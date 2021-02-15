Boys basketball ratings, 2/16

Comments: Last weekend’s Heartland Hoops Classic showed just how even Bellevue West and Millard North are at this point of the season. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) defeated Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) by 11 points in a game Friday night at Hastings College, then Sunrise edged Bellevue West by seven Saturday and Millard North defeated Oak Hill by four. Bellevue West and Millard North demonstrated that they can compete on the elite national stage and raised the profile of Nebraska boys high school basketball in the process. Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Central switch spots after Central was upset by North Star on Saturday.