Boys basketball ratings, 2/16

Ron Powell takes a look at the latest ratings as we go deeper into February with postseason play nearing the horizon.
(Records through Saturday's games)
Class A (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Bellevue West (20-2);1
2. Millard North (21-1);2
3. Creighton Prep (18-2);3
4. Lincoln Pius X (15-2);5
5. Omaha Central (19-3);4
6. Omaha Westside (15-5);6
7. Papillion-La Vista (13-6);7
8. Millard West (14-5);8
9. Papillion-LV South (11-9);9
10. Gretna (10-8);10
Contenders: Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Omaha North, Elkhorn South.
Comments: Last weekend’s Heartland Hoops Classic showed just how even Bellevue West and Millard North are at this point of the season. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) defeated Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) by 11 points in a game Friday night at Hastings College, then Sunrise edged Bellevue West by seven Saturday and Millard North defeated Oak Hill by four. Bellevue West and Millard North demonstrated that they can compete on the elite national stage and raised the profile of Nebraska boys high school basketball in the process. Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Central switch spots after Central was upset by North Star on Saturday.
Key games: Tuesday—Creighton Prep at Millard North. Wednesday—Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Southeast. Friday—Grand Island at Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Central at Bellevue West, Gretna at Omaha Westside, Lincoln East at Papillion-La Vista. Saturday—Omaha Central at Creighton Prep, Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln North Star, Council Bluffs (Iowa) Abraham Lincoln at Millard West.
Class B (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (15-4);3
2. Norris (15-2);2
3. Mount Michael (16-3);1
4. Elkhorn (15-6);4
5. Platteview (16-4);5
6. Beatrice (13-5);6
7. Waverly (13-4);8
8. Ralston (8-12);-
9. Aurora (13-9);7
10. Omaha Roncalli (10-8);-
Contenders: Northwest, Alliance, Scottsbluff, Bennington.
Comments: Defending state champion Omaha Skutt moves to the top spot after a win over Norris and former No. 1 Mount Michael falling to C-1 No. 7 Omaha Concordia and A contender Grand Island. Ralston followed up its win over Omaha Roncalli on Feb. 5 with a victory at Aurora eight days later, which is enough to bring the Rams into the top 10 despite a sub-.500 record. Roncalli reenters after a 15-point road win at former No. 9 Bennington.
Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Skutt at Sioux City (Iowa) Heelan. Thursday—Ralston at Omaha Skutt, Mount Michael at Bennington. Friday—Wahoo at Norris, Waverly at Beatrice, Elkhorn at Omaha Roncalli.
Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Auburn (19-0);1
2. Kearney Catholic (19-2);2
3. Adams Central (21-1);3
4. St. Paul (20-1);4
5. Wahoo (16-4);5
6. Milford (22-0);6
7. Omaha Concordia (16-4);7
8. North Bend Central (16-4);9
9. Wayne (19-4);8
10. Logan View-SS (16-4);-
Contenders: Pierce, Ogallala, Lincoln Christian, Central City, Norfolk Catholic, Mitchell, Arlington, Winnebago, Gibbon.
Comments: North Bend Central switches spots with Wayne after a win over the Blue Devils. Pierce moves to contender status after a setback to C-2 No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder replaces them following the win over former B No. 10 Northwest.
Key games: Tuesday—Douglas County West at Omaha Concordia. Friday—Adams Central at Kearney Catholic, St. Paul at Grand Island CC, Omaha Concordia at Arlington, Wayne at Pierce.
Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Grand Island CC (17-4);1
2. Yutan (18-2);2
3. BRLD (14-4);3
4. Centennial (15-5);6
5. Cross County (19-3);8
6. Amherst (20-2);9
7. Oakland-Craig (15-7);4
8. Sutton (14-7);7
9. Heartland (13-5);5
10. Hartington CC (15-6);10
Contenders: Wakefield, Hershey, Bridgeport, Archbishop Bergan, Dundy County-Stratton, Freeman, Tri County, Doniphan-Trumbull, Lutheran High Northeast.
Comments: Oakland-Craig’s 20-point loss to C-1 unranked West Point-Beemer, Heartland’s two-point setback to D-2 No. 7 Osceola and Sutton falling to C-1 unranked Wilber-Clatonia explain most of this week’s changes. Hartington Cedar Catholic was unable to take advantage of the opportunity in front of it because of a loss to D-1 unranked Homer, which came before wins over Battle Creek, Pierce and Lutheran High Northeast last week.
Key games: Friday—Yutan at Logan View-SS, Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial, Cross County at Friend, Amherst at Broken Bow, Hartington CC at Norfolk Catholic.
Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Burwell (20-0);1
2. Humphrey/LHF (17-4);2
3. North Platte St. Pat’s (17-5);3
4. Ansley-Litchfield (17-3);4
5. Osmond (18-3);5
6. BDS (16-5);7
7. Lourdes CC (13-7);8
8. Howells-Dodge (14-8);6
9. Mead (14-5);-
10. Walthill (15-4);9
Contenders: Elm Creek, Southern Valley, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Deshler, Kenesaw, McCool Junction, Central Valley, Creighton.
Comments: An overtime loss to C-2 contender Wakefield drops Howells-Dodge two spots. Elm Creek is gone for its third straight loss and its second setback to C-2 No. 6 Amherst in as many weeks, a move that allows Mead to enter just ahead of Walthill, who gets bumped down for a loss to D-2 No. 5 Wynot.
Key games: Friday—Elkhorn Valley at Osmond, Mead at Johnson-Brock, Lutheran High Northeast at Howells-Dodge.
Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Parkview Christian (21-1);1
2. St. Mary’s (19-1);2
3. Mullen (19-3);3
4. Loomis (18-4);4
5. Wynot (15-7);5
6. Humphrey SF (16-4);6
7. Osceola (17-4);7
8. Falls City SH (13-7);8
9. Diller-Odell (11-8);9
10. Paxton (14-7);10
Contenders: Medicine Valley, Stuart, Wallace, Potter-Dix.
Comments: Mullen’s five-point win over Loomis at the Heartland Hoops Classic felt like a semifinal state tournament game, and those two teams could meet again in Lincoln next month.
Key games: Friday—Diller-Odell at Parkview Christian, Maxwell at Loomis, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wynot, Twin River at Humphrey SF.