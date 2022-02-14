Boys basketball ratings, 2/15

The final week of the regular season is officially here, and district tournaments are now right around the corner. The No. 1 teams are still the same, but this week's changes include a reshuffling of the Class A ratings.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Westside (21-1) | 1

2. Bellevue West (20-2) | 2

3. Millard North (19-2) | 3

4. Omaha Central (17-5) | 4

5. Gretna (14-6) | 5

6. Creighton Prep (15-5) | 6

7. Papillion-La Vista South (13-7) | 10

8. Lincoln Pius X (14-7) | 8

9. Elkhorn South (12-8) | 7

10. Lincoln Northeast (15-6) | 9

Contenders: Omaha North, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South, Lincoln East.

Comments: Top-ranked Omaha Westside survived a fierce challenge from Omaha Central with a 73-69 win, and the Warriors close their season with a pair of tough games against Gretna and Millard South. The Dragons remain in fifth despite their second loss of the season to Omaha North on account of Creighton Prep losing to Rockhurst (Missouri) on Saturday. After wins over Omaha North and Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista South’s No. 7 rating is the Titans’ best of the season. Pius X holds true in eighth despite losing 67-49 to Millard North, but Lincoln Northeast continues to fall in the ratings; the Rockets have gone 6-6 since Jan. 1.

Key games: Tuesday—Millard North at Creighton Prep, Omaha North at Elkhorn South. Thursday—Omaha Westside at Gretna. Friday—Bellevue West at Omaha Central. Saturday—Creighton Prep at Omaha Central.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (19-0) | 1

2. Omaha Roncalli (14-4) | 2

3. Bennington (15-5) | 3

4. Scottsbluff (16-5) | 4

5. Platteview (17-6) | 5

6. Waverly (14-7) | 6

7. Beatrice (12-5) | 7

8. Elkhorn (11-8) | 8

9. York (14-8) | 9

10. McCook (17-6) | 10

Contenders: Aurora, Sidney, Seward, Blair.

Comments: Class B remains entirely unchanged from last week’s results, with only a few of the top-10 teams suffering losses. Omaha Roncalli defended its No. 2 ranking with a 52-44 win over Bennington, while Scottsbluff’s week included an overtime loss to Class A North Platte and a 66-53 win over No. 10 McCook. After a difficult four-game losing streak in January, Platteview closed the regular season by winning nine of its last 10 games; York has one game remaining against Hastings, and a win would mean seven in a row for the Dukes ahead of district play.

Key games: Tuesday—Bishop Heelan (Iowa) at Omaha Skutt, Scottsbluff at Sidney. Thursday—Beatrice at Waverly. Friday—Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn.

Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Ashland-Greenwood (19-1) | 1

2. Kearney Catholic (21-1) | 2

3. Wahoo (19-2) | 5

4. Auburn (19-3) | 3

5. Wayne (20-3) | 4

6. Gordon-Rushville (19-2) | 7

7. Omaha Concordia (17-3) | 6

8. Ogallala (18-4) | 8

9. Central City (18-5) | 10

10. Fort Calhoun (17-4) | -

Contenders: Milford, O’Neill, Malcolm, DC West.

Comments: There is movement again this week in Class C-1 following some surprising losses from state tournament contenders. Auburn lost 43-42 to Lincoln Lutheran on Thursday, meaning that the Bulldogs’ three losses have come by a total of five points. Wayne’s 55-51 loss to Seward and Omaha Concordia’s 63-53 defeat to Mount Michael drop both schools one spot in the ratings, allowing Wahoo to jump back to third. Two of Fort Calhoun’s four losses this season have come to top-ranked Ashland-Greenwood, and the Pioneers rejoin the ratings in place of Milford.

Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Concordia at DC West. Friday—Ashland-Greenwood at Malcolm, Kearney Catholic at Adams Central.

Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Humphrey/LHF (22-0) | 1

2. Howells-Dodge (19-3) | 2

3. Freeman (20-2) | 3

4. Norfolk Catholic (18-3) | 4

5. Grand Island CC (17-3) | 5

6. Doniphan-Trumbull (19-2) | 6

7. Hartington CC (19-4) | 7

8. Cross County (21-2) | 8

9. Lutheran High Northeast (17-3) | 9

10. Amherst (19-3) | 10

Contenders: Hastings SC, Laurel-C-C, Tri County, Wakefield.

Comments: Every team within the C-2 top 10 went unbeaten last week, meaning there are no changes to the ratings. Each of the participants in the Heartland Hoops Classic walked away with an impressive win, including No. 1 Humphrey/LHF’s 59-44 win over Milford, Grand Island CC’s 52-47 comeback victory against Elkhorn North and Doniphan-Trumbull’s 70-59 win over Osceola. Nearly every C-2 team closes the regular season with a Friday night contest, including a pair of top-10 matchups that will provide top-tier competition prior to district play.

Key games: Friday—Norfolk Catholic at Hartington CC, Howells-Dodge at Lutheran Northeast, Wynot at Laurel-C-C.

Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. North Platte St. Pat’s (19-2) | 1

2. Dundy Co.-Stratton (19-3) | 2

3. Loomis (18-4) | 3

4. Burwell (19-3) | 4

5. Kenesaw (18-3) | 6

6. Elgin/PJ (18-4) | 7

7. Lourdes CC (11-9) | 5

8. Mead (13-9) | 8

9. Ainsworth (15-7) | 9

10. Riverside (16-6) | 10

Contenders: Leyton, Johnson-Brock, Walthill, Cambridge.

Comments: North Platte St. Pat’s successfully defended its No. 1 ranking with a 70-55 win over Dundy County-Stratton, and the Irish have now win 16 in a row. There’s no doubt that Lourdes CC plays perhaps the toughest schedule in all of Class D-1, but four consecutive losses have dropped the Knights from third to seventh over the past two weeks.

Key games: Friday—Dundy Co.-Stratton at Medicine Valley, Elgin/PJ at St. Mary’s, Johnson-Brock at Mead, Kenesaw at Wood River, Falls City SH at Lourdes CC.

Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (18-5 ) | 1

2. St. Mary’s (19-2) | 2

3. Wynot (19-2) | 3

4. Parkview Christian (14-6) | 4

5. Osceola (18-4) | 5

6. Hyannis (20-2) | 6

7. Humphrey SF (15-6) | 7

8. Medicine Valley (18-2) | 8

9. Potter-Dix (16-3) | 9

10. Shelton (15-7) | 10

Contenders: Mullen, Nebraska Lutheran, Wausa, Stuart.

Comments: There are no changes to Class D-2 this week after most of the top 10 went unbeaten. Parkview Christian and Osceola picked up losses last week, but both top-five teams held their own despite playing up several classes.

Key games: Friday—Falls City SH at Lourdes CC, Morrill at Hyannis, Dundy Co.-Stratton at Medicine Valley, Elgin/PJ at St. Mary’s, Wynot at Laurel-C-C.

