Chase County. Tuesday-Feb. 8—Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament (Osmond, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Walthill, Wynot).
Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Parkview Christian (16-1);1
2. St. Mary’s (14-1);2
3. Mullen (15-2);3
4. Loomis (14-2);4
5. Wynot (12-4);7
6. Humphrey SF (12-4);8
7. Osceola (14-3);9
8. Diller-Odell (10-6);5
9. Falls City SH (10-6);6
10. Paxton (12-6);10
Contenders: Stuart, Wallace, Medicine Valley, Potter-Dix.
Comments: Diller-Odell pays for lopsided losses to Southern and Freeman, while Falls City Sacred Heart is nicked for a 16-point setback to D-1 unranked Johnson-Brock. Osceola moves up after winning the Crossroads Conference Tournament, while Parkview (Frontier) and Mullen (Mid-Nebraska Activities) also captured their respective conference tourney crowns.
Key games: Tuesday—Humphrey St. Francis at Central Valley, Mullen at Hershey. Friday—Paxton at Southern Valley. Tuesday-Saturday—Pioneers Conference (Falls City Sacred Heart, Diller-Odell, Tri County, Lourdes Central Catholic, Johnson-Brock, Southern), Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament (St. Mary’s).